Man gets HIV test at the VA in 1995, no one bothers to tell him it came back positive for over 20 years
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Him calling up all the girlfriends he's had sex with over 25 years......
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The name wasn't W. Chamberlain, was it?
 
zgrizz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Another doctor Doe saw in 2015 asked him if he knew he was HIV-positive"

How does this equate to 'I didn't know'

Maybe they didn't file the right paperwork, but the individual was clearly informed.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
25 Years of being HIV-positive with no treatment? He didn't develop AIDS after all that time?
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TotallyHeadless: 25 Years of being HIV-positive with no treatment? He didn't develop AIDS after all that time?


DYRTFA?
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In before OOGA BOOGA SOCIALIZED MEDICINE. As if for-profit health care never makes mistakes.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

zgrizz: "Another doctor Doe saw in 2015 asked him if he knew he was HIV-positive"

How does this equate to 'I didn't know'

Maybe they didn't file the right paperwork, but the individual was clearly informed.



So a 1995 test and telling him in 2015 is just a failure to "file the right paperwork" to you?

Really?

So VA hasn't told you about that gaping head injury you suffered while driving your Humvee into a tree, I guess?  It would explain that comment certainly.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Over 20 years? Wow. Amazing. COVID is more dangerous. Let's all take our masks off anyway and have anal sex with each other.

/Politically-charged sarcasm.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Over 20 years? Wow. Amazing. COVID is more dangerous. Let's all take our masks off anyway and have anal sex with each other.

/Politically-charged sarcasm.


Yet people want this same government to manage all of our healthcare.

/Politically-charged non-sarcasm
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So, his test was on the fence?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TotallyHeadless: 25 Years of being HIV-positive with no treatment? He didn't develop AIDS after all that time?


I ALWAYS heard this was one possibilities of a positive test.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Over 20 years? Wow. Amazing. COVID is more dangerous. Let's all take our masks off anyway and have anal sex with each other.

/Politically-charged sarcasm.


I hate to be the one to break it to you, but you can get it from vaginal and oral sex too, as well as sharing needles.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: TotallyHeadless: 25 Years of being HIV-positive with no treatment? He didn't develop AIDS after all that time?

DYRTFA?


Damn it.

I gotta read the whole article from now on.
😔
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: In before OOGA BOOGA SOCIALIZED MEDICINE. As if for-profit health care never makes mistakes.


I hope this hasn't happened to me. I had a lot of test. Assumed I'd been contacted. FML
 
