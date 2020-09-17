 Skip to content
(CNSNews)   If DC schools spend $30k per student annually, and only 23% of 8th graders are proficient readers, how much money do they need to spend annually to ensure that 95% of students are proficient. Show your work   (cnsnews.com)
NikolaiFarkoff
1 hour ago  
Yes, but are those 8th graders any good at freestyling? Why is it always about reading? Tik Tok doesn't get you famous because you know Tale of Two Cities.
 
Gubbo
1 hour ago  
We could look at it that way. Or we could ask what it would take in public spending so that those children have the same opportunities as kids in private schools.

Hell, just making sure that they aren't going to school hungry would be a start
 
Il Douchey
1 hour ago  
About $7,700.  DC should use that money to enroll the students in private schools.  The statistics clearly show that the public schools are producing crap results.  They are weighed down by money obsessed teachers unions and too much emphasis on non core social agendas and indoctrination.  It's time for an overhaul.  Shut them down and let the private sector or home schooling deliver better, less expensive results.
 
UberDave
1 hour ago  
What is the definition of proficient here, seriously?  Because a test that determined that over 40% of *Japanese* eighth graders are not "proficient" in math, of all things, is kind of suspect to me.  Their definition of "proficient" may be logical but it seems it can sure as shiat be skewed by people with a political agenda.
 
iheartscotch
56 minutes ago  
I imagine that the majority of that money goes towards maintaining ancient facilities, paying teachers and buying private jets for executives....
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound
55 minutes ago  
Bleh. CNS News is Brent Bozo's blog and they're habitual liars, so now I question the existence of DC.
 
bluewave69
43 minutes ago  
how the heck can they spend 5hrs a day online and not read properly ?
 
Deep Contact
43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dwrash
41 minutes ago  
Studies have shown that if a student isn't up to par with reading and math by second grade, they will continue to struggle the rest of their academic career and are more likely to drop out.

Education starts at home, or with pre-school programs designed to nurture a kid when it comes to education... by the time they hit public school in the 1st grade the clock is ticking and there isn't much time to correct things.

So, no amount of money in the world thrown at K-12 is going to fix the situation.
 
Seacop
41 minutes ago  
I was told there would be no math
 
Walker
40 minutes ago  
I was told there would be no math.
 
craigmoz
40 minutes ago  
Are the schools only focusing on what they should be focusing on or are they still being forced to deal with the crap society drops on them and expects them to handle.

If the latter, I can see where there might be a distraction.
 
ChipNASA
39 minutes ago  
C.
The answer is always "C".
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
38 minutes ago  
Well, 23 is to 30000 as 100 is to X. So 23/30000 = 100/X. Solving for X we get:130434 and change.
 
fallingcow
38 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: About $7,700.  DC should use that money to enroll the students in private schools.  The statistics clearly show that the public schools are producing crap results.  They are weighed down by money obsessed teachers unions and too much emphasis on non core social agendas and indoctrination.  It's time for an overhaul.  Shut them down and let the private sector or home schooling deliver better, less expensive results.


It's pretty suspect both that the money's the main problem, and that actually-good private schools could scale to meet the demand (there are loads of mediocre to terrible private schools)
 
millsapian87
37 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: [snip]


Username checks out.  Anyway, the schools can't do it themselves, no matter how much money they spend.  If the kids' home environments aren't conducive to reading (to include parents who value education), they're not gonna read.  That's where the real problem lies.
 
Ambitwistor
37 minutes ago  

UberDave: What is the definition of proficient here, seriously?  Because a test that determined that over 40% of *Japanese* eighth graders are not "proficient" in math, of all things, is kind of suspect to me.  Their definition of "proficient" may be logical but it seems it can sure as shiat be skewed by people with a political agenda.


Point taken, but Japan has its share of slackers and goof-offs too.  Just because they outscore us on average doesn't mean there's not a wide range of ability.
 
TofuTheAlmighty
37 minutes ago  
CNS News is Brent Bozell's propaganda outlet. Please don't greenlight this garbage.
 
Kit Fister
37 minutes ago  
Better question: How much of the money is allocated to quality staff and programs designed to provide adequate, quality education to the children, and how much of the money is allocated to bullshiat like sports teams, fancy equipment, keeping up with whatever the latest trend in education is, lavish administration pay, and/or other unnecessary/wasteful crap?

Further, how much of the education time and resources are spent on actual education, and how much are spent on teaching kids how to pass all 15 of the various "standardized tests" so you don't get kicked in the proverbial nuts by the "No Child Left Behind" crap?

