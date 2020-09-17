 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TMJ4 Milwaukee)   Life is getting back to normal in Kenosha   (tmj4.com) divider line
28
    More: Followup, Kenosha, Wisconsin, Indian Trail High School, High school, Kenosha County Division of Health, school district, Indian Trail Academy, Week-day names, Kenosha Unified School District  
•       •       •

1922 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Sep 2020 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 850x563]


Yeah, we're waiting for the Big Shutdown(tm) here, too.  My son's in NC and they're all doing school by remote.  Not here in northern Maine, though.  **eyeroll**
 
Dadburns [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, great... I clicked on the link afraid it was another police-shoot-unarmed-black-man story, based on the headline. Because, well, that seems to be normal. Sadly it's the other "normal".
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
School and health officials explain that one of the students went to school Monday with symptoms of the virus, before staying home Tuesday and Wednesday. The other was at school both Monday and Tuesday and stayed at home on Wednesday.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here, they offered virtual and in-person options. Then they "soft-started" (remote learning) the in-person option.

I'm guessing someone savvy knows what a bad idea in-person is, and doesn't plan on it happening at all.
 
weege001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so a child, who is healthy, got sick.. snowflakes everywhere... prob never drank water from a hose, played on a teeter/totter or a metal merry go round.. learned how to ride a bike with training wheels...
people have lost their minds regarding getting sick.. no one is dying.. i live in sf, and none of the homeless are dying. why.. you would think that they would be the first to go under.. nope.. my parents are 80+, live in tucson. go to restaurants with no masks.. they are healthy. only people that have died are from other conditions.. remember the motorcyclist who died in a crash? he was classifed as a covid casualty.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: Walker: [Fark user image 850x563]

Yeah, we're waiting for the Big Shutdown(tm) here, too.  My son's in NC and they're all doing school by remote.  Not here in northern Maine, though.  **eyeroll**


Kansas City, MO. The two local districts I have the most insight into: one published a decision matrix late in the Summer outlining the circumstances under which they'd force students to switch to all-hybrid, or all-virtual if it got even worse. As of week 2 (everyone started like 2-3 weeks late so this is just week 2 of school, and at least one district still hasn't started) they are making up their own infection numbers because the ones coming out of the (definitely not "blue") county government would have triggered one of those contingencies already. The other district immediately caved to COVIDiot protestors and claim to have tossed out all hybrid and virtual plans, and the party line is that the ones who chose those options will be in school physically, full-time, by second quarter.

/ "Hey so how may of our kids will need to quarantine if one of them tests positive?"
// "Oh that's only if they've been near the infected person for 15 minutes or more, so every 14 minutes just have your kids walk around the room then sit back down and none of them will"
/// Actual advice to teachers from a member of leadership in that second district.
/\ I understand the COVIDiots are suing some local districts over their attendance limits on sports events. JFC.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If herd immunity was really the long term game plane they should have made it clear from the start. They had no plan and thought they could PR it away.
/I'm returning to my cave in an undisclosed location until all the idiots die
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Proud Boys have left, so the Police don't feel safe rioting alone any more?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

berylman: If herd immunity was really the long term game plane they should have made it clear from the start. They had no plan and thought they could PR it away.
/I'm returning to my cave in an undisclosed location until all the idiots die


Why did Trump shut down the economy if his game plan was fostering the herd mentality among His Loyalist Sheeple all along?

Was this just an exercise in FUD?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
allergicpagan.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Donald Trump is a millionaire. He owns a mansion and a yacht.

Well, some Nazi-Soviet-Era bank in East Germany owns a mansion and a yacht, at least.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FUDDISM RULES!  Neo-Fuddites will crush the human face with jackboots forever!
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Since Labor Day, Wisconsin has had a huge spike in cases, even with the mask mandate. Yesterday there was 1400 confirmed cases. I am sure it is like that across the country. People really need to stay home for 2 months.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Herd immunity is for Closers.

Herd mentality is the Openers equivalent.

That reminds me. I haven't read A Night in the Lonesome October for years. Time to re-read.

/ By the way, I got my copy of Q Clearance today. It is a novel by Peter Benchley. Who apparently knew about Q clearances decades before Q did.

