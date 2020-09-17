 Skip to content
(NYPost)   University of Chicago only willing to accept English students who will focus on Black studies. No word on requirements for the Irish, but the Dutch can go fark themselves   (nypost.com) divider line
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looks like that's for grad students, not undergrads. And if someone intends to pursue a masters or a PhD, they should be looking at the strengths different universities offer. On balance I think it's a good move, it means they have a strong faculty with a focus on Black Studies and it ensures the further propagation of expertise in the field.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, it is the NY Post, so yeah, lets misunderstand what is really being said.

That department said that they are using one admissions cycle to openly admit doctoral level students interested in Black studies.  This is not a permanent move on their part, nor is it saying that the department is only studying Black studies.  They probably have upwards of thirty or forty phd students in the pike, so this cohort will still only make up a percentage of the total.

Its a gesture that moves beyond tokening, and its an interesting idea.  Bold, but Chicago can be bold like that because they have stupid money to blow.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thisispete: Looks like that's for grad students, not undergrads. And if someone intends to pursue a masters or a PhD, they should be looking at the strengths different universities offer. On balance I think it's a good move, it means they have a strong faculty with a focus on Black Studies and it ensures the further propagation of expertise in the field.


Green Mountain University tried to realign their degree system with environmentalism... they are now defunct.

Colleges cannot prioritize diversity and inclusion and at the same time exclude other areas of study and expect to be successful.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dwrash: thisispete: Looks like that's for grad students, not undergrads. And if someone intends to pursue a masters or a PhD, they should be looking at the strengths different universities offer. On balance I think it's a good move, it means they have a strong faculty with a focus on Black Studies and it ensures the further propagation of expertise in the field.

Green Mountain University tried to realign their degree system with environmentalism... they are now defunct.

Colleges cannot prioritize diversity and inclusion and at the same time exclude other areas of study and expect to be successful.


This is one of the best and most renowned universities in the world. They'll be fine.

/AB '93
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's literally racist
 
Agarista
‘’ 1 hour ago  
private institution, private rules.

some programs focus on this or that. one year, only egyptology students were accepted to the archaeology program.

apply elsewhere. no, no, complain about something that doesn't affect you or anyone you know on the Internet.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Currently, there are 77 PhD students studying a wide variety of disciplines within the English Department, and the department is admitting 5 additional PhD students for 2021.

The English department faculty saw a need for additional scholarship in Black Studies, and decided to focus doctoral admissions this year on prospective PhD students with an interest in working in and with Black Studies.

As with other departments in the University, the department's faculty will decide which areas of scholarship they wish to focus on for PhD admissions in future years.

Yeah, that seems fair. Graduate schools take what they want, haha.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1derful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thisispete: Looks like that's for grad students, not undergrads. And if someone intends to pursue a masters or a PhD, they should be looking at the strengths different universities offer. On balance I think it's a good move, it means they have a strong faculty with a focus on Black Studies and it ensures the further propagation of expertise in the field.


If the case then they should improve other departments. Im fairly sure the market for black studies experts doesn't have the highest ceiling.

It would be more productive to increase scholarships for black grad students in more useful fields than to cap the University's field of study to virtue signal.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The epitome of a frkkkked up educational system, a fly at the top of a dungheap.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dwrash: thisispete: Looks like that's for grad students, not undergrads. And if someone intends to pursue a masters or a PhD, they should be looking at the strengths different universities offer. On balance I think it's a good move, it means they have a strong faculty with a focus on Black Studies and it ensures the further propagation of expertise in the field.

Green Mountain University tried to realign their degree system with environmentalism... they are now defunct.

Colleges cannot prioritize diversity and inclusion and at the same time exclude other areas of study and expect to be successful.


I've never heard of Green Mountain University, so it's not exactly a 1:1 comparison. Now if you want to use all defunct universities as an example of poor management:
HotWingConspiracy
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's more faux outrage courtesy of the NY Post. They wait until the last paragraph for this statement from the school:

"Currently, there are 77 PhD students studying a wide variety of disciplines within the English Department, and the department is admitting 5 additional PhD students for 2021. The English department faculty saw a need for additional scholarship in Black Studies, and decided to focus doctoral admissions this year on prospective PhD students with an interest in working in and with Black Studies. As with other departments in the University, the department's faculty will decide which areas of scholarship they wish to focus on for PhD admissions in future years."