Finally, how much money is dedicated to providing the kind of staff and services that are capable of identifying and intervening with problem children, children with disabilities, and so on to ensure that children have a safe and productive learning environment?

I mean, let's be honest. I can take my total income, divide it by my total number of students, and claim that each student is getting X amount spent on them, too. I mean, they all wanted us to spend that 20mil on a new sports stadium instead of after-school tutoring and the arts programs, right? Right? It's for the children!
 
thatboyoverthere
37 minutes ago  

craigmoz: Are the schools only focusing on what they should be focusing on or are they still being forced to deal with the crap society drops on them and expects them to handle.

If the latter, I can see where there might be a distraction.


Bingo. Also I'm sure there's a few administrator positions they could cut. Does DC have sports teams? If anything should be the first to be cut it's farking sports.
 
iamskibibitz
37 minutes ago  
You want optics: defund cops
You want real change: defund teachers' unions
 
bdub77
36 minutes ago  
I was math there be no told.
 
saphrophyte
34 minutes ago  
A lot of people have the misconception that education is something that can be purchased. If our kids are not being educated sufficiently, then we must not be spending enough on it.

This thinking is woefully incorrect and tragically so many kids are left on the sidelines, while at the same time we keep throwing more and more money at the problem.

Across the board at all levels of public education, an honest accounting shows spending going up while at the same time outcomes stay flat or decline.
 
baronbloodbath
33 minutes ago  
I waz towed their wood bee now math.

/I'm now gud wit speling
 
kobrakai
32 minutes ago  
It's almost like this greenlit article was a derp beacon. Abandon thread.
 
khatores
31 minutes ago  

UberDave: What is the definition of proficient here, seriously?  Because a test that determined that over 40% of *Japanese* eighth graders are not "proficient" in math, of all things, is kind of suspect to me.  Their definition of "proficient" may be logical but it seems it can sure as shiat be skewed by people with a political agenda.


The eyes don't add IQ points. Americans often perceive some Asian countries as having superior math education simply because anyone who comes to the US as an exchange student or on a work visa is likely on the higher end of the bell curve - and also academically, they tend to heavily teach to the test and expect high performance on tests. Even though they may score higher on the same tests that we take in school, proficiency is still being measured within their own system, so many people are going to "fall short".

Japan is full of ordinary people just like anywhere else - regardless of how they do on tests, many people are unable to apply those skills when they leave school.
 
Kit Fister
30 minutes ago  

dwrash: Studies have shown that if a student isn't up to par with reading and math by second grade, they will continue to struggle the rest of their academic career and are more likely to drop out.

Education starts at home, or with pre-school programs designed to nurture a kid when it comes to education... by the time they hit public school in the 1st grade the clock is ticking and there isn't much time to correct things.

So, no amount of money in the world thrown at K-12 is going to fix the situation.


This is true, but the US has a serious issue common with most 3rd-world countries: Education itself has been declining for so long that we're now on 2nd and 3rd generations of people who received inadequate, or no, education themselves and are functionally illiterate, etc.

Further, the US has a significant problem with single-party households due to the effects of the overcriminalization of the poor and minorities, and double down by creating an economic atmosphere where said single parents have to hold two and three jobs just to make ends meet.

The ultimate result is kids being brought up by parents who either aren't capable of providing the kind of early education that would make them successful, or who don't have the time to spend with their kids to do so because they literally cannot afford that much time off.

Again, this is a socioeconomic hell we created for ourselves by buying into all the bullshiat about hard work and trickle down and everything else special interests of all sorts fed us over the years, even as they abused the crap out of us.

We have only to look at our own systems and policies over the past century to figure out why a growing segment of the population are uneducated/undereducated, lacking in the kind of socialization/social education that helps them participate properly in society, and who suffer from all sorts of mental problems due to the stress and conditioning they've endured.

Seriously, go look at the studies on this shiat. It's all there and extremely well known and documented, even if the GOP and the corporatists/wealthy keep telling us it's all the fault of teachers, greed, unions, and whatever other boogeyman is in vogue today.
 
RussianPotato
30 minutes ago  
No amount of money will make up for parents who don't contribute to their kids education.
 
trerro
29 minutes ago  
A single scrapped F-35 would probably cover DC's entire education budget, including free college for all of their students.
 
freakay
29 minutes ago  
Im ok with the math.  Its the damned word problems...and stupid "new math" that they keep changing.  I mean what the hell.  I learned how to do long division, and when I learned it in the 70s, my parents were like "wtf is this?  thats now how we did it..." and so I do division with my kids, and they do it different again.  and im like "wtf is this?  thats not how you do division..."

