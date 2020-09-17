 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Apparently not only will a Tesla drive on the highway in autopilot while you are sleeping it now has the party trick where it accelerates to try to get away from the cops   (660citynews.com) divider line
Tea_tempest_Cup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the driver gets heavy fines and jail time. The QEII is dangerous enough without adding cars on autopilot excessively speeding..
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He also had his license suspended for 24 hours and is due in court in December.

Did the cops also literally slap his wrist?

/I can't really see any reason for that reaction to be coded it, but I have to assume none of the autopilot code is burned into ROMs so...
//How hard would it be for someone to reverse-engineer and re-code the autopilot to behave differently than baseline?
///And would it still be Tesla's fault for these reactions?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I demand someone update with my car with this new"flee from police upgrade". It should be based on the work of Hunter S Thompson for maxim efficiency

Few people understand the psychology of dealing with a highway traffic cop. Your normal speeder will panic and immediately pull over to the side when he sees the big red light behind him ... and then he will start apologizing, begging for mercy.

This is wrong. It arouses contempt in the cop-heart. The thing to do - when you're running along about 100 or so and you suddenly find a red-flashing CHP-tracker on your tail - what you want to do then is accelerate. Never pull over with the first siren-howl. Mash it down and make the bastard chase you at speeds up to 120 all the way to the next exit. He will follow. But he won't know what to make of your blinker-signal that says you're about to turn right.

This is to let him know you're looking for a proper place to pull off and talk ... keep signaling and hope for an off-ramp, one of those uphill side-loops with a sign saying "Max Speed 25" ... and the trick, at this point, is to suddenly leave the freeway and take him into the chute at no less than 100 miles an hour.

He will lock his brakes about the same time you lock yours, but it will take him a moment to realize that he's about to make a 180-degree turn at this speed ... but you will be ready for it, braced for the Gs and the fast heel-toe work, and with any luck at all you will have come to a complete stop off the road at the top of the turn and be standing beside your automobile by the time he catches up.

He will not be reasonable at first ... but no matter. Let him calm down. He will want the first word. Let him have it. His brain will be in a turmoil: he may begin jabbering, or even pull his gun. Let him unwind; keep smiling. The idea is to show him that you were always in total control of yourself and your vehicle - while he lost control of everything.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I miss him so much.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Tea_tempest_Cup: I hope the driver gets heavy fines and jail time. The QEII is dangerous enough without adding cars on autopilot excessively speeding..


That is true.

And it is also true that speeds of 140km/h are not uncommon on the QEII.

But asleep in your Tesla at 140km/h? That's criminally reckless.


I'm only 41 years old, but I have an old school view of driving that was no doubt handed down to me by my dad and that is that a driver MUST be capable of the necessary maneuvers of driving a car un-assisted by technology. Over-reliance on technology is dangerous for not only the user, but others on the road as well.

Should all these technological upgrades be removed?

No, they are still useful and make the roads safer, BUT they are to be used IN ADDITION to appropriate driver conduct, care, and attention, not IN LIEU of those things.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Story below that: Albertas health minister is an antivaxxer
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Only black Teslas though, right?

The red ones stop, then get forcibly relocated to an impound lot in Oklahoma.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
wtf is wrong with people?
Who in their right mind trusts machines that much?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Advertise "autopilot", get sleeping pilots.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Pretty soon they will be able to make movies without actors or CGI.
 
Unoriginal_Username [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
KITT Helps Michael Get Rid Of The Cops | Knight Rider
Youtube HHOTtoNHYO0
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Automation, be it a self-driving assisted-driving car or some script launched via a cron job, need to be monitored, and monitored by someone with at least a quarter of a brain.

In the IT world I can't tell you how many times I've seen some automated process failed and the people responsible proclaimed innocence because "they didn't know it wasn't working."  That rule you made in heckn Outlook that buries those alerts sure makes you innocent, ya chump.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: wtf is wrong with people?
Who in their right mind trusts machines that much?


