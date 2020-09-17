 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Many evangelicals cannot accept the protocols of COVID-19 because they are already infected with a principle that we don't know anything   (huffpost.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Good Book doesn't tell you how to make a PBJ sammich, either, but that hasn't stopped humanity from learning how.

Being willfully ignorant and blaming your faith for it is pure idiocy.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're in a cult and I dunno why anyone pays them any attention at all, outside of maybe reporting on the rampant abuse, fraud, larceny and rape in their organizations.
 
Loonyman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Except for the part about being a missionary I could have been the author of that piece. Degree in theology, raised to be an evangelist and pastor, told there was a plan for my life, and warned of the dangers of learning too much or thinking too deeply. I've come to the same conclusion as the author: training people to ignore their senses is wishful thinking taken to it most unhealthy extreme. People are now dying because so many Americans belong to what is essentially a death cult where the hope of a future life in the sky is much more important than the present one here. They think it's a good thing that the world be destroyed and everyone not in their club die and burn in a lake of fire for eternity. Once you've been taught that rational thinking is dangerous, you're not capable of thinking rationally when your life depends on it.

Seriously, why don't we just ask Santa for the vaccine under everyone's tree this year. That's about what their thinking and actions amount to.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who believe in an invisible sky wizard whose tenets specifically eschew proof for faith refuse to accept proof of the effectiveness of COVID protocols.

Sounds about right.
 
Nylter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's not wrong.
 
mudpants
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: People who believe in an invisible sky wizard whose tenets specifically eschew proof for faith refuse to accept proof of the effectiveness of COVID protocols.

Sounds about right.



quiz
Youtube 6EccEAZf5GE
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
God happens to believe the same things as the loud men on the radio. I ain't never heard no science man be loud on the radio.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They have their own biases and prejudices.  They interpret their faith as confirming those.
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: People who believe in an invisible sky wizard whose tenets specifically eschew proof for faith refuse to accept proof of the effectiveness of COVID protocols.

Sounds about right.


Basically.  They're taught that faith is more important than anything. They are taught to not let anything get in the way of that blind, unwavering faith.  The problem is science requires changing positions as new evidence presents itself.  That's anathema to them and something they can't wrap their heads around.

I got out of the evangelical cult a long time ago.  Blind faith is okay as a child, but as you get older and more logical, more analytical, you can see the snake oil they're selling isn't a cure at all.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Christianity is based on one singular belief: Jesus raised from the dead. Once you believe in one miracle, the pathway is paved to believe in the next. Not all branches of faith go as far as handling snakes, but they're all rooted in the one miracle that overrides our intellect. That's why, as a young, idealistic Christian who only wanted to grow in my faith, I was prayed over to sever me from my intellectual and rational thinking."

Shorter version: With enough faith, you can believe anything, no matter how wrong.
 
Heamer [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
For about sixteen years, I've had the same Mark Twain quote in my Fark profile. Seems apt.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: They're in a cult and I dunno why anyone pays them any attention at all, outside of maybe reporting on the rampant abuse, fraud, larceny and rape in their organizations.


If you lived two houses down from a depressive alcoholic stockpiling dynamite and shotguns, it might behoove you to pay at least some attention to what he's up to.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: They're in a cult and I dunno why anyone pays them any attention at all, outside of maybe reporting on the rampant abuse, fraud, larceny and rape in their organizations.


Let's ignore the group that has the largest political power in the Nation and is steering where it's going with their beliefs.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Matthew 6:5-8 comes to mind.

All these people that like to gather for prayer to show how faithful they are have already received their reward, so I hope that they get what they're looking for quickly and don't take too many others with them.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Article checks out. Conversations with some of my evangelical family members reveal they want to have a "child-like mind toward God." Literally eschewing intelligence.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Almost all religions seem to have a common thread -- humility -- whether it has to do with  a relationship with a divine, or with another person.

Almost all.  There appears  to be a class of evangelical that would never go there -- no humility no way.  In fact, they don't have anytime for a deity that they cannot command, and the test is risky behavior.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They also reject the Theory of Evolution, the Theory of Gravity, the Round Earth Theory, the Germ Theory of Disease, Newtonism, Einsteinism, and the Holocaust. Because scientism.
 
skyotter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"I refuse to be controlled by something I can't see!"
 
Armyrec1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Advernaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That was revealed to me in a five second conversation when I was eight.
 
Kattungali
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"they think COVID-19 is a message from God. Not that God caused it, but that he is using it to tell the world to change"

What - like start wearing masks in public and avoiding large gatherings?

Ahh, no - they're treating it like their bible - only believe the stuff that fits their worldview and ignore the rest.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No, Subby. They don't believe that we don't know anything. They believe that the fact-based communities, scientists, elites, experts and journalists don't know anything. They know everything. It's in their User Manual, the Bible.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Armyrec1: [Fark user image 320x200]


Your Mother is a Harlot who eats Library Paste.
 
Explodo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I grew up in the south and went to school with a lot of kids who said it was a sin to question their teachings.  None of them were very smart.