If anybody wants me, I will be in my bunk, reading Peter Benchley and eating chocolate bars.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 850x563]


I don't know, we've been open since Aug 12, no real feel that we are going to be closing soon.   The school was saying though that they wouldn't publically state COVID cases unless you were in direct contact with the individual to know, but, our state is supposedly supposed to be reporting the school #s soon anyway.
 
weege001
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
so nashville has this going for them.. which is nice.. politics, how does it work.. especially for non red states/cities

https://fox17.com/news/local/covid-19​-​emails-from-nashville-mayors-office-sh​ow-disturbing-revelation
 
Pfighting Polish [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dletter: Walker: [Fark user image 850x563]

I don't know, we've been open since Aug 12, no real feel that we are going to be closing soon.   The school was saying though that they wouldn't publically state COVID cases unless you were in direct contact with the individual to know, but, our state is supposedly supposed to be reporting the school #s soon anyway.


There was a good article in The Atlantic about how there's not necessarily going to be any uniformity from one place to another and that it doesn't even really make sense to compare, especially with how different differing situations can be.

Consider the difference between urban and rural areas.

Urban: Lots of people living in one place together, in a place where a lot of people are probably coming in and out at different times. High risk.

Rural: Many fewer people, much more spread out, who probably only "go into town" every so often. Less risk.

The problem with that, though, is it makes it difficult in someplace like Wisconsin, where you have parts of the state that are very urban and parts that are very rural. The very rural parts will look at statewide mandates and see them as overly restrictive. The urban parts will look at them as necessary. And the suburban folks are kinda in between. But throw in everyone's difference of opinion on what should or shouldn't be done, depending on who they listen to, and you have a cluster. Different people have different priorities, which means you get a lot of 10-year-old-like, "But Jimmy doesn't have to quarantine, why should I?"

We're not used to having to share sacrifice, and in a world where everything is increasingly tailored to us and us alone, we're not as good at saying, "Well, yes, it doesn't impact me personally as someone who lives in the country, but I can see how it impacts the herd, so I'll go along with it."

I think that's part of the reason why first-world countries have struggled with this as much as they have. People in those places are used to getting what they want. Ask them to sacrifice and they're like, "Why should I have to?"

In other words, we're farked.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What's maddening is that in July, the Kenosha school board fell in line with the other four big cities in Wisconsin and opted to go 100% virtual to start the school year.

After an outcry from parents about how their poor snowflakes would be scarred from life if they stayed at home and how civilization would crumble to the ground if there wasn't high school sports in the fall, they re-voted in August and moved to letting students opt for virtual or in-person learning.

So now my wife, who teaches elementary, had to suddenly pivot from planning to teach virtually to now being in a physical classroom with a bunch of 5-6-year-olds who touch everything.

We've been safe and socially distant since this whole thing started; now I think that it's just a matter of time before I finally catch it.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Herd immunity is for Closers.

Herd mentality is the Openers equivalent.

That reminds me. I haven't read A Night in the Lonesome October for years. Time to re-read.

/ By the way, I got my copy of Q Clearance today. It is a novel by Peter Benchley. Who apparently knew about Q clearances decades before Q did.

If anybody wants me, I will be in my bunk, reading Peter Benchley and eating chocolate bars.


Q was the inspiration for Galactor, but I think Q itself was just a Japanese ripoff of SPECTRE.
 
jaytkay
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: Since Labor Day, Wisconsin has had a huge spike in cases, even with the mask mandate. Yesterday there was 1400 confirmed cases. I am sure it is like that across the country. People really need to stay home for 2 months.


This morning on the radio they said U. of Wisconsin 40+ cases - just in the football program.

/ And also this morning Trump is bragging about twisting arms to make the Big 10 play
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: Since Labor Day, Wisconsin has had a huge spike in cases, even with the mask mandate. Yesterday there was 1400 confirmed cases. I am sure it is like that across the country. People really need to stay home for 2 months.


Which is why my twins are sitting in the same room in class at IForward while I am telecommuting.

