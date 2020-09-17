 Skip to content
(NBC News)   And the newest contender for Masshole of the year is ... a three way tie?   (nbcnews.com) divider line
pounddawg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Giant Meteor 2020 please.....
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is why I always rooted for the plants in Life After People
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not sure how much say the kid had.
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wonder which presidential candidate these parents are supporting?

/Farking selfish pricks
 
kindms
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So now parents who have to quarantine for 14 days can sue this parent for lost wages etc correct ?

I mean you knowingly send your child in to a school to and infect his/her classmates and their parents.

Im gonna sue your ass if i have to stay home 14 days because of your recklessness,
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The parents of every kid who gets sick in the next two weeks should sue this family. Burry them in lawsuits.
 
spleef420
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: The parents of every kid who gets sick in the next two weeks should sue this family. Burry them in lawsuits.


Lawsuits? I was thinking more along the lines of "up to their necks with razor wire and rocksalt".
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Here's my question: Why get the kid tested if he/she is going to go to school regardless of the test outcome?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No one should be surprised that this has happened this is exactly why we should have adjusted all our behavior the moment we knew what we were dealing with.
this is basically the only reason why we need quarantines at all because people will do this otherwise.

I'm not afraid to go out in public I'm afraid to go out in public with people who won't even attempt to stay the F away from me.

On Bill Maher you're an idiot no one is saying airplane flight is safer than any other public activity all the procedures are made with business interest overriding our best safety interest since we're not going to outlaw airplane flight the only other compromise is a mask the things we can bar people from doing we will attempt to bar them from but unfortunately business people have more control over our safety or should say our exposure danger than they should that doesn't mean it's safe it means that's the only compromise that could be came up with you idiot Bill Maher
Idiot.
hopefully you're not this stupid Bill Maher hopefully you're just being paid off to help people die so that other people can make money.

(Sorry for the rant back to the subject at hand)


the anti-mask people and the get back to work people don't understand is people are completely reckless and will do the stupidest thing this isn't proves that.


Jesus Christ.

It's a damn shame we care more about money than our fellow citizens
 
kindms
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Here's my question: Why get the kid tested if he/she is going to go to school regardless of the test outcome?


to be sure you have weaponized your child ?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Here's my question: Why get the kid tested if he/she is going to go to school regardless of the test outcome?


Well the parents sure don't want their gross kid to get them sick, that would be foolish. So they had him tested and found a perfect way to isolate themselves from him for 8 hours a day.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hmm.  You'd think the kid being deceased/on a ventilator clinging to life would've been a dead give away.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: Hmm.  You'd think the kid being deceased/on a ventilator clinging to life would've been a dead give away.


He's only had it for a few days, there's still time for it to ravage him like it did to 200,000 other Americans.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If that principal doesn't answer the phone "Biiiiiillll Runey", he fails at life.

I know people with kids at this school.  What a friggin' maroon family this is.  I mean, it's ridiculous to me that we're doing in-person school anyway.  Just the effect that one kid walking down a hall can have, and now you've got 30 kids in quarantine hoping they don't die.

It's like if there was a TB outbreak, would we still just throw kids in classrooms, wish them the best of luck and lock the doors?


Mr. Rooney's Phone Call (Ferris Bueller's Day Off)
Youtube gm5fVx8vbu0
 
jimjays
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate: Not sure how much say the kid had.


That's what I'm thinking. Also, I expect he'll be known for this around the neighborhood and maybe the town for as long as he lives there. His parents should have understood that. What else have they done to that kid not caring what it will do to him or his reputation?
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not sure if the kid is at fault here, but...

The parents should be sent to prison.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate: Not sure how much say the kid had.


Yeah, I would say that the parents are most likely the Massholes here, not the kid. We definitely need more details, but I'm betting they made him/her go to school.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.