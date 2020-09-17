 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Gettysburg ghosts video. Hoax? Real deal? Streetlight? New MTV feature?   (wjactv.com) divider line
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering that it was debunked ITFA, none of the above?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen another video on "Paranormal Caught on Camera" of that same place, but it shows what looks like a see-through civil war soldier walking through those cannons.

Lot of video from Gettysburg of some weird shiat over the years.  Link below to the video I mean.  Start at about 1:40 in to the video.

Gettysburg Ghost Sighting
Youtube kRGkdHyw7TM


Their commentary seems fake and cheesy though.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.

Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure.

In closing, clean your windshield, Brosephus.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything can be a ghost if you're drunk enough.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there is one thing that hasn't changed is that ghost videos and bigfoot videos will always be shaky and out of focus no matter how much camera technology improves.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: If there is one thing that hasn't changed is that ghost videos and bigfoot videos will always be shaky and out of focus no matter how much camera technology improves.


Well there is stuff like r/stabbot which if anything makes things even less interesting.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: The clip captured by Yuelling appears to show ghostly figures walking around tow cannons on the battlefield.

No, no it doesn't.

/It's some bird shiat on the windshield.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those who haven't been to Gettysburg, some locals tout it as "the most haunted place on earth" and even offer nighttime graveyard & battleground tours:
https://civilwarghosts.com/top-ten-ha​u​ntings-in-gettysburg/
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah that water streak is terrifying.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatisaidwas: FTFA: The clip captured by Yuelling appears to show ghostly figures walking around tow cannons on the battlefield.

No, no it doesn't.

/It's some bird shiat on the windshield.


It is *absolutely* bug splatter on the windshield. I swear to God stupidity should be lethal.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.
.
.
.
Why aren't ghosts naked? Did their clothes die too?
.
.
.
.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Yeah that water streak is terrifying.


That is exactly what it is. If you watch it full screen and frame by frame, you can clearly see it's water on the windshield.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jack Sabbath

I've seen another video on "Paranormal Caught on Camera"

That show has zero credibility. I was watching it one night and in a local town there were several lights in a circle floating up in the clouds. It was "undoubtedly alien crafts" because the next night it was gone!!! ZOMG!!!

Not the farking casino about 5 miles away who will only turn their ring of lights on when it is cloudy and weekend ONLY
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.  These guys knew there was no such things as ghosts over 50 years ago:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FirstDennis: .
.
.
.
Why aren't ghosts naked? Did their clothes die too?
.
.
.
.


Well, you see, being pure energy they look how they expect to look. It's all very scientific and you wouldn't understand.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to watch a show called Ghost Hunters.  Some plumber and friends went looking for ghosts in different places.  There was a prison episode which really was catching.  A neat "ghost" running from the camera...just a dark shape but easily seen.  Then they edited it to make it lighter and were amazed that it really was a ghost!  They made a huge media deal about it.

Of course, when I saw their "fixed" footage, you can plainly see the back of a foot with a Keds label on it under a black sheet.

That's what permanently turned me off of those shows.  Up until then, they were fun.

/yeah, you've probably all heard of Ghost Hunters.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter Weyland: Anything can be a ghost if you're drunk enough.


Can I be a drunk if I'm ghost now?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: It is *absolutely* bug splatter on the windshield. I swear to God stupidity should be lethal.


Eh, we'd all be dead.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FirstDennis: .
.
.
.
Why aren't ghosts naked? Did their clothes die too?
.
.
.
.


Because theyre American ghosts.

European ghosts are butt ass naked.
With bush.
 
DrBrownCow [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew it wasn't ghost either way, but didn't notice the water streak until I read the explanation. Only then was it obvious.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I for one am not going to dispute the findings of the pretentious NJPRO
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The NJ Paranormal Society from TFA thinks it's nothing, so it's basically like MUFON confirming a UFO sighting is Venus.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: dothemath: Yeah that water streak is terrifying.

That is exactly what it is. If you watch it full screen and frame by frame, you can clearly see it's water on the windshield.


QUESTION: Why dont ghosts ever want to fu*k?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
True story. I should save this for the Halloween thread*, but it's appropriate here: Several years ago, while walking through the Devil's Den in Gettysburg, I came around a rocky outcropping and saw a Confederate soldier, in full uniform, sitting resting against a large boulder. He wasn't see-through, or pale, or whatever you'd imagine a ghost would look like. He was as solid as I was. He looked right at me, and nodded in acknowledgement, so I knew he could see me too. Then he pulled out his cell phone and called his mom for a ride home.

*It's 2020, biatches. Halloween Thread needs to be epic this year, You farkers best start thinking up your shiat now.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many years ago a friend of mine posed a good question:  If ghosts are supposed to be left when people die horrible, tragic deaths then why don't we ever hear about ghosts haunting the concentration camps from the holocaust?

My answer was "Maybe Jews just don't leave ghosts?"

/ yes it was a drunken conversation
 
Ozarkhawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most ghosts need an exorcism.  That one needs a squeegee and a bottle of Windex.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FirstDennis: .
.
.
.
Why aren't ghosts naked? Did their clothes die too?
.
.
.
.


