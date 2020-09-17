 Skip to content
(CNN)   DeBlasio delays in-person NYC school reopening again, again   (cnn.com) divider line
FormlessOne
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Good.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
WTF is the quote in the image in the article?!?

"Science should not stand in the way"...

How the in the ever living FARK do you idiots think you got yourselves into this farking mess in the first place?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Schools opening has led to a large spike in cases. But, by all means, mock the cautious.

(Are headlines like this calculated turdery?)
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: WTF is the quote in the image in the article?!?

"Science should not stand in the way"...

How the in the ever living FARK do you idiots think you got yourselves into this farking mess in the first place?


What has science ever done for them?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: mock the cautious.


Thats my favorite Red House Painters album.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: GrogSmash: WTF is the quote in the image in the article?!?

"Science should not stand in the way"...

How the in the ever living FARK do you idiots think you got yourselves into this farking mess in the first place?

What has science ever done for them?


Sanitation, medicine, education, wine, public order, irrigation, roads, the fresh-water system, and public health.
 
jtown
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In-person schooling should be postponed until a vaccine is distributed.  How is this even an issue?  I thought if there was one part of our society where this would be a given, it would be education.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The blood god will not approve of withholding his sacrifices.

How will you ever build a respectable skull throne this way.
 
Hal5423
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Teaching at an elementary school in Jacksonville. I have to do face to face and online and everything is just awful. Makes me wish I taught in NYC right about now.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just hire a full time personal tutor for your kids, its what the celebrities are doing.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jtown: In-person schooling should be postponed until a vaccine is distributed.  How is this even an issue?  I thought if there was one part of our society where this would be a given, it would be education.


Roughly 40% of our nation apparently believes that education is a bad thing, except in regard to being a sports training camp for prospective athletes.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jtown: In-person schooling should be postponed until a vaccine is distributed.  How is this even an issue?  I thought if there was one part of our society where this would be a given, it would be education.


kinda, it is the baby sitting service that is most needed; the education aspect really is not the focus.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WithinReason: Just hire a full time personal tutor for your kids, its what the celebrities are doing.


yeap, I am pulling $100 an hour for zoom tutoring so far.
 
