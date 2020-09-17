 Skip to content
Life imitates art. Specifically, The Blues Brothers
62
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not much of a bridge if it has no video coverage.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fix the cigarette lighter.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping it involved dispersal of Illinois nazis.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pics or it didn't happen.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Car's got a lotta pickup.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worth it.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But does it have a cop motor, a 440 cubic inch plant? Cop tires, cop suspension, cop shocks?
 
Phoenix87ta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If memory serves, the Bluesmobile was in fact a Dodge sedan, so this works even better!
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shortly after crashing the vehicle, the driver was arrested.

I bet those cops had SCMODS.
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: Shortly after crashing the vehicle, the driver was arrested.

I bet those cops had SCMODS.


I hope the driver falsified his renewal.
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
driver in article did not have 'cop tires', apparently.

also, could have been imitating one of the 'fast & furious' movies... they jumped draw bridges in a couple of those.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aww, the cop's just made they broke his watch.
 
derfiticulum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon! There's GOT to be video of this somewhere!
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, do I have to do everything around here???

" *it was whipits*" 

https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/l​o​cal/2020/09/17/driver-arrested-after-j​umping-over-drawbridge-on-detroits-wes​t-side/
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A picture of the guy leaving the scene afterwards.
 
derfiticulum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChipNASA: Jesus, do I have to do everything around here???

" *it was whipits*" 

https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/lo​cal/2020/09/17/driver-arrested-after-j​umping-over-drawbridge-on-detroits-wes​t-side/


No only do you have to do it, you have to do it twice...
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, the guy used a Dodge sedan so he's got that going for him.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meth imitates cocaine; the flattery was supposed to duck out during an encore. Three Orange Whips.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the operator of the bridge witnessed the man drive his car across the bridge and says the driver blew out all four tires and crashed into a gate after completing the jump.


They always drive away after in the movies!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was on a mission from god?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I certainly hope the cops stopped at a bar & bought the perp a beer on their way to the station.
The guy fulfilled the dream most of us have had for a long time.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

derfiticulum: ChipNASA: Jesus, do I have to do everything around here???

" *it was whipits*" 

https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/lo​cal/2020/09/17/driver-arrested-after-j​umping-over-drawbridge-on-detroits-wes​t-side/

No only do you have to do it, you have to do it twice...


I *did* report myself, So I got that goin' for me, which is nice.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whippet good!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've thrown a rod.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.  Let's see you do it on a vertical-lift span.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Car's got a lotta pickup.


It's a model made before catalytic converters so it'll run good on regular gas
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: But does it have a cop motor, a 440 cubic inch plant? Cop tires, cop suspension, cop shocks?


if this is anyone buy Steve Allen, you're stealing my bit
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: I certainly hope the cops stopped at a bar & bought the perp a beer on their way to the station.
The guy fulfilled the dream most of us have had for a long time.


'Thanks for the beer & letting me drive to the station, officers. Say - isn't there a mall on the way?'
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, he destroyed his car and got arrested, but I bet it was totally worth it.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChipNASA: Jesus, do I have to do everything around here???

" *it was whipits*" 

https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/lo​cal/2020/09/17/driver-arrested-after-j​umping-over-drawbridge-on-detroits-wes​t-side/


FTA: The incident happened along the Fort Street Bridge. Police said the driver is suspected of being under the influence from using "whippits."

Whippits only mess you up for about 15 seconds.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was that a Stratus?  I would have expected a Charger or Challenger since they'd have both the muscle and the lack of brainpower behind the wheel to accomplish this.
 
RatBomb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I made this for Worth1000.com, can't believe it's still floating around out there...and screw you daily haha

Fark user imageView Full Size



/that's actually the car from Bullitt I used...
//no, I didn't save my Worth stuff
///threes
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The use of unnecessary quotations, in the extension of this thread, has been approved.
 
jefferator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There a Dukes of Hazard joke in here somewhere, Im just too lazy/hungover this morning to dig one up.
 
yarnothuntin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needed cop tires and cop shocks
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fredbox: I was hoping it involved dispersal of Illinois nazis.


Disappointed.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChipNASA: " *it was whipits*"


When I ride my bike to work from downriver thru Detroit, I take that bridge. From that bridge well into downtown, Fort Street is littered with CO2 cartridges. The first time I rode it, I asked a cop friend of mine if people were shooting out windows or something, that's when he told me about whippets. It's amazng how many empty cartridges there are along that route.

It's a good thing that driver didn't end up in the river, he would have looked like the toxic waste guy in RoboCop.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

snowybunting: ChipNASA: " *it was whipits*"

When I ride my bike to work from downriver thru Detroit, I take that bridge. From that bridge well into downtown, Fort Street is littered with CO2 cartridges. The first time I rode it, I asked a cop friend of mine if people were shooting out windows or something, that's when he told me about whippets. It's amazng how many empty cartridges there are along that route.

