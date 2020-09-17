 Skip to content
(CNN)   Why a hurricane's category rating doesn't always predict how destructive it will be: Sally drops 4 months of average rainfall in Pensacola- 30 inches worth- in just 4 hours   (cnn.com) divider line
    Scary, Tropical cyclone, Rain, Florida, torrential rains, inches of rain, Pensacola, Florida, tropical storm, western area of the Florida Panhandle  
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now, maybe y'all will get those leaves raked and the exploding trees picked, OH!, wait, nevermind.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it's just a little storm
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that amount of rain will overwhelm even the most carefully designed storm water system. I guess it pays to maintain your wetlands which can suck the water up with the reckless abandon of a drunk locked in a brewery.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Dangerous things hurricanes.

They either tear through and rip everything down. Or slowly hover just offshore and flood everything, and then tear through and rip a lot of things down.

/if you get an evacuation notice, pay attention to it
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pft. It's P'cola. that much rain is usually referred to as "dense fog"
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I wish she had stayed in Pensacola, we've gotten a month's worth of rain up here too
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Yeah, that amount of rain will overwhelm even the most carefully designed storm water system. I guess it pays to maintain your wetlands which can suck the water up with the reckless abandon of a drunk locked in a brewery.


I thought we were draining the swamps. I'm so confused.
 
time is tight
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: I wish she had stayed in Pensacola, we've gotten a month's worth of rain up here too


Yea, it sucked total ass.


/Pensacola here
 
sforce
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And they might get hit again next Friday.
 
Pincy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Up here in the PNW for the first time we envy your hurricane system right now.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Same reason "moneyball" works in baseball. You can obsess over batting average but there are other stats that are better predictors of a player's impact (OBP, WAR, etc.). Wind speed is important when it comes to hurricanes but things like size, the storm's speed, and rainfall totals also contribute to its destructive power.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I seem to remember story recently where scientists were advocating for two ratings on hurricanes one for precipitation and one for wind speeds.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hurricane Harvey laughs moistly.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I dropped 30 inches worth once.
No amount of courtesy flushes could've prevented that clog.
 
wage0048 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Maybe because hurricanes have other things going on than just wind?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"If you got a yield sign in your spleen, jogging don't come into play!"

Ron White - Hurricane
Youtube S7Fu-v490-c
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: I dropped 30 inches worth once.
No amount of courtesy flushes could've prevented that clog.


So, It was a Cat 2?
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So red states getting hit by natural disasters get federal help, right? I know we don't help those pesky blues.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why didn't Trump use his sharpie skills to send the hurricane to Mexico or China?

Guess he was playing down the severity of the hurricane to avoid a panic. That is obviously the best strategy with hurricanes really.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: So red states getting hit by natural disasters get federal help, right? I know we don't help those pesky blues.


Alabama isn't a swing state, so I'm predicting $10,000,000 for Pensacola and $3.50 and a roll of paper towels for Gulf Shores.
 
PunGent
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: "If you got a yield sign in your spleen, jogging don't come into play!"

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/S7Fu-v49​0-c?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Seen that bit several times, still makes me laugh :)
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I hope they aren't expecting a bailout

I mean, think of the deficit!

Get bootstrappy and pears and tots.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: So red states getting hit by natural disasters get federal help, right? I know we don't help those pesky blues.


So by that logic, FL... MIGHT get some aid then?

/Schrödinger's FEMA
 
almandot
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
LA's gotten a month's worth of rain in the last 5 minutes

/zero. it's zero rain.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 750x789]


And nothing of value was lost.
 
Super_pope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There's no hurricane.  It's improper beach management
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just pull out the drain plug.  Duh.
 
LurkLongAndProsper [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
(CNN)Coastal Alabama and the Florida Panhandle face a daunting recovery Thursday, as ponds of floodwater and chunks of debris surround homes and businesses a day after a deadly Hurricane Sally walloped the coast with winds and feet of rain.

President trump took to Twitter early this morning to claim total vindication. Tweeting, "This one is for all the HATERS AND LOSERS who said I DREW that map with a SHARPIE, which I have NEVER USED. MANY scientists agreed with me then, now PROVED right! TIME FOR NOBLE PRICE! Dems are just SORE LOSERS!"

Check back in for live footage of trump's victory rally held just outside the devastated area.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe the glaciers should stop melting and putting the water into the hurricane farm system?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Religious analogies for Farkers #34,654,210

Quintile Category is the Rabbinical Jewry:

Mark is to the Second Sacking of Jerusalem as Mike Olbinski is to Fark Weather threads.

Please forward to a QAnon subsidiary nearest your FB network.
 
sniderman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Super_pope: There's no hurricane.  It's improper beach management


They should rake the sand more.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've been in contact with a number USAF personnel down in the panhandle. A bunch without power and many are under water.  They were telling me they've never seen rain like that before; it was like dump trucks full of water constantly coming off the roof. Then it's so flat there that the water just has no place to go.
 
shill1253
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So, like... Two strokes?
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Looks like Sally took a left turn and headed north.. out of GA, dropping rain in SC, NC and VA, heading toward DC, MD and PA... being pushed by a warm front... cool front NW  of it, pushing it easterly, according to the surface map..  NJ and NY are in the path...  good day for snoozing....
 
flondrix
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: I seem to remember story recently where scientists were advocating for two ratings on hurricanes one for precipitation and one for wind speeds.


Size should figure in as well.  A hurricane with only moderately impressive wind speeds but immense size can do damage over an enormous area.

As I recall, Sandy was category 1 but immense, and yeah, precipitation was the big deal.
 
