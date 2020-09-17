 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Remember how Europe was getting over Covid? About that   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't strange. We've been told since at least March that there'd probably be a second wave in the fall.
 
Fubar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swahnhennessy: This isn't strange. We've been told since at least March that there'd probably be a second wave in the fall.


But how does this become a narrative if that's true?
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like it comes in waves...
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*waves*
 
coronavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the second wave probably started in China.. they just control information... also.. just wait until winter... i got this
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We-sa all gonna die...
 
RoyHobbs22
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It comes in waves now but China got it right off the bat.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not what the Left wants to hear.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tpmchris: This is not what the Left wants to hear.


Wat?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DOCTORD000M: It's almost like it comes in waves...


Like diarrhea.
 
N3v3r5ubmit
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hope springs inferno or there abouts
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: This isn't strange. We've been told since at least March that there'd probably be a second wave in the fall.


tpmchris: This is not what the Left wants to hear.


This is what the Left has been saying this whole time, you goddamn pinheaded twit.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

coronavirus: the second wave probably started in China.. they just control information... also.. just wait until winter... i got this


In keeping with tradition, I'm required to tell you to get farked.
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

tpmchris: This is not what the Left wants to hear.


This guy is saying the right likes covid pinecone on the rise in Europe.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

tpmchris: This is not what the Left wants to hear.


Yes...because there are no other countries in Europe besides France, Spain and the UK.
 
stuffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm sure the anti-mask crowd will make sure of it.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: DOCTORD000M: It's almost like it comes in waves...

Like diarrhea.


Oohhh...thats just nasty...😒
 
toejam
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: It's almost like it comes in waves...


Yeah but after the sixth, love is the seventh wave.
 
yeye
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Greg Laswell - Comes and Goes
Youtube pEFxfVyz4Uc
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

tpmchris: This is not what the Left wants to hear.


True. Because Lefties (as a general rule, at least) actually care about the health and well-being of their fellow humans, they want to see low rates of virus infection/transmission worldwide.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The most important thing to do is to politicize the situation.
 
oldcub [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: *waves*


Hey, you!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So maybe we should be reassessing the situation. 300,000 positive tests is not equal to 300,000 covid patients and the case fatality rate is not going to be as high with more available testing.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GWSuperfan: tpmchris: This is not what the Left wants to hear.

True. Because Lefties (as a general rule, at least) actually care about the health and well-being of their fellow humans, they want to see low rates of virus infection/transmission worldwide.


If destroying people's financial securities and ment​al health is your definition of "caring." then congratulations on a job well done.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: tpmchris: This is not what the Left wants to hear.

Wat?


It's not what Fark wants to hear. It has to be the deadliest, most contagious thing ever released on mankind, until the election.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

toraque: swahnhennessy: This isn't strange. We've been told since at least March that there'd probably be a second wave in the fall.

tpmchris: This is not what the Left wants to hear.

This is what the Left has been saying this whole time, you goddamn pinheaded twit.


No, it's what the left has wanted. There in an R in office that beat "her".
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: DOCTORD000M: It's almost like it comes in waves...

Like diarrhea.

Oohhh...thats just nasty...😒


Also wrong. Everyone knows diarrhea's genetic.

It runs in your jeans.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

youngandstupid: tpmchris: This is not what the Left wants to hear.

This guy is saying the right likes covid pinecone on the rise in Europe.


Lol. Try again.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bfh0417: IRestoreFurniture: tpmchris: This is not what the Left wants to hear.

Wat?

It's not what Fark wants to hear. It has to be the deadliest, most contagious thing ever released on mankind, until the election.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bfh0417: toraque: swahnhennessy: This isn't strange. We've been told since at least March that there'd probably be a second wave in the fall.

tpmchris: This is not what the Left wants to hear.

This is what the Left has been saying this whole time, you goddamn pinheaded twit.

No, it's what the left has wanted. There in an R in office that beat "her".


crooksandliars.comView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.