I'd bet that same applies to anyone who takes "Don't question!" as an acceptable position.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: They're in a cult and I dunno why anyone pays them any attention at all, outside of maybe reporting on the rampant abuse, fraud, larceny and rape in their organizations.


Then you'd think they'd be treated like rock stars.
 
Mouser
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "Christianity is based on one singular belief: Jesus raised from the dead. Once you believe in one miracle, the pathway is paved to believe in the next. Not all branches of faith go as far as handling snakes, but they're all rooted in the one miracle that overrides our intellect. That's why, as a young, idealistic Christian who only wanted to grow in my faith, I was prayed over to sever me from my intellectual and rational thinking."

Shorter version: With enough faith, you can believe anything, no matter how wrong.


Only if you're fool.  Belief in one miracle does not require belief in every "miracle" put before you.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dkulprit: dr_blasto: They're in a cult and I dunno why anyone pays them any attention at all, outside of maybe reporting on the rampant abuse, fraud, larceny and rape in their organizations.

Let's ignore the group that has the largest political power in the Nation and is steering where it's going with their beliefs.


They only have power because we give it to them. Maybe a "oh, that's an evangelical cult member" and then just doing a blackout on their campaigns like the media did to Warren or maybe just reporting how ridiculous they are.

Media gave trump power needlessly and look where we are.
 
jtown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Loonyman: Seriously, why don't we just ask Santa for the vaccine under everyone's tree this year. That's about what their thinking and actions amount to.


Ho, ho, ho!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There is no God but Mammon and Adam Smith Arthur Laffer is his profit.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Meh. They worship Putin's biatch and because said biatch downplays the virus they go along

How they end up worshiping someone who is literally the opposite of a Christlike figure is a mystery but, hey, it's religion, it's not supposed to make any sense
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mouser: Martian_Astronomer: "Christianity is based on one singular belief: Jesus raised from the dead. Once you believe in one miracle, the pathway is paved to believe in the next. Not all branches of faith go as far as handling snakes, but they're all rooted in the one miracle that overrides our intellect. That's why, as a young, idealistic Christian who only wanted to grow in my faith, I was prayed over to sever me from my intellectual and rational thinking."

Shorter version: With enough faith, you can believe anything, no matter how wrong.

Only if you're fool.  Belief in one miracle does not require belief in every "miracle" put before you.


Ahhh, but when you've grown up in one of these evangelical cults, the Bible is the literal, infallible word of God.  Every story, every sentence, every letter is true and to be held sacred.  Snake in Eden? Literal snake and an apple.  Dead rising from the grave?  100% factual.

They'll tell you to stop questioning. That's Satan talking.  He's putting those thoughts in your head, making you doubt your faith.  Satan is making you not trust in God. Now go pray for forgiveness and prepare for your punishment.

I know that's what they say because I heard it more than once when I was a kid
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Raug the Dwarf: Basically. They're taught that faith is more important than anything. They are taught to not let anything get in the way of that blind, unwavering faith. The problem is science requires changing positions as new evidence presents itself. That's anathema to them and something they can't wrap their heads around.

I got out of the evangelical cult a long time ago. Blind faith is okay as a child, but as you get older and more logical, more analytical, you can see the snake oil they're selling isn't a cure at all.


I was not brought up religious -- my dad was smart enough to let me make my own choices, and I don't think he was particularly religious himself (though my mom was, but she buggered off when I was a toddler).  I did, however, go through my questioning phase in my teens.  But the more I learned about science and cosmology and began to wrap my head around the enormity of the time scales involved in the planet's evolution, and thus our own, the more I realized that religion was just the "here there be dragons" of knowledge -- there just to fill in non-answer answers for all the crap we don't yet, and in some cases can't know.  "God of the Gaps" as it's called.  And I suppose to also provide hope and succor to those who need philosophical answers to tragic personal events.
And I get that some people can't handle the idea that a loved one died for no good reason, or that there's no ultimate purpose to our existence.  I'm fine with people who want to believe whatever they want as long as it doesn't harm anyone.  But the moment your beliefs put other people in danger, you lose all rights to claim your religious freedom as far as I'm concerned.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's funny. They didn't seem to have a problem accepting The Protocols of the Elders of Zion.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mouser: Martian_Astronomer: "Christianity is based on one singular belief: Jesus raised from the dead. Once you believe in one miracle, the pathway is paved to believe in the next. Not all branches of faith go as far as handling snakes, but they're all rooted in the one miracle that overrides our intellect. That's why, as a young, idealistic Christian who only wanted to grow in my faith, I was prayed over to sever me from my intellectual and rational thinking."

Shorter version: With enough faith, you can believe anything, no matter how wrong.

Only if you're fool.  Belief in one miracle does not require belief in every "miracle" put before you.


No, but it does provide a very addictive mechanism by which you can rationalize beliving things are true because you want them to be. And that's the problem.
 
Armyrec1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Armyrec1: [Fark user image 320x200]

Your Mother is a Harlot who eats Library Paste.