It's five students. They decided to focus on Black Studies for their next five PhD students. THIS IS AN OUTRAGE!!!!

/ no, no it isn't
// fark you, NY Post
 
Inyego
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what does one do with a Masters in Black Studies? How much more does having the Masters v. BA provide?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thisispete: Looks like that's for grad students, not undergrads. And if someone intends to pursue a masters or a PhD, they should be looking at the strengths different universities offer. On balance I think it's a good move, it means they have a strong faculty with a focus on Black Studies and it ensures the further propagation of expertise in the field.


This.  It's a whole 5 positions out of 77.

Of course NYP is burying the lede to make it sound like discrimination.  It's a specific short study out of an entire department.  It happens all the time in all disciplines of study.

This one happens to be about what the article discusses and 5 out of 77 positions in their English dept.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dwrash: thisispete: Looks like that's for grad students, not undergrads. And if someone intends to pursue a masters or a PhD, they should be looking at the strengths different universities offer. On balance I think it's a good move, it means they have a strong faculty with a focus on Black Studies and it ensures the further propagation of expertise in the field.

Green Mountain University tried to realign their degree system with environmentalism... they are now defunct.

Colleges cannot prioritize diversity and inclusion and at the same time exclude other areas of study and expect to be successful.


GMU had a small student body (generally around 700-800 per year) and an endowment of under $3 million. University of Chicago is a much larger school (around 16,000 students each year) and an endowment of over $8 billion. I seriously doubt they are at any risk of going under because of this.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1derful: thisispete: Looks like that's for grad students, not undergrads. And if someone intends to pursue a masters or a PhD, they should be looking at the strengths different universities offer. On balance I think it's a good move, it means they have a strong faculty with a focus on Black Studies and it ensures the further propagation of expertise in the field.

If the case then they should improve other departments. Im fairly sure the market for black studies experts doesn't have the highest ceiling.

It would be more productive to increase scholarships for black grad students in more useful fields than to cap the University's field of study to virtue signal.


Well, you ignored the post you were replying to, but it would be fun to hear what you think is a more marketable graduate program for English post-grads.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: 1derful: thisispete: Looks like that's for grad students, not undergrads. And if someone intends to pursue a masters or a PhD, they should be looking at the strengths different universities offer. On balance I think it's a good move, it means they have a strong faculty with a focus on Black Studies and it ensures the further propagation of expertise in the field.

If the case then they should improve other departments. Im fairly sure the market for black studies experts doesn't have the highest ceiling.

It would be more productive to increase scholarships for black grad students in more useful fields than to cap the University's field of study to virtue signal.

Well, you ignored the post you were replying to, but it would be fun to hear what you think is a more marketable graduate program for English post-grads.


I've always viewed these types of degrees as 'patronage degrees' where the student has a wealthy patron backing them or they have a company backing them because they need the expertise and qualified candidates are few and far between.  Lets face it, the money potential for this kind of degree is going to make it hard to pay any loans back.  Like it or not, that is the nature of the beast.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I wonder if this is going to focus on Critical Theory, or the much younger, Critical Race Theory (maybe a marrying of the two)?

Which I have been reading up on in recent weeks (as I had no knowledge of either prior). Freud's musings on the subject seem to be much easier to understand than Marx. But if I'm honest, a lot of Marx' work has been difficult for me to follow, though I have tried.

Agree or disagree with their philosophy, it can't be denied that they are major historical figures who should be studied.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

allears: Eightballjacket: First two applicants   Rachael Dolezal and Jessica Krug

Gotta make fun of this in order to maintain that tighty whitey 'tude!


Making fun of two chicks who ran scams is wrong now?
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dwrash: thisispete: Looks like that's for grad students, not undergrads. And if someone intends to pursue a masters or a PhD, they should be looking at the strengths different universities offer. On balance I think it's a good move, it means they have a strong faculty with a focus on Black Studies and it ensures the further propagation of expertise in the field.

Green Mountain University tried to realign their degree system with environmentalism... they are now defunct.

Colleges cannot prioritize diversity and inclusion and at the same time exclude other areas of study and expect to be successful.


Prescott College took in Green Mountain post-grad students and continues to offer the "environmentalism" degrees you are apparently not fond of. Looks like the failure of one institution didn't destroy the idea of preserving some of nature

Sorry if that makes you feel bad

If it makes you feel better, natural environment and higher-order species are being destroyed at an ever increasing rate so if you like that sort of thing you are living in the best of times
 
Usurper4
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It doesn't say focus; it's actually pretty clear: "For the 2020-2021 graduate admissions cycle, the University of Chicago English Department is accepting only applicants interested in working in and with Black Studies".