Well, back then people wore natural fabrics, so yes the clothes were made of material that did die when it was harvested, shorn, whatever.

Any ghost from the 70s when synthetic polyester was king will be bare-assed naked though.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: dothemath: Yeah that water streak is terrifying.

That is exactly what it is. If you watch it full screen and frame by frame, you can clearly see it's water on the windshield.

QUESTION: Why dont ghosts ever want to fu*k?


According to some people they do.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Neondistraction: "Maybe Jews just don't leave ghosts?"


They do they just dont wanna bother anyone.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: dothemath: Yeah that water streak is terrifying.

That is exactly what it is. If you watch it full screen and frame by frame, you can clearly see it's water on the windshield.


Takes one to know one or, not know one.
 
devilskware
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: I used to watch a show called Ghost Hunters.  Some plumber and friends went looking for ghosts in different places.  There was a prison episode which really was catching.  A neat "ghost" running from the camera...just a dark shape but easily seen.  Then they edited it to make it lighter and were amazed that it really was a ghost!  They made a huge media deal about it.

Of course, when I saw their "fixed" footage, you can plainly see the back of a foot with a Keds label on it under a black sheet.

That's what permanently turned me off of those shows.  Up until then, they were fun.

/yeah, you've probably all heard of Ghost Hunters.


It was obviously a ghost. Who wears Keds?
 
AtlanticCoast63 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: For those who haven't been to Gettysburg, some locals tout it as "the most haunted place on earth" and even offer nighttime graveyard & battleground tours:
https://civilwarghosts.com/top-ten-hau​ntings-in-gettysburg/


...Go to Harper's Ferry, WV.  Went there a couple years ago on a thoroughly gray and dreary day - I do not believe in ghosts, but there were spots there where the hair on the back of my neck was standing up.
 
Ozarkhawk
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: True story. I should save this for the Halloween thread*, but it's appropriate here: Several years ago, while walking through the Devil's Den in Gettysburg, I came around a rocky outcropping and saw a Confederate soldier, in full uniform, sitting resting against a large boulder. He wasn't see-through, or pale, or whatever you'd imagine a ghost would look like. He was as solid as I was. He looked right at me, and nodded in acknowledgement, so I knew he could see me too. Then he pulled out his cell phone and called his mom for a ride home.

*It's 2020, biatches. Halloween Thread needs to be epic this year, You farkers best start thinking up your shiat now.


Reminds me of the most horrible thing I ever laughed at.  The city I live in was hosting a civil war reenactment near my home in Missouri.  One of the pretend soldiers got behind a horse and got kicked hard.

Someone started screaming "We need a doctor!" and 5 or six pretend confederate doctors came a runnin'.  It was several minutes before they broke character and actually called an ambulance.
 
TheraTx
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
why was no one measuring electromagnetic fields?!?!? That's how you prove ghosts. Ghosts have very identifiable emfs.

/right
//it was on TV so it must be true
///BOOO
 
dittybopper
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AtlanticCoast63: Omnivorous: For those who haven't been to Gettysburg, some locals tout it as "the most haunted place on earth" and even offer nighttime graveyard & battleground tours:
https://civilwarghosts.com/top-ten-hau​ntings-in-gettysburg/

...Go to Harper's Ferry, WV.  Went there a couple years ago on a thoroughly gray and dreary day - I do not believe in ghosts, but there were spots there where the hair on the back of my neck was standing up.


Well, that was the day my momma socked it to the Harper's Ferry PTA.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
MTV?

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I have irrefutable evidence of ghosts. Watch this gif of a graveyard carefully:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: I used to watch a show called Ghost Hunters.  Some plumber and friends went looking for ghosts in different places.  There was a prison episode which really was catching.  A neat "ghost" running from the camera...just a dark shape but easily seen.  Then they edited it to make it lighter and were amazed that it really was a ghost!  They made a huge media deal about it.

Of course, when I saw their "fixed" footage, you can plainly see the back of a foot with a Keds label on it under a black sheet.

That's what permanently turned me off of those shows.  Up until then, they were fun.

/yeah, you've probably all heard of Ghost Hunters.


I don't believe in ghosts, but like a good ghost story and so watched a few episodes of ghost hunter type shows (I'm not sure which shows I've seen).  My big problem with these shows is that they can't even tell a good story.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Jack Sabbath

I've seen another video on "Paranormal Caught on Camera"

That show has zero credibility. I was watching it one night and in a local town there were several lights in a circle floating up in the clouds. It was "undoubtedly alien crafts" because the next night it was gone!!! ZOMG!!!

Not the farking casino about 5 miles away who will only turn their ring of lights on when it is cloudy and weekend ONLY


Oh I agree.  Occasionally I will see a clip and go, "okay that's weird," but usually it is "that's a dude in a bear suit" or "there's someone behind the door doing that" or some other obvious possible explanation.

My favorite part is the "experts" on there, especially Susan Slaughter, who apparently has experienced EVERY single form of paranormal experience possible.  It is amusing as hell.
 
Laptopia
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's a streetlight.windshield smear.
 
Vorpal
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Meddlin' kids
 