Bonus: they get to graduate high school their junior year and have an easier time working if they choose. Although, daughter put in her two weeks because if a Covid exposure notice, her coworkers are more like co-noneorkers, and she wants more time to get straight A's. Son still has his mcdonalds job.

But still up in the air if son gets to even go to work the rest of the week. 4 people shot in Mayville last night at the 'apartment complex for seniors' across the street from his McDonalds. Glad he wasn't working last night.

Oldest insisted to go back to college to try to fix her 'yeah,um... i sorta am on probation for what would have been failing out of college if covid didn't relax the consequences.'  I advised against it... but she's an adult. She has to make her own life choices. I won't force her not to go. Ill give my opinion if it matters, though.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just a reminder that the red states' stampede to reopen as fast as possible began in mid-April when scientists and doctors noticed that black people are more likely than white people to get infected and either die or have complications.
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Petey4335: demonfaerie: Since Labor Day, Wisconsin has had a huge spike in cases, even with the mask mandate. Yesterday there was 1400 confirmed cases. I am sure it is like that across the country. People really need to stay home for 2 months.

Which is why my twins are sitting in the same room in class at IForward while I am telecommuting.

Bonus: they get to graduate high school their junior year and have an easier time working if they choose. Although, daughter put in her two weeks because if a Covid exposure notice, her coworkers are more like co-noneorkers, and she wants more time to get straight A's. Son still has his mcdonalds job.

But still up in the air if son gets to even go to work the rest of the week. 4 people shot in Mayville last night at the 'apartment complex for seniors' across the street from his McDonalds. Glad he wasn't working last night.

Oldest insisted to go back to college to try to fix her 'yeah,um... i sorta am on probation for what would have been failing out of college if covid didn't relax the consequences.'  I advised against it... but she's an adult. She has to make her own life choices. I won't force her not to go. Ill give my opinion if it matters, though.


If I was still in college, I would either do my classes online or just opt of this year. I take care of my grandmother, I am not going to give her that virus. Two of her children came up, and we could not stop them. We told them they could only come up if they got tested before they came up. They never did, and still came up anyways. Then on the way up they stopped at a casino. They promised us they would wear masks around us even outside, they never did. I was so farking pissed. I was told by my mom and grandmother not to cause drama. We are in self isolation still, we have til Monday. So far so good. They came from Missouri too. Wisconsin too. Missouri is a huge hot spot.
 
Riche [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fallingcow: / "Hey so how may of our kids will need to quarantine if one of them tests positive?"
// "Oh that's only if they've been near the infected person for 15 minutes or more, so every 14 minutes just have your kids walk around the room then sit back down and none of them will"
/// Actual advice to teachers from a member of leadership in that second district.



Really? REALLY?!? Ye Gods. I thought I was way too tired RN to get pissed off like this.

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!!!! FARK those idiots! Those motherfarks are getting people killed or maimed!

Well, thanks fallingcow. Now I have a headache.


=======


Seriously-- I have a bad dilemma.  I'm sharply limited in the amount of work I can do. I have to be packed up and be out of this place by the end of the month. But I also have to sit with my kid and work with her to make sure she does the remote learning stuff (she's special needs, and won't be able to pick up the rhythm and routines of doing it unless I work with her through it for at least several weeks.) I have concluded that I simply can not do both.

My wife has super bad asthma, and Covid could very well be a death sentence for her. She's doing what she can to clean up and pack-- but she can't do much, and her anxiety means she wouldn't be able to handle it when the kid starts pushing the boundaries.

So, the kid likely isn't going to get significant schooling for the next three weeks or so until we get settled. The Powers That Be in education probably isn't going to like that.

What do?
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

weege001: so a child, who is healthy, got sick.. snowflakes everywhere... prob never drank water from a hose, played on a teeter/totter or a metal merry go round.. learned how to ride a bike with training wheels...
people have lost their minds regarding getting sick.. no one is dying.. i live in sf, and none of the homeless are dying. why.. you would think that they would be the first to go under.. nope.. my parents are 80+, live in tucson. go to restaurants with no masks.. they are healthy. only people that have died are from other conditions.. remember the motorcyclist who died in a crash? he was classifed as a covid casualty.


That's not bad , bit heavy handed early but really picked up steam
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Academy for what?
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.