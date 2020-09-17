 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   If I can't twerk on your coffin .... Was that wrong? Should I have not twerked?   (dailydot.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Twice, she leans forward to plant a kiss on the glass covering between she and her loved one

What was the benefit of that?  Remains to be seen.
 
Relatively Obscure [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zero shiats to give about what people do for their funerals.
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Relatively Obscure: Zero shiats to give about what people do for their funerals.


Came here to say this.

/no funeral for me
//big party
///my family is totally on board with this idea
 
Relatively Obscure [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_celt: Relatively Obscure: Zero shiats to give about what people do for their funerals.

Came here to say this.

/no funeral for me
//big party
///my family is totally on board with this idea


I requested the largest possible pyramid, with a perpetual staff of servants and guards, where I shall lie in a cryogenic sarcophagus until the day I rise again. But I'm okay with whatever they decide, too.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If an attractive young woman wants to grind on my coffin, she can go for it.

/ Provided the reason for my death has nothing to do with said young woman wanting to grind on my coffin
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Rumour has it that the dude in the coffin was stiff!
I'll STFU now.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This just in: not every nation follows the USA's sexually-repressive form of Christianity.
 
ifky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When I'm being lowered into the ground this will play
Original Tetris theme (Tetris Soundtrack)
Youtube NmCCQxVBfyM
 
jtown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I have other questions about this situation.  Why does the coffin appear to be sitting across two motorcycles?  How is that configuration stable enough to support her grinding.  Is that music being played at the "service" or was it added later?  Why is the coffin wrapped in plastic?
 
genner
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That depends....checks picture........


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I would die to have a woman like that twerk on me.

Waitaminute...
 
dkulprit
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Rumour has it that the dude in the coffin was stiff!
I'll STFU now.


Damn, beat me to it.

I'd be stiff if she was grinding on me too.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If it helps, just forget the coffin is there and enjoy an attractive Latina dancing like a stripper.
I know I enjoyed it.
/no
//I did not fap
///yet
 
Hallows_Eve [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Dancing is not new.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Obligatory
//for real fun google funeral strippers.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: This just in: not every nation follows the USA's sexually-repressive form of Christianity.


you could play fill in the blank with the last word of your sentence, but good for you for going for numbers.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't care what happens at my funeral since I won't be there but I want this at every funeral I go to going forward.  In fact I'll just hire a stripper to come twerk on the coffin.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Relatively Obscure: Zero shiats to give about what people do for their funerals.


Yep. If my wife feels that celebrating our decades of marriage and being able to get over her grief involves a bump & grind, go for it - I'm dead.

Funerals are for the living, so that they can continue to do so. At my funeral, wake, whatever, please, get drunk, dance, party, cry, fight, whatever; I won't mind. Because I'm dead. Just don't end up injured or dead on my account.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hallows_Eve: Dancing is not new.

[Fark user image 480x360]

/Obligatory
//for real fun google funeral strippers.


Or "coffin dance," and watch all the cautionary tales that end with those folks dancing...
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ifky: When I'm being lowered into the ground this will play
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/NmCCQxVB​fyM]


Only if you're lowered vertically; if you're lowered horizontally, you're being wasted.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Let's make funerals fun again!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Rumour has it that the dude in the coffin was stiff!
I'll STFU now.


Stiff? That dude was livid!
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: gameshowhost: This just in: not every nation follows the USA's sexually-repressive form of Christianity.

you could play fill in the blank with the last word of your sentence, but good for you for going for numbers.


i was quoting deuteronomy (._.)
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: sinko swimo: gameshowhost: This just in: not every nation follows the USA's sexually-repressive form of Christianity.

you could play fill in the blank with the last word of your sentence, but good for you for going for numbers.

i was quoting deuteronomy (._.)


Sweet - I love the Alan Parsons Project!
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Relatively Obscure: I requested the largest possible pyramid, with a perpetual staff of servants and guards, where I shall lie in a cryogenic sarcophagus until the day I rise again. But I'm okay with whatever they decide, too.


I requested a huge reinforced concrete sarcophagus weighing many many tons to be placed directly in the path of a major planning commission work. I want my death to inconvenience as many people as possible for generations to come. I want my tomb to be the bane of whichever city official tries to move it.
 
Snort
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This definitely falls into the "not news" category.

DGAF
 
buravirgil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Elvis the Pelvis

Elvis Presley Blues by Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, 2001

I was thinking that night about Elvis
Day that he died, day that he died
(Did he die?)

How he took it all out of black and white
Grabbed his wand in the other hand and he held on tight
And he shook it like a hurricane
He shook it like to make it break
And he shook it like a holy roller, baby
With his soul at stake

He was all alone in a long decline
Thinking how happy John Henry was that he fell down and died
When he shook it and he rang like silver
He shook it and he shine like gold
He shook it and he beat that steam drill, baby
Well bless my soul
He shook it and he beat that steam drill, baby
Well bless my soul, what's wrong with me?

Just a country boy that combed his hair
Put on a shirt his mother made and he went on the air
And he shook it like a chorus girl
He shook it like a Harlem queen
He shook it like a midnight rambler, baby
Like he never seen
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Leishu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We all grieve in our own ways.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 minute ago  

To The Escape Zeppelin!: Relatively Obscure: I requested the largest possible pyramid, with a perpetual staff of servants and guards, where I shall lie in a cryogenic sarcophagus until the day I rise again. But I'm okay with whatever they decide, too.

I requested a huge reinforced concrete sarcophagus weighing many many tons to be placed directly in the path of a major planning commission work. I want my death to inconvenience as many people as possible for generations to come. I want my tomb to be the bane of whichever city official tries to move it.


you should really copy the nazis construction method used for flaktowers. those things are almost as much rebar as concrete.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FormlessOne: Sweet - I love the Alan Parsons Project!


In all sincerity this would be a sweet song to be played at someone's funeral
Alan Parsons Project - Genesis Ch.1. V.32
Youtube UhD9u5oMrOI
 
Veloram [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
People can't seem to agree whether the video is wholesome or offensive.

Who in the fark would consider twerking on a coffin to be "wholesome"?
 