How dare you!  It was Elmers glue.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Because scientism.


Come to think of it, it's been like a year since I've seen someone on Fark using that as a pejorative.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah, pretty sure churches were shut down without any review or consideration for masking parishioners.
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
One thing that always gets me about these anti-science types is their willingness to get on airplanes. I guess they think that god reaches down, grabs the airplane, makes a whooshing sound and moves it safely from place to place, gently setting it back down. Couldn't be engineering and physics that does it, must be god's invisible hand.
 
pudgyv
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hey, wait a minute. I'm an evangelical and I wear a mask (dare I say it?) religiously. God gave us brains and he expects us to use them.
 
Mouser
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Raug the Dwarf: Mouser: Martian_Astronomer: "Christianity is based on one singular belief: Jesus raised from the dead. Once you believe in one miracle, the pathway is paved to believe in the next. Not all branches of faith go as far as handling snakes, but they're all rooted in the one miracle that overrides our intellect. That's why, as a young, idealistic Christian who only wanted to grow in my faith, I was prayed over to sever me from my intellectual and rational thinking."

Shorter version: With enough faith, you can believe anything, no matter how wrong.

Only if you're fool.  Belief in one miracle does not require belief in every "miracle" put before you.

Ahhh, but when you've grown up in one of these evangelical cults, the Bible is the literal, infallible word of God.  Every story, every sentence, every letter is true and to be held sacred.  Snake in Eden? Literal snake and an apple.  Dead rising from the grave?  100% factual.

They'll tell you to stop questioning. That's Satan talking.  He's putting those thoughts in your head, making you doubt your faith.  Satan is making you not trust in God. Now go pray for forgiveness and prepare for your punishment.

I know that's what they say because I heard it more than once when I was a kid


Your parents not believing in critical thinking does not invalidate the truth of the Resurrection.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Religious faith is a mental illness.
 
Bmorrison
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Explodo: I grew up in the south and went to school with a lot of kids who said it was a sin to question their teachings.  None of them were very smart.


This is what caused me to give up Religion, When I started asking questions about things that seemed inconsistent in the bible I was told "A true believer doesn't ask questions"
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I found this outside of a church many years ago while travelling in Europe. It made me stop and pause for a minute, then realized that someone knows exactly what is going on here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
https://forsetti.tumblr.com/post/1531​8​1757500/on-rural-america-understanding​-isnt-the-problem
 
paygun [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's a pretty crazy coincidence that just this one specific religion that just happens to be a majority of my political opposition is at odds with science.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "Christianity is based on one singular belief: Jesus raised from the dead. Once you believe in one miracle, the pathway is paved to believe in the next. Not all branches of faith go as far as handling snakes, but they're all rooted in the one miracle that overrides our intellect. That's why, as a young, idealistic Christian who only wanted to grow in my faith, I was prayed over to sever me from my intellectual and rational thinking."

Shorter version: With enough faith, you can believe anything, no matter how wrong.


hmm.  i thought it was 'love thy neighbor as thy self' but that seems to have gone out the window.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The SBC has always been active at the core of The Religious Right's efforts to infiltrate US politics and government.They demonize (literally) anyone and anything that does not fit their very specific, narrow list of what is "righteous", especially other christian cults that have different tenets.Just like all the other Jebus clubs do.The article's author learned to run away, just not far enough.
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Raug the Dwarf: Basically. They're taught that faith is more important than anything. They are taught to not let anything get in the way of that blind, unwavering faith. The problem is science requires changing positions as new evidence presents itself. That's anathema to them and something they can't wrap their heads around.

I got out of the evangelical cult a long time ago. Blind faith is okay as a child, but as you get older and more logical, more analytical, you can see the snake oil they're selling isn't a cure at all.

I was not brought up religious -- my dad was smart enough to let me make my own choices, and I don't think he was particularly religious himself (though my mom was, but she buggered off when I was a toddler).  I did, however, go through my questioning phase in my teens.  But the more I learned about science and cosmology and began to wrap my head around the enormity of the time scales involved in the planet's evolution, and thus our own, the more I realized that religion was just the "here there be dragons" of knowledge -- there just to fill in non-answer answers for all the crap we don't yet, and in some cases can't know.  "God of the Gaps" as it's called.  And I suppose to also provide hope and succor to those who need philosophical answers to tragic personal events.
And I get that some people can't handle the idea that a loved one died for no good reason, or that there's no ultimate purpose to our existence.  I'm fine with people who want to believe whatever they want as long as it doesn't harm anyone.  But the moment your beliefs put other people in danger, you lose all rights to claim your religious freedom as far as I'm concerned.


Yup. I did grow up in it and thankfully grew out of it. The toxicity that pervades a lot of modern churches is astounding. My parents were super evangelical when I was younger.  They would even quit churches when they thought the teaching was getting too liberal or "wordly" and find something more conservative.

They're not like that any more, thank goodness, but my dad still has problems being stuck in that mind set sometimes.
 
