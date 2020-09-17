 Skip to content
(ABC Action News)   So why, exactly, is it still legal to pay prescription drug salesmen, particularly those who rep opioids, on commission based on the number of prescriptions that are written in their sales territory ?   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Capitalism
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's time to revive an old-school term, "patent medicine"
Plus, how would doctors get great perks like free dinners, tickets to shows (I went with a doctor friend to a VERY nice dinner hosted by a pharma co. and saw Les Mis for free by just sitting there and pretending to be a doctor), and sexy time from hot pharma reps?
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sooooo, they're facing charges based on the kickbacks they received.  Nothing, zip, zero, nada, in the story about how many lives they potentially destroyed by getting his patients hooked.

And people wonder why anti-vaxxers are a thing?  No, I'm not anti-vax, but when you see cases like this coupled with utter bullshiat on social media, then mix in a 'helpful' algorithm that will point to more people that have "similar interests" ....SUDDENLY--> Anti-Vaxxers. 

<sigh>
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drug dealers always get paid based on sales volume.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not like this arrangement creates conflicts...

CSB: once, when mowing, a stick flew up and hit my eye. Hurt like hell. I went to the Urgent Treatment Center to make sure there wasn't anything stuck in my eye.

The doctor looked briefly at my eye, said it was a scratched cornea, and it would clear up with some drops he gave me. Then he asked me if I ever had allergies. Sometimes, I responded. He immediately launched into this 10 minute sales pitch for some new allergy medicine. I told him my current medications worked fine, no thanks. He emphatically insisted that I fill the prescription. I took the script with me, with no intention of filling it.

He called me two days later. Not to inquire about my injured eye, but to ask if I had filled my prescription. Which I didn't need. I told him flat out I wasn't filling it, and don't call me again.

I guess I messed up his vacation plans, or something.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Because...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's the economy, stupid.

Dear Gawd, I quoted George H Bush.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is that a real question?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
GODDAMN the pusher man 🎶
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Because healthcare has become a shameless money grab?
 
sleze
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Because it's not illegal.
 
cleek
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
subby hates capitalism.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The amount of honor in a transaction is inversely proportional to the money in the transaction.

It's always been this way.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
See, because those drug dealers, I mean sales professionals, take that money and give it to the drug company which then, and this is the good part, gives a chunk of it to the people who make the laws.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: GODDAMN the pusher man 🎶


Curtis Mayfield approves
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xatZA​L​KiI8A&list=RD8QCJns2hs1w&index=25

(warning an N-Bomb in the lyrics so maybe put headphones on)
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Life is essentially about incentives.
 
stuffy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Because $
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sleze: Because it's not illegal.


and there ladies and gentlemen is an ACTUAL example of the phrase "begging the question"
 
Pert
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: It's time to revive an old-school term, "patent medicine"
Plus, how would doctors get great perks like free dinners, tickets to shows (I went with a doctor friend to a VERY nice dinner hosted by a pharma co. and saw Les Mis for free by just sitting there and pretending to be a doctor), and sexy time from hot pharma reps?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image image 720x405]


It loses alliteration in translation. Bills or Bullets maybe?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Idk if this is relevant but all the medical mary J doctors in NJ are cash only which is totally not shady at all
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Because America, f*ck yeah!
 
MrScruffles [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Our country is evil, President out front should have told yah.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So why, exactly, is it still legal to pay prescription drug salesmen, particularly those who rep opioids, on commission based on the number of prescriptions that are written in their sales territory ?

Probably the same exact reason that a cop's raises and promotions are connected to how many of what severity of crimes they bust. You know, insensitive to  make sure crime rates DO NOT GET BETTER, and we get chit like the how to pretend a not switchblade lethal knife is in fact a not legal switchblade type knife.

And yet if we used the metric of crime going down to determine promotions and raises now they just have incentive to not notice and not report crimes.
Fewer crime reports has to means promotions and raises.

EXACTLY LIKE QUANTUM MECHANICS.
You can not take a measurement of a system without your measurement directly influencing that which you wanted to measure.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Because not every Angry Barbie can end up working at the White House.

Some of them need to roll their little wheeled cases into doctor's offices for a quick beej....I mean, to drop off some samples.
 
Brett Kavanaugh's teeth
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why the hell is the company's C-level not in prison, also?  They are the ones that approved and actually came up with this scheme to kill and enslave (to opiates) people.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i thought all the opioid execs went to prison
 
sleze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Magorn: sleze: Because it's not illegal.

and there ladies and gentlemen is an ACTUAL example of the phrase "begging the question"


!!!

I regret that only have 1 smart to give.

/respectful nod
 
dkulprit
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Idk if this is relevant but all the medical mary J doctors in NJ are cash only which is totally not shady at all


It's completely irrelevant.  And it's that way all over the country.

That's because weed is illegal at the federal level so banks and credit card processors will not accept their money because it's possible the feds will go after them and not only confiscate the money from dispensaries, but fine/take a ton of money from them from profiting off of illegal drug sales.

So dispensaries have to do cash only, including paying their taxes.  Funny how the government will take their money in taxes.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Because not every Angry Barbie can end up working at the White House.

Some of them need to roll their little wheeled cases into doctor's offices for a quick beej....I mean, to drop off some samples.


fox news takes them too.
 
boozehat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There's no "i" in team, but there are two in commission.

Sales people typically get paid a portion of their income on commission.  I'm not sure why subby is asking the question?

(and no, i didn't rtfa)
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Algebrat: NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image image 720x405]

It loses alliteration in translation. Bills or Bullets maybe?


You're exactly right. It flows so much easier in Spanish... And is more terrifying.
 