And multiplication...they start on the left and move right or some crap like that, and im like "wtf is this?  you cant do it that way...you gotta move right to left..."  and then they do it the "new new" way, and im like ok, it works, but it seems no more efficient.

And thats not even considering word problems.  Now get off my lawn.
 
FarkBucket18
27 minutes ago  

saphrophyte: A lot of people have the misconception that education is something that can be purchased. If our kids are not being educated sufficiently, then we must not be spending enough on it.

This thinking is woefully incorrect and tragically so many kids are left on the sidelines, while at the same time we keep throwing more and more money at the problem.

Across the board at all levels of public education, an honest accounting shows spending going up while at the same time outcomes stay flat or decline.


Yup. This

Kit Fister: This is true, but the US has a serious issue common with most 3rd-world countries: Education itself has been declining for so long that we're now on 2nd and 3rd generations of people who received inadequate, or no, education themselves and are functionally illiterate, etc.

Further, the US has a significant problem with single-party households due to the effects of the overcriminalization of the poor and minorities, and double down by creating an economic atmosphere where said single parents have to hold two and three jobs just to make ends meet.

The ultimate result is kids being brought up by parents who either aren't capable of providing the kind of early education that would make them successful, or who don't have the time to spend with their kids to do so because they literally cannot afford that much time off.

Again, this is a socioeconomic hell we created for ourselves by buying into all the bullshiat about hard work and trickle down and everything else special interests of all sorts fed us over the years, even as they abused the crap out of us.

We have only to look at our own systems and policies over the past century to figure out why a growing segment of the population are uneducated/undereducated, lacking in the kind of socialization/social education that helps them participate properly in society, and who suffer from all sorts of mental problems due to the stress and conditioning they've endured.

Seriously, go look at the studies on this shiat. It's all there and extremely well known and documented, even if the GOP and the corporatists/wealthy keep telling us it's all the fault of teachers, greed, unions, and whatever other boogeyman is in vogue today.


There needs to be a process whereby financial ability to support said child must be proven before having said child. CPS does this every day with parents who can't afford to feed, clothe, or properly shelter their children.

If you can't support a child, don't have a child. We live in a day and age where having children is optional.
 
The Brains
27 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: About $7,700.  DC should use that money to enroll the students in private schools.  The statistics clearly show that the public schools are producing crap results.  They are weighed down by money obsessed teachers unions and too much emphasis on non core social agendas and indoctrination.  It's time for an overhaul.  Shut them down and let the private sector or home schooling deliver better, less expensive results.



Yeah, because what we need is to learn more useless shiat like quadratic equations and how to write in cursive.

The American school system is designed to make children hate learning. That's why we are where we are.
 
farkingnotworking
27 minutes ago  
When wealthy people who have oodles of privilege (including early childhood education for kids, a safe neighborhood, and parents with graduate degrees who don't have to worry about taking the bus to their two jobs) tend to put their kids in private schools, yeah, public schools are left with more challenges.

Here's a place you could cut costs: maybe stop putting cops in schools, since they are mostly grooming kids of color for a life of adult incarceration. Just a thought.
 
Bondith
26 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: You want optics: defund cops
You want real change: defund teachers' unions


When teachers are blinding students with tear gas, then maybe you'll have a point.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
26 minutes ago  

millsapian87: Il Douchey: [snip]

Username checks out.  Anyway, the schools can't do it themselves, no matter how much money they spend.  If the kids' home environments aren't conducive to reading (to include parents who value education), they're not gonna read.  That's where the real problem lies.


Yep.  Parents who don't care will produce kids who don't care.
 
bdub77
26 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Tik Tok doesn't get you famous because you know Tale of Two Cities.


My 9 year old wants to be a YouTube star. When you try explaining the tiny probabilities of making a living income on YouTube to her, she's like...

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
The Brains
26 minutes ago  

dwrash: Studies have shown that if a student isn't up to par with reading and math by second grade, they will continue to struggle the rest of their academic career and are more likely to drop out.

Education starts at home, or with pre-school programs designed to nurture a kid when it comes to education... by the time they hit public school in the 1st grade the clock is ticking and there isn't much time to correct things.

So, no amount of money in the world thrown at K-12 is going to fix the situation.


There goes the other end of it. Our culture itself hates learning and education. If Maw and Paw didn't need no book-larnin', well little Cletus Jr. isn't likely to think very much of it himself.
 
