(CNN)   Most schools named for Confederate leaders serve non-white students. Obvious and Ironic tags take Underground Railroad together and meet in Maryland safehouse, where Awkward discovers them   (cnn.com) divider line
16
•       •       •

nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not ironic if that was the point. An attempt by racist legislatures to constantly remind those who attended of their place.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bases named for Confederate soldiers house tens of thousands of non-white American soldiers.
 
Snort
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Today....most.

It would be interesting if it was when they were named.

/dnrtfa as is fark custom.
 
1000Monkeys
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Of course. You don't want those kids learning to get uppity.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Most schools named for Confederate leaders serve non-white students.

Also accurate
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Schools have been the front line of the culture war since forever and conservatives did not take their setback in 1954 well.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This just in: Demographics change.
You can bet they were all white schools when they were named that way.
 
goatharper
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: It's not ironic if that was the point.


It's not ironic. That was the point, and still is. You think Mississippi has somehow become an egalitarian utopia? They had the confederate battle flag on their state flag until what, last week?

One of the deepest poverty belts in the country runs right through former cotton counties in the deep south, from northwest Louisiana to the Carolinas, which still have large Black populations. That's not a coincidence. The 13th Amendment didn't actually change their lives very much, if at all. And if you think the people who moved fared any better, go look at Flint, Michigan.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: This just in: Demographics change.
You can bet they were all white schools when they were named that way.


Actually, they weren't all white.  And that was the point.
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
60% non-white:
Fark user imageView Full Size

20% non-white, but near 99% cajun:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/neither likely to change in the near future
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
However, many schools still bear the names of Confederate leaders, and the EJI says this could lead some young students to "embrace the names, likenesses, and symbols of men who fought a brutal war against the US in order to preserve White supremacy."

No, it's not because anyone is going to embrace those names. It's because honorable and useful things like schools, bridges, and post offices shouldn't be named after assholes.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Some of the trend to name schools after racist traitors was in retaliation to the civil rights movement. Racist assholes were like, "So we have to let [racist expletive deleted]s in our school, we'll name it after Robert E Lee. That'll show 'em."
 
biscuitsngravy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
All I know is we used to fark up Stonewall Jackson, Robert E. Lee, J.E.B. Stuart, and the Fairfax HS "Rebels" on the gridiron back in the day.

/San Dimas Potomac High School football rules!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'd start a rumor like "And it is said that the very ghost of Confederate General Reginald "Butt Sniffer" Crappysweettea roams these halls at night but mainly the boys locker rooms"  In two generations you'll have a bunch of idiot kids trying to summon him by saying "Butt Sniffer Crappysweettea"  three times fast while looking in the second mirror in the boys locker room.  Now he's no longer the conferderate general who fired 500 cannon balls in to the Mississippi to try and make it flow backwards.  He's a ghost who allegedly appeared when Brenda Jean  said his name three time fast.  Really fast.  No.  That was too fast.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ever been to anything named MLK?

A street, a boulevard?

How about just naming them for important scientists, or mathematicians, or philosophers?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When I was in elementary school, we talked about burning it down.  This sounds like the perfect opportunity.
 
