(ABC Action News)   Ah yes, surely sunrise at 8:30am in January will help the pandemic   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
74
1788 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 17 Sep 2020 at 9:35 AM (41 minutes ago)



74 Comments     (+0 »)
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any excuse to get rid of semi-annual time shifting works for me.
 
Doc_Gerbil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surely these mf'ers have more pressing issues than DST...
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather stay on DST year round.  If we are on standard time it will be dark way too early.   Kid's outdoor activities reliant on DST.  Let's stay on that please.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darkness in the morning, no biggie -- it's that 4pm darkness I can't handle.

The afternoon commute with headlights on (far more congested than the morning) is so much more dangerous, plus any after-school/work activities become nearly impossible.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will either remind or teach the submitidiot that the shortest day of the year is December 21 and in January it starts to get light earlier (well, for that matter, on December 22).

We did this back in the Carter realm and parents were all panty knotted up because the little precious ones had to wait for the school bus in the dark.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: I will either remind or teach the submitidiot that the shortest day of the year is December 21 and in January it starts to get light earlier (well, for that matter, on December 22).

We did this back in the Carter realm and parents were all panty knotted up because the little precious ones had to wait for the school bus in the dark.


True, but the shortest day is not the same as the latest sunrise time...that actually shifts around a bit. The latest sunrise of the year is normally late October or early November.
 
genner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
1 less hour of 2020. Fine with me.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Those guys pick the stupidest hills to climb.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i can't believe there is anything that i agree with these putzes on, but that's 2020 for ya
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Deep
State
Time

Study it out, sheeple.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The trick is that you don't tell the virus.

Everyone else will stay on DST, but the virus will set its clock back an hour and will show up late.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm actually okay with this.
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Meaning dawn in Billings, MT will be at 9am.

Dark that.
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jedekai: Meaning dawn in Billings, MT will be at 9am.

Dark that.


FARK THAT... Damn phone.
 
TrainingWheelsNeeded
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i hate daylight savings time
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sunshine Protection Act


Len - Steal My Sunshine
Youtube E1fzJ_AYajA


canadians are coming to steal our sunshine!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I'd rather stay on DST year round.  If we are on standard time it will be dark way too early.   Kid's outdoor activities reliant on DST.  Let's stay on that please.


Sunrise in Chicago on June 21st would be 4:16AM, sunset would be 7:29PM.

You will rip daylight time out of my cold dead hands.
 
TrainingWheelsNeeded
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Any excuse to get rid of semi-annual time shifting works for me.


sure, but not the daylight savings time.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Darkness in the morning, no biggie -- it's that 4pm darkness I can't handle.

The afternoon commute with headlights on (far more congested than the morning) is so much more dangerous, plus any after-school/work activities become nearly impossible.


I'm just the opposite.  I need the sun to wake up.  I hate those dark mornings.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pick one or the other, I don't really care. I just want the changing of clocks twice a year to go away.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Porkbelly: I will either remind or teach the submitidiot that the shortest day of the year is December 21 and in January it starts to get light earlier (well, for that matter, on December 22).

We did this back in the Carter realm and parents were all panty knotted up because the little precious ones had to wait for the school bus in the dark.

True, but the shortest day is not the same as the latest sunrise time...that actually shifts around a bit. The latest sunrise of the year is normally late October or early November.


wat?  That is because we set our clocks back.
 
TrainingWheelsNeeded
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I like when gets dark early that way I don't feel so bad about laying down in bed at 8pm
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
JUST PICK ONE. I DON'T CARE WHICH ONE.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
For the love of god, give us year round DST.  Seasonal Affective Disorder is farking exhausting.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
November 1st. What comes two days after that? Oh, that's right. Anything they can do to add confusion to stop or delay people from voting. I'm all for getting rid of it completely, but not 2 days before this particular vote. They know it will not pass, certainly with this very little short lead. But that's not the point. They're just sowing more confusion, on purpose.
 
g.fro
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What is so hard about just staying on Standard time?

When the Sun is over your time zone's central meridian, it's noon. How hard is that?

If you don't like what time the Sun rises or sets, or how long the days are in a given season, then move north or south as appropriate.
 
eKonk
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Seems to early for the semi-annual time change rant, but what the hey.

Now is the time to ditch DST altogether. Also: time zones.  Switch to UTC, adjust your local schedule to whatever makes sense with regard to ambient light (if that means waking up at 13:00, so be it). The clock is just a number, there's no reason that solar noon needs to be at 12:00.

/we can also ditch Fahrenheit and make a full switch to the metric system
 
oukewldave
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Adjust it half an hour and leave it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sure, whatever, I don't care. In January, I get up in the dark and it gets dark when I get home regardless of where you move the clock.

DST mostly exists now as a universal injustice that the internet rails against.  If we eliminate DST, people will probably just biatch about the sun not being sunny enough.
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Darkness in the morning, no biggie -- it's that 4pm darkness I can't handle.

The afternoon commute with headlights on (far more congested than the morning) is so much more dangerous, plus any after-school/work activities become nearly impossible.


As a regular bicycle commuter, I've noticed that the first dark commute in November is the most dangerous of the year. I've seen other bikers get hit on that same Monday on multiple years.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Porkbelly: I will either remind or teach the submitidiot that the shortest day of the year is December 21 and in January it starts to get light earlier (well, for that matter, on December 22).

We did this back in the Carter realm and parents were all panty knotted up because the little precious ones had to wait for the school bus in the dark.

True, but the shortest day is not the same as the latest sunrise time...that actually shifts around a bit. The latest sunrise of the year is normally late October or early November.