Marbleisheavy
25 minutes ago  
Hey,a cherry picked statistic designed to support the idea that public education is a scam and that religious, private institutions are clearly superior in every way without sharing any of the same statistics for those schools? And it's on CNS?

Better green this to the main page!
 
12349876
23 minutes ago  

saphrophyte: A lot of people have the misconception that education is something that can be purchased. If our kids are not being educated sufficiently, then we must not be spending enough on it.

This thinking is woefully incorrect and tragically so many kids are left on the sidelines, while at the same time we keep throwing more and more money at the problem.

Across the board at all levels of public education, an honest accounting shows spending going up while at the same time outcomes stay flat or decline.


Right now tons of money is being spent on the baby boomer buildings that are now falling apart.  They're completely replacing ine high school in my city because it's cheaper than renovating.
 
Somacandra
23 minutes ago  

Gubbo: We could look at it that way. Or we could ask what it would take in public spending so that those children have the same opportunities as kids in private schools.

Hell, just making sure that they aren't going to school hungry would be a start


CNS  is not a news organization. It's a longtime propaganda outlet for the ultra- right.
 
Voiceofreason01
22 minutes ago  
"DEFUND GOVERNMENT SCHOOLS!"

/Betsy Devos needs a third yacht
 
8 inches
22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patrick767
21 minutes ago  
Is this one of those shiatty arguments used to justify the horribly unequal funding of our public school systems where students in wealthy areas have much better funded schools than students in poor areas? Just curious, because those arguments are stupid bullshiat pushed by people in wealthier areas who don't want any of their tax money going to poor people. I love it when people pretend that since more money doesn't fix all problems, the money doesn't matter.

TFA:
There is an obvious solution to the widespread inferiority of American public schools: Give every parent a voucher worth the amount of money the local public school district spends per pupil, and let that parent use that voucher to send their child to the school of their choice.
If that means many public schools will shrivel and die, so be it.

Oh, my mistake. It's a fark the public schools and fund my religious schools with tax money article. Fark you, Terence.

side note: Terence and CNS are big Pat Buchanan fans. He was Buchanan's campaign manager in '96. So, odds Terence is racist as fark? Really high.
 
Voiceofreason01
20 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: About $7,700.  DC should use that money to enroll the students in private schools.  The statistics clearly show that the public schools are producing crap results.  They are weighed down by money obsessed teachers unions and too much emphasis on non core social agendas and indoctrination.  It's time for an overhaul.  Shut them down and let the private sector or home schooling deliver better, less expensive results.


This is what conservatives actually believe.
 
Skeleton Man
20 minutes ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: Well, 23 is to 30000 as 100 is to X. So 23/30000 = 100/X. Solving for X we get:130434 and change.


I got $123,913.
 
Skeleton Man
18 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Amelia Earhart's Black Box: Well, 23 is to 30000 as 100 is to X. So 23/30000 = 100/X. Solving for X we get:130434 and change.

I got $123,913.


But I was following directions and solved for 95%.
 
saphrophyte
17 minutes ago  

12349876: saphrophyte: A lot of people have the misconception that education is something that can be purchased. If our kids are not being educated sufficiently, then we must not be spending enough on it.

This thinking is woefully incorrect and tragically so many kids are left on the sidelines, while at the same time we keep throwing more and more money at the problem.

Across the board at all levels of public education, an honest accounting shows spending going up while at the same time outcomes stay flat or decline.

Right now tons of money is being spent on the baby boomer buildings that are now falling apart.  They're completely replacing ine high school in my city because it's cheaper than renovating.


Yes, politicians and elected officials of all stripes love spending public money on building edifices to themselves rather than applying tax funds to actually help alleviate the public problems of society. This is not a new phenomenon.
 
NuclearPenguins
12 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: About $7,700.  DC should use that money to enroll the students in private schools.  The statistics clearly show that the public schools are producing crap results.  They are weighed down by money obsessed teachers unions and too much emphasis on non core social agendas and indoctrination.  It's time for an overhaul.  Shut them down and let the private sector or home schooling deliver better, less expensive results.


Which 8 idiots smarted this nonsense? Out yourselves so that we may mock your stupidity.
 
FormlessOne
12 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Skeleton Man: Amelia Earhart's Black Box: Well, 23 is to 30000 as 100 is to X. So 23/30000 = 100/X. Solving for X we get:130434 and change.

I got $123,913.

But I was following directions and solved for 95%.


Both of you have assumed that progress is linear. Full marks for the math, but you may want to check those assumptions. :)
 
