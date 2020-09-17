 Skip to content
(Independent)   In a perfect metaphor for 2020 Qantas 'flight to nowhere' sells out in 10 minutes   (independent.co.uk) divider line
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Talking Heads - Road to Nowhere (Official Video)
Youtube LQiOA7euaYA
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Getting on a plane, with all the cramped seats and horribleness, to not actually go anywhere?

One of the covid side effects is neural deficits right?
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Getting on a plane, with all the cramped seats and horribleness, to not actually go anywhere?

One of the covid side effects is neural deficits right?


I'm actually honestly starting to wonder if it isn't like that parasitical fungus that forces ants to drown themselves so it can spread through the fish that eat them.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm almost surprised such flights aren't banned due to Covid.  These flights are akin to going on a cruise ship.

/Nothing surprises me these days
//Well, maybe running into a spider web still does
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Under normal circumstances, so long as it's an all window seat flight, that sounds awesome.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Been done before
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya know if this was any other year I would say that's a great idea for autistic on the spectrum patients.

This year...No...just...oh god no.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I guess the environment can take one more for the team....
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lived there for a couple of years in the downtown area ..
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I'm almost surprised such flights aren't banned due to Covid.  These flights are akin to going on a cruise ship.

/Nothing surprises me these days
//Well, maybe running into a spider web still does


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just following the calling are we?
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I'm almost surprised such flights aren't banned due to Covid.  These flights are akin to going on a cruise ship.

/Nothing surprises me these days
//Well, maybe running into a spider web still does


Every time I walk into a web I'm reminded of this bit but it still doesn't prevent me from reacting the same way.

Brian Regan-Spider Webs And Bees
Youtube axKiTYO-GP4
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they could do a good work for humanity...
sell a flight thats "full seating, no masks, everything back to normal"
fly it off the coast and as you cross the beach just have the pilots jump out and parachute to safety while it crashes into the ocean.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Getting on a plane, with all the cramped seats and horribleness, to not actually go anywhere?

One of the covid side effects is neural deficits right?


If it's 134 pax on a 787 it's not a full flight. Also it sounds like they're using their Project Sunrise-configured aircraft, which have expanded business class cabins and extra legroom in premium economy. I do not think they have regular economy cabins.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
who would want to spend hours on a flight and not actually go some place?  I travel a bunch for work and this sounds like punishment not fun...
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the perfect metaphor for 2020 was "Scream inside your heart."
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you having a great time on this flight, little girl?
decider.comView Full Size
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joy flights to Antarctica? I think the people who were on Air New Zealand Flight 901 would tell them to reconsider. In fact, if they fly near Mount Erebus they'll get a good look at why what they're doing is really, really stupid.
 
PEdoubleNIZZLE
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Obligatory "Quantas never crashed."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Need to not get away?
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why would anyone miss the experience of flying unless they're a pilot or have wings?
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

oopsboom: they could do a good work for humanity...
sell a flight thats "full seating, no masks, everything back to normal"
fly it off the coast and as you cross the beach just have the pilots jump out and parachute to safety while it crashes into the ocean.


Truely, a modern day Pleasure Island.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
 A newer take on cruising for burgers.   I would take the flight to Antarctica in a heartbeat.   The restrictions don't apply because the jet takes off and lands at the same airport, with no stops.   I'm guessing they are only selling window seats, so distancing isn't a problem, and everyone is wearing masks.   This is a great idea that could probably .. ahem ... take off in a lot of countries.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

40 degree day: I thought the perfect metaphor for 2020 was "Scream inside your heart."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Booked this flight before.....hated it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: A newer take on cruising for burgers.   I would take the flight to Antarctica in a heartbeat.   The restrictions don't apply because the jet takes off and lands at the same airport, with no stops.   I'm guessing they are only selling window seats, so distancing isn't a problem, and everyone is wearing masks.   This is a great idea that could probably .. ahem ... take off in a lot of countries.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

PEdoubleNIZZLE: Obligatory "Quantas never crashed."


Neither did Qantas.
 
2KanZam
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTA:"People clearly miss travel and the experience of flying"

Besides masochists, who enjoys the experience of flying commercially?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Glad I flew Virgin Air to Australia last December. That was a nice plane.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

2KanZam: FTA:"People clearly miss travel and the experience of flying"

Besides masochists, who enjoys the experience of flying commercially?


I do. I love it. Even just driving to the airport knowing I'm going somewhere is exciting. Airports are fun if you make them fun.
Always get a window seat.  The cramped neck is worth looking out.
 