It's a good thing that driver didn't end up in the river, he would have looked like the toxic waste guy in RoboCop.


Nitrous oxide, laughing gas. Not co2
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: oldfarthenry: I certainly hope the cops stopped at a bar & bought the perp a beer on their way to the station.
The guy fulfilled the dream most of us have had for a long time.

'Thanks for the beer & letting me drive to the station, officers. Say - isn't there a mall on the way?'


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Someone deserves and Orange Whip...

/Orange whip?
// Orange Whip?
/// Three Orange Whips...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fun Fact:  The Blues Brothers had a cocaine budget for night shoots. The actors and crew did not have to bring their own apparently.

From one of my many books of fascinating factoids.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Muta: ChipNASA: Jesus, do I have to do everything around here???

" *it was whipits*"

https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/lo​cal/2020/09/17/driver-arrested-after-j​umping-over-drawbridge-on-detroits-wes​t-side/

FTA: The incident happened along the Fort Street Bridge. Police said the driver is suspected of being under the influence from using "whippits."

Whippits only mess you up for about 15 seconds.


Yeah, no, I mean, it probably was like a minute or more for me.
1981-82 ish, I was working at Farrells Ice Cream Parlor. We used to take the empty whip cans from the Fountain an then take them to the Bus/Dish area and clean them off and then my friend and I (Chefs, HA, "cooks") took them to the Kitchen and I took two and stuck them in both sides of my mouth and pulled the trigger, I was all like....POOF INHALE!!!!!!...and then things went grey, like sparkly tunnel vision....it took about 15 seconds to get to that point....and I put my hand out to steady myself......on the flattop grill....."owwwwwwwww thatttttt huurrrttttt" .....my vision came back shortly and then the pain hit me. MOTHERFKCKER!!!!! I really didn't do many whippits after that. Luckily I only glanced my hand on a "cool" part of the grill and not the dead center or I'd have had quite nicely burnt hand. Mostly just the palm and finger tips.
Yeah, it was about 3 or 4 or 5 minutes until I was "right" again....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Someone deserves and Orange Whip...

/Orange whip?
// Orange Whip?
/// Three Orange Whips...


If you say "Orange Whip" three times in front of a mirror, the Koolaid(TM) mascot crashes through your bathroom wall and forces you to drink the Orange Koolaid(TM).
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Whippets?

"A bit for the car, a bit for me!"
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RatBomb: I made this for Worth1000.com, can't believe it's still floating around out there...and screw you daily haha

[Fark user image 600x737]


/that's actually the car from Bullitt I used...
//no, I didn't save my Worth stuff
///threes


Got reposted to Imgur a coupla days ago:  https://imgur.com/gallery/sj4tutt
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: snowybunting: ChipNASA: " *it was whipits*"

When I ride my bike to work from downriver thru Detroit, I take that bridge. From that bridge well into downtown, Fort Street is littered with CO2 cartridges. The first time I rode it, I asked a cop friend of mine if people were shooting out windows or something, that's when he told me about whippets. It's amazng how many empty cartridges there are along that route.

It's a good thing that driver didn't end up in the river, he would have looked like the toxic waste guy in RoboCop.

Nitrous oxide, laughing gas. Not co2



Huh. This is why you can't trust cops. Either people are abusing co2 or there 30-40 flat bike tires a day in a 4-mile stretch of that road.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RatBomb: I made this for Worth1000.com, can't believe it's still floating around out there...and screw you daily haha

[Fark user image 600x737]


/that's actually the car from Bullitt I used...
//no, I didn't save my Worth stuff
///threes


They shot the Streets of San Francisco entirely in Chicago thanks to this national monument. Also several episodes of the Dukes of Hazzard. Things nobody ever knew because they are not true.

The streets of Chicago are a dead ringer for Haight Ashbury and the Mission Hill area. They use Toronto for New York and Iowa. Vancouver continues to stand in for Mars, the Ozarks and Chicago.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The one true fact I have injected into this thread is likely to be pooh-poohed because it is unbelievable.

For every thing else, there is Trump and Q-Anon.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Muta: ChipNASA: Jesus, do I have to do everything around here???

" *it was whipits*" 

https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/lo​cal/2020/09/17/driver-arrested-after-j​umping-over-drawbridge-on-detroits-wes​t-side/

FTA: The incident happened along the Fort Street Bridge. Police said the driver is suspected of being under the influence from using "whippits."

Whippits only mess you up for about 15 seconds.


Who's doing the whippits, how many they do, and the time between them all matter here.

For example, if the driver's mom had done whippits, behavior like this is to be expected 27 years later.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
WXYZ Detroit reports the driver is a 26-year-old Allen Park man who was driving a Dodge sedan

Oh come on. You don't expect me to believe that last part. I need video proof.
 