It's not hard to do work under that umbrella. It sounds like just adding a couple black authors will satisfy that requirement.

The horror....
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: dwrash: thisispete: Looks like that's for grad students, not undergrads. And if someone intends to pursue a masters or a PhD, they should be looking at the strengths different universities offer. On balance I think it's a good move, it means they have a strong faculty with a focus on Black Studies and it ensures the further propagation of expertise in the field.

Green Mountain University tried to realign their degree system with environmentalism... they are now defunct.

Colleges cannot prioritize diversity and inclusion and at the same time exclude other areas of study and expect to be successful.

Prescott College took in Green Mountain post-grad students and continues to offer the "environmentalism" degrees you are apparently not fond of. Looks like the failure of one institution didn't destroy the idea of preserving some of nature

Sorry if that makes you feel bad

If it makes you feel better, natural environment and higher-order species are being destroyed at an ever increasing rate so if you like that sort of thing you are living in the best of times


Doesn't make me feel bad... reality never does.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Agarista: private institution, private rules.

some programs focus on this or that. one year, only egyptology students were accepted to the archaeology program.

apply elsewhere. no, no, complain about something that doesn't affect you or anyone you know on the Internet.


I am totally certain that this would be the same response if instead the university said they will NOT accept English students who focus on Black studies. If the program is non-specialized, it should allow for diversity amongst its applicants chosen focus. I would argue that it is this level of diversity that makes upper level coursework meaningful as it creates very interesting discussions and true learning/growth takes place amongst the student body versus everyone with the same background and same focus. I mean, I really don't care but let's not pretend that the reaction would not be completely different if it was exclusionary to Black studies or only accepting of applicants who chose White Christian Male works.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mock26: dwrash: thisispete: Looks like that's for grad students, not undergrads. And if someone intends to pursue a masters or a PhD, they should be looking at the strengths different universities offer. On balance I think it's a good move, it means they have a strong faculty with a focus on Black Studies and it ensures the further propagation of expertise in the field.

Green Mountain University tried to realign their degree system with environmentalism... they are now defunct.

Colleges cannot prioritize diversity and inclusion and at the same time exclude other areas of study and expect to be successful.

GMU had a small student body (generally around 700-800 per year) and an endowment of under $3 million. University of Chicago is a much larger school (around 16,000 students each year) and an endowment of over $8 billion. I seriously doubt they are at any risk of going under because of this.


Nothing makes a Trumper happier than the prospect of folks losing jobs while rich assholes walk away to create an even bigger mess somewhere else. Since that won't happen in this instance, they kind of frown and vaguely blame Soros, then move along.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Mega Steve: I'm Black Irish, and I'm tried of being hassled by The Man

I'm Tan Irish, we should go have a drink together.


Mouser
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Well that should yield marketable skills...


NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: I'm Black Irish, and I'm tried of being hassled by The Man


vdrog [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Mega Steve: I'm Black Irish, and I'm tried of being hassled by The Man

I'm Tan Irish, we should go have a drink together.


dkulprit
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mock26: dwrash: thisispete: Looks like that's for grad students, not undergrads. And if someone intends to pursue a masters or a PhD, they should be looking at the strengths different universities offer. On balance I think it's a good move, it means they have a strong faculty with a focus on Black Studies and it ensures the further propagation of expertise in the field.

Green Mountain University tried to realign their degree system with environmentalism... they are now defunct.

Colleges cannot prioritize diversity and inclusion and at the same time exclude other areas of study and expect to be successful.

GMU had a small student body (generally around 700-800 per year) and an endowment of under $3 million. University of Chicago is a much larger school (around 16,000 students each year) and an endowment of over $8 billion. I seriously doubt they are at any risk of going under because of this.


That and their entire post grad dept isn't focusing on it either.  This is literally 5 out of 77 total positions.

So 1/15th of their entire department.  So the school isn't focusing on diversity above all else.

The department isn't even focusing on diversity above all else.  It's one specific focus of study for a select group of people in said specific department.

This is like complaining that some people at MIT are studying electrical engineering and not structural engineering.

Damn liberal news outlets lying to spark outrage.
 
dalthas
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
SimonElectric
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Inyego: So what does one do with a Masters in Black Studies? How much more does having the Masters v. BA provide?


