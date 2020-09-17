 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   With tactical fires threatening life and property across the Western US, Earth also plays the long game with Siberian fires releasing unprecedented amounts of CO2   (bbc.com) divider line
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
BBC Moscow correspondent Steve Rosenberg travelled to the remote Yakutia region, in northeastern Russia, to gauge the effects of climate change, both on local communities and on the planet.

And yet the video manages to completely avoid doing so, offering no figures or historical context for how the size of the current fires relates to fires there throughout history, and instead choosing to present it as a "fire fighters work hard! / local residents concerned! / look at this scary fire!" sort of human-interest-piece apparently targeted to first-graders.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Tactical" fires?  Is that the same as arson?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can a wildfire be tactical?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: "Tactical" fires?  Is that the same as arson?


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Native_​A​merican_use_of_fire_in_ecosystems
Not necessarily.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I the only one drinking like we're not gonna make it to 2021?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A positive CO2 feedback loop

/see also: Venus' atmosphere
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did somebody hit a fu*kin' gypsy with their car or something?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just let the Earth burp out all of it's methane storages and crank this shiat up to 11 already.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I've asked in other posts:

WHAT ABOUT THE JERSEY EARTHQUAKE!
3.1.!
You all hate us.
(sob)
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And melting permafrost releases methane...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: "Tactical" fires?  Is that the same as arson?


Tactical fires have a lot of pockets and straps.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: BBC Moscow correspondent Steve Rosenberg travelled to the remote Yakutia region, in northeastern Russia, to gauge the effects of climate change, both on local communities and on the planet.

And yet the video manages to completely avoid doing so, offering no figures or historical context for how the size of the current fires relates to fires there throughout history, and instead choosing to present it as a "fire fighters work hard! / local residents concerned! / look at this scary fire!" sort of human-interest-piece apparently targeted to first-graders.


Checkmate, libs
 
Trocadero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Abox: PapermonkeyExpress: "Tactical" fires?  Is that the same as arson?

Tactical fires have a lot of pockets and straps.


And come in camo.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The "long game", subby?  You are obviously an optimist.
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Came here to point out the hazards of positive feedback. See it's been covered.
 
tom247365
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake3988
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: BBC Moscow correspondent Steve Rosenberg travelled to the remote Yakutia region, in northeastern Russia, to gauge the effects of climate change, both on local communities and on the planet.

And yet the video manages to completely avoid doing so, offering no figures or historical context for how the size of the current fires relates to fires there throughout history, and instead choosing to present it as a "fire fighters work hard! / local residents concerned! / look at this scary fire!" sort of human-interest-piece apparently targeted to first-graders.


Yeah, I'm always annoyed when articles refer to things (and by things I mean literally anything) as 'historically' bad, but then give zero or little context.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Abox: PapermonkeyExpress: "Tactical" fires?  Is that the same as arson?

Tactical fires have a lot of pockets and straps.


So every one of theses new Star Wars movies except Rogue One sucks donkey dick, right?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Player 2 has entered the game:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't forget all of the methane gas being released from the Siberian permafrost.
 
goatharper
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Glad (?) to see the methane issue has been addressed. Shoulda stayed in Montana, Uncle.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i might as well start drinking early
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dothemath: Abox: PapermonkeyExpress: "Tactical" fires?  Is that the same as arson?

Tactical fires have a lot of pockets and straps.

So every one of theses new Star Wars movies except Rogue One sucks donkey dick, right?


I haven't seen any of them
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What's the big deal? We need CO2 for paintball guns.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
People who don't understand the difference between short and long cycle CO2 should shut the fark up about it.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i might as well start drinking early


Username..........
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What tactical fires may look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Am I the only one drinking like we're not gonna make it to 2021?


To? Yes.

Through? No.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i might as well start drinking early


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DVD
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mad_Radhu: Player 2 has entered the game:

[Fark user image 425x318]

Don't forget all of the methane gas being released from the Siberian permafrost.


Don't you worry about that.  After a few decades of being many times worse than CO2 in terms of atmospheric warming, it'll break down into CO2 itself.  All good!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.