(CNN)   Singapore to pay residents to exercise with Apple watch. Public caning to get its very own ring on the activity app   (cnn.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Big Audio Dynamite - Singapore
Youtube chv9Fotu_qU
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So a personal tracking device that can help with contact tracing, actually.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I know a night club in Bangkok where you can pay extra for a pubic caning.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: I know a night club in Bangkok where you can pay extra for a pubic caning.


Really? such a place exists? What's it called? I mean, that's shocking. Horrible even.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Kalyco Jack: I know a night club in Bangkok where you can pay extra for a pubic caning.

Really? such a place exists? What's it called? I mean, that's shocking. Horrible even.


Beating You Off
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So we're calling it "exercise" now?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Donald Trump will pay you to shovel chicken parts down his gullet so he doesnt have to raise his own arms like a sucker.
 
detonator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x512]


Caning is pretty harsh. They use bamboo that's been soaked in oil for two weeks, and the guys who administer the caning are trained to hit the same spot repeated. They usually hit bone by the third stroke.
If you pass out during it, they stop, let you heal, then start over again.
The guy that trashed all those cars when Clinton was president originally got sentenced to six lashes. Clinton got that down to three.
That sounds harsh for trashing sone cars, but having a car in Singapore is really expensive. They trashed sone niiiiiice cars.
The American guy got three lashes. His Chinese buddy got hanged.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Public caning?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As long as a smart watch can't tell if you smoked a bowl before your workout. Imagine a lot of people getting sentenced to death otherwise.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"....users can earn up to 380 Singapore dollars (about $280). "


Singapore Dollars? Thats what theyre called?

Not yim-yaps or ling-dings or rizzles?

Seems kinda lame.
 