A 20 year old idiot who thinks he's invincible
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Story below that: Albertas health minister is an antivaxxer


You will never get anytwhere in this Trump Old World if you mind keeps wandering to facts.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How the fark does Tesla alow their adaptive cruise control to accelerate a car to 150 km/hr? For Americans and Brits, that is about 93 mph.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bootleg: /I can't really see any reason for that reaction to be coded it


sadly i actually could...
if it's already 'passing' and theres faster traffic coming from behind i could see the response being to speed up to find a place to merge in so the other faster traffic can pass.
and that reaction being set regardless of the 'default' speed set.
so possibly a poorly identified police car coming up behind it could have caused it to speed up.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Unoriginal_Username: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/HHOTtoNH​YO0]


KITT:  You were so cute with your sleepy little head on your shoulder that I went ahead and ditched the cops without you.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Story below that: Albertas health minister is an antivaxxer


My doctor for into a very public fight with him after the idiot health minister called his personal cell phone on a Saturday night to biatch about criticism my doctor leveled at him. He's the best doctor I have ever had, I just hope he doesn't end up going back to Ontario because of that f*cking idiot.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

meanmutton: How the fark does Tesla alow their adaptive cruise control to accelerate a car to 150 km/hr? For Americans and Brits, that is about 93 mph.


They can't test it on the Autobahn, so they are doing the best they can in America.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

meanmutton: How the fark does Tesla alow their adaptive cruise control to accelerate a car to 150 km/hr? For Americans and Brits, that is about 93 mph.


Ludicrous sleepwalker mode.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

When one has proven one's self to be unwilling to utilize the autopilot function responsibly, it should be disabled by court decree. Tesla should be compelled to add this capability.

Also, if you're proven to have attempted to outrun a traffic stop, your spendy computerized vehicle is hobbled to not go even 1kph over the posted speed limit, at any time, for any reason.

Both of these imposed restrictions display prominently on the dashboard screen. Enjoy trying to trade that one in.
 
Speef
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why do we flip over someone sleeping in a Tesla? The roads are packed with SUVs full of middle aged white people so drugged up that they don't know their own names.

As a motorcycle rider, I'd rather take my chances with the unmanned Tesla, any day of the week.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

meanmutton: How the fark does Tesla alow their adaptive cruise control to accelerate a car to 150 km/hr? For Americans and Brits, that is about 93 mph.


my understanding is tesla autopilot doesn't obey speed limits in any way.  is sees them as recommendations.  but the driver can set whatever speed they want regardless.
 
Esc7
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: wtf is wrong with people?
Who in their right mind trusts machines that much?


The vast majority of all humanity.

Because everyone built an entire civilization off the backs of industrialized machines for generations.

The amount of knowledge you need to hold to fully understand the technology stack of any multi system complex device, like a car, is massive and especially for one with cutting edge technology like autopilot.

This is why I think the self driving industry and  Tesla are being incredibly reckless. Warnings don't matter. People will misuse technology in order to fulfill their desires and needs. This partial responsibility bullshiat will just continue getting people killed.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Speef: Why do we flip over someone sleeping in a Tesla? The roads are packed with SUVs full of middle aged white people so drugged up that they don't know their own names.

As a motorcycle rider, I'd rather take my chances with the unmanned Tesla, any day of the week.


Because they aren't even close to full self driving and frequently do stupid shiat like driving 150 km/hr down the highway.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Speef: Why do we flip over someone sleeping in a Tesla? The roads are packed with SUVs full of middle aged white people so drugged up that they don't know their own names.

As a motorcycle rider, I'd rather take my chances with the unmanned Tesla, any day of the week.


b/c you can sue a drugged up boomer.
you will never win a lawsuit against tesla.
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Good AI. The Tesla probably detected the cops were driving aggressive and did the right thing and put distance in between.

Welcome to the future, cops. You aren't needed.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SumoJeb: wtf is wrong with people?
Who in their right mind trusts machines that much?


I guessing by their age they were higher than a kite
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rev.K: Gubbo:  Hunter S Thompson

I miss him so much.


Whoa, whoa son.  Stop shooting.  He was cremated and his ashes spread about his place in Colorado so you're not likely to hit him.

On the plus side there's a small chance you may have breathed a part of him, so cherish that thought.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.