First, one demonstrates a grasp of English to be admitted to the PhD program.

What is sad, but not really unremarkable considering the intelligence of many Americans, is that people think that the program will be for Black students not the study of Black literature.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

1derful: thisispete: Looks like that's for grad students, not undergrads. And if someone intends to pursue a masters or a PhD, they should be looking at the strengths different universities offer. On balance I think it's a good move, it means they have a strong faculty with a focus on Black Studies and it ensures the further propagation of expertise in the field.

If the case then they should improve other departments. Im fairly sure the market for black studies experts doesn't have the highest ceiling.

It would be more productive to increase scholarships for black grad students in more useful fields than to cap the University's field of study to virtue signal.


You have no idea how hard universities are scrambling to get any new professors in Black-related fields, do you?  And it is a trend that has been growing for at least the last twenty years.  The major blockage is that there are a tiny number of qualified PhDs produced each year, and they get snapped up by the big boys almost immediately, because they have the money to make it worth it.  Hell, my rinky-dink university actually tried to hire an African-American Historian this year; so I know everyone will an actual budget is spamming the job boards.  Black Studies is a field that has a quite high ceiling in comparison to number of people able to fill those positions.  There may be a glut one day, but not any time soon.  The school I went to for my grad work wanted to hire an African historian.  They were a high-mid-tier school.  A farking PhD student who hadn't even decided on a dissertation topic yet got a farking phone interview out of that search (they eventually poached a degree-holding professor from a smaller school).  But that was the level of in-demand that grad student was in - she had at least another three years of grad work ahead of her, and at least got on the medium-list for a tenure job.  I was handily outside the Westosphere in my studies and even I needed the farking diploma to get told to fark right off.

Chicago sees the next wave coming and is trying to get its grads into those future jobs.  So that when they meet English majors interested in grad school at those schools they can say "Have you thought about Chicago?"  whether or not the kid is interested in Black Studies. If anything is to come of all the shiat this year, Black Studies is going to have to move out of the ghetto of HBCUs and into more universities.  And that means trained academics, not Old Dr Smith who used to ogle Black chicks in the 60s.  And if those academics are all Chicago-trained, they are going to milk that for all its worth over the next few decades with a grad student pipeline.  Just because you can't see beyond your own nose doesn't mean everyone else has their head firmly shoved up their own ass.
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Mega Steve: I'm Black Irish, and I'm tried of being hassled by The Man

I'm Tan Irish, we should go have a drink together.


gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's good that we'll have specialized PhD candidates fighting each other over Adjunct or Assistant Professor status at the local community college, with no hope of ever achieving tenure.

Thank goodness that these educational resources won't be wasted on programs that could prepare more undergraduates to have marketable skills that might lead to them being able to pay back their student loans.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Agarista: private institution, private rules.

some programs focus on this or that. one year, only egyptology students were accepted to the archaeology program.

apply elsewhere. no, no, complain about something that doesn't affect you or anyone you know on the Internet.


Assuming they are only using private money, it does allow for more freedoms in their policies. However private universities almost always accept and use public funds for their education which does bring in requirements for use of those funds. Graduate programs are inherently specialized and can use various criteria to determine the candidates they accept so this seems to be within their discretion should they choose to focus in that direction.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: I really don't care but let's not pretend that the reaction would not be completely different if it was exclusionary to Black studies or only accepting of applicants who chose White Christian Male works.


Yes, that area of study that has camped out by at least half of the academics in every field.  And that has been mined so hard that you have to be hyper-specialized to even hope of getting any useful research out of it ("The psychosexual implications of the use of 'the' versus 'a' in the second stanza of 'The Tyger'").  Such a school would be roundly slammed for gilding a lily that is a solid shell of gold three AU thick at this point.  But you can't have a "wide and diverse range of views" unless 99% of them are discussing Steinbeck exclusively, now can we?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Mega Steve: I'm Black Irish, and I'm tried of being hassled by The Man

Here's an opportunity, if you want to learn English.


iamskibibitz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gar1013: Thank goodness that these educational resources won't be wasted on programs that could prepare more undergraduates to have marketable skills that might lead to them being able to pay back their student loans.


Oh come on. There are lots of jobs for PhDs with a degree in English specializing in something-something-something Black Lives Matter. Especially if they can run a Kubernetes cluster serving up a million page views a day on AWS.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.