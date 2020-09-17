 Skip to content
(KUCI)   This week's 3 hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Moev, Ian Dury, and Furniture, plus new music from David Newton. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #151 Starts 1PM ET LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mornin' you lot. i got a fresh batch of pipin' hot goodness getting ready to get served up.

also, thanks to my (once again) anonymous TF benefactor. it is always very great appreciated.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wotcha.
All set here.
Chilli has been eaten & cold ones ready to quaff
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Wotcha.
All set here.
Chilli has been eaten & cold ones ready to quaff


nice. i got a pretty killer chili recipe. i won't share the gory details, but i will say it includes a fair amount of sriracha.

and by "fair amount" i mean "metric assload".
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Wotcha.
All set here.
Chilli has been eaten & cold ones ready to quaff

nice. i got a pretty killer chili recipe. i won't share the gory details, but i will say it includes a fair amount of sriracha.

and by "fair amount" i mean "metric assload".


Here's my go-to
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is one reason I grow jalapeños on the balcony.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'll be able to catch the first 45 mins before I go to work an hour early. For a wine tasting. It's awful, I know. Doesn't everyone have to do wine tastings at work at 11am???
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I'll be able to catch the first 45 mins before I go to work an hour early. For a wine tasting. It's awful, I know. Doesn't everyone have to do wine tastings at work at 11am???


Thought & prayers
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This week's 3 hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave

Thanks for the warning.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: This week's 3 hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave

Thanks for the warning.


Could be nsfw.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I'll be able to catch the first 45 mins before I go to work an hour early. For a wine tasting. It's awful, I know. Doesn't everyone have to do wine tastings at work at 11am???


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I'll be able to catch the first 45 mins before I go to work an hour early. For a wine tasting. It's awful, I know. Doesn't everyone have to do wine tastings at work at 11am???


*checks profile*

I didn't realize Jagermeister is actually wine...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

whidbey: djslowdive: I'll be able to catch the first 45 mins before I go to work an hour early. For a wine tasting. It's awful, I know. Doesn't everyone have to do wine tastings at work at 11am???

*checks profile*

I didn't realize Jagermeister is actually wine...


Well we do also have underberg at work, so, close?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Here we go
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Holy carp!
New Jetstream Pony is brilliant
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pista:

Here's my go-to

This is one reason I grow jalapeños on the balcony.

that looks...dare i say...en fuego
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista:

Here's my go-to

This is one reason I grow jalapeños on the balcony.

that looks...dare i say...en fuego


Yep. Toilet paper is in the fridge already
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pista: Here's my go-to


Huh, cardamom... I never thought of that before and I don't know why, since it's one of the main ingredients in "Mignionette Pepper" which is amazing on chopped steaks; I guess I never thought about it tasting good with chilis so now I just *have* to try it, thanks!
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
that rhythm guitar or base (not sure which) on 7 Reasons sounds like it was ripped straight from Hall & Oates's "Out Of Touch".
 
tymothil [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ah, Moev.  The big single in the San Diego goth scene for them was Crucify Me.  They're one of those bands I always kind of wondered if other songs by them were bigger other places.  Just how idiosyncratic were our DJs  back in those dark days before the internet?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ian Dury had one of the finest backing bands ever assembled.
All world class session musicians & phenomenal
Unlike his kid Baxter. Who is as dull as ditchwater
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tymothil: Ah, Moev.  The big single in the San Diego goth scene for them was Crucify Me.  They're one of those bands I always kind of wondered if other songs by them were bigger other places.  Just how idiosyncratic were our DJs  back in those dark days before the internet?


hence razormaid! and all the other fine remix services.
 