This is true because of daylight savings time, when you FALL BACK, you change the time of sunrise.  I don't think you thought that through fully.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'll go one step further and say get rid of time zones completely... why does it matter if 6pm is dinner time one place and "middle of the night" somewhere else?  You will adjust and figure out "when" you should be doing stuff wherever you are locally.  And 90% of people aren't zipping around so much that it matters for them 99% of the time anyway... you'll get used to 12am being the start of your morning work day where you live.

/why yes, I'm a software developer, how did you know?
 
icon0fs1n
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jedekai: Jedekai: Meaning dawn in Billings, MT will be at 9am.

Dark that.

FARK THAT... Damn phone.


Both work, in this case...
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Back when DST worked properly, we had nice long summer evenings, and we kept sunrise between 6 and 7 most of the year.

then they stared screwing it up, "if some is good, more is better!" make it earlier, and earlier and earlier and now it makes no sense.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: November 1st. What comes two days after that? Oh, that's right. Anything they can do to add confusion to stop or delay people from voting. I'm all for getting rid of it completely, but not 2 days before this particular vote. They know it will not pass, certainly with this very little short lead. But that's not the point. They're just sowing more confusion, on purpose.


Shirley you cant be serious
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: For the love of god, give us year round DST.  Seasonal Affective Disorder is farking exhausting.


I have Summer SAD. Yeah, it's a real thing, even though everyone just hears about the winter one because it's easier to relate to, especially in northern latitudes (I had a friend in Iceland whose dad spent his entire career studying it, especially with people who had moved to Iceland for the first time)
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

g.fro: When the Sun is over your time zone's central meridian, it's noon. How hard is that?


I'm not sure how that would work.  The solar transit (noon) changes each day.
 
xxmedium
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
>The senators say their bill will help provide stability for families dealing with enough change with virtual learning, working from home and other disruptions the COVID-19 pandemic has caused.

Makes no sense. It will cause more confusion to keep it on permanently in one state.

>On Wednesday, Scott and Rubio released a joint statement saying they will introduce legislation to keep the United States on Daylight Saving Time through November 7, 2021

So let me get this straight:

You guys want to manually change every automated instance of computer controlled automatic adjustment of daylight savings time to continue DST including on post office equipment and presumably voting machines presumably prior to Nov 1 when it is scheduled to occur and then hold a general election on Nov 3?

This is a very, very bad idea.
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They reintroduce this bill every year, but they don't spend any political capital on it so nothing happens.
 
mrwknd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just go back to Standard time. In fact, there is no such thing as daylight savings, it just can't happen, unless you go solar, and that makes sense, otherwise turn your goddamned lights on or go the fark to bed.


/it's not like we're stopping the Earth for more daylight...
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

xxmedium: >On Wednesday, Scott and Rubio released a joint statement saying they will introduce legislation to keep the United States on Daylight Saving Time through November 7, 2021

So let me get this straight:

You guys want to manually change every automated instance of computer controlled automatic adjustment of daylight savings time to continue DST including on post office equipment and presumably voting machines presumably prior to Nov 1 when it is scheduled to occur and then hold a general election on Nov 3?

This is a very, very bad idea.


Or.... a very, very good idea if you are trying to throw the election up in shambles?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Doesn't this have the effect of basically shifting everyone to the next time zone going east?  Seems pointless if we don't all move in lockstep on this.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
let's just pick a farking time and stick with it.

if arizona can do it so can the rest of us.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Now that I no longer commute I find a late sunrise no longer bothers me but I hated leaving for the bus to NYC in the dark for those 6-8 weeks in Jan to Feb back in the day. Assuming school stays or goes back online for winter waiting for the school bus in the dark won't be an issue.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I'd rather stay on DST year round.  If we are on standard time it will be dark way too early.   Kid's outdoor activities reliant on DST.  Let's stay on that please.


My adult activities are reliant upon darkness because some people have a problem with day drinking.
 
notto
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, because IT workers who are supporting students and workers who are at home have nothing better to do than deal with changing the clock settings on the whole enterprise and their users home machines.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Obligatory

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
killershark
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: The Googles Do Nothing: I'd rather stay on DST year round.  If we are on standard time it will be dark way too early.   Kid's outdoor activities reliant on DST.  Let's stay on that please.

Sunrise in Chicago on June 21st would be 4:16AM, sunset would be 7:29PM.

You will rip daylight time out of my cold dead hands.


DST is what we're currently on so June 21 in Chicago won't change (sun will still rise at 5:16am). But it would give us more daylight in the winter, which means no sunset at 4pm and gives us a little more daylight in the afternoon/evening for outdoor activities or school sports. I've been trying to do more walks with my kids, who are in virtual learning, so that extra hour of sunlight in the afternoon would make a big difference.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dletter: I'll go one step further and say get rid of time zones completely... why does it matter if 6pm is dinner time one place and "middle of the night" somewhere else?  You will adjust and figure out "when" you should be doing stuff wherever you are locally.  And 90% of people aren't zipping around so much that it matters for them 99% of the time anyway... you'll get used to 12am being the start of your morning work day where you live.

/why yes, I'm a software developer, how did you know?


China has a single time zone.  The sun rose at 5:56 AM today in Beijing and at 7:42 AM in Lhasa (Tibet).
 
Alphager [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm all for abolishing biannual time jumps (and don't particularly care which of the two options are chosen), but introducing the legislation 6 weeks before the switch is moronic. There's no way the IT systems are updated in time.
 
