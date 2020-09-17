 Skip to content
(AP News)   Navalny's colleagues say a novichok-tinged bottle was found in his hotel room, won't go so far as to comment on any mint on the pillow   (apnews.com) divider line
4
    More: Followup, Angela Merkel, Russia, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Germany, Moscow, instagram account, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany  
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bas Rutten once said in an interview:
Never try something new the day of, or the day before the event, whether it's a drink, food, routine, nothing, ALWAYS do the thing that you did when you won. I know guys who trained for 12 weeks and decided to go the day before the competition to a shady sushi restaurant and got food poisoning, you will be amazed how many times this happens. Dumbest thing you can do, this is also part of your training, that's why when I fought in japan, I brought my own food and own water, food and water I bought, nobody else, so you can't blame anybody else but you when it goes wrong.

If someone is going to profit from your incapacitation, they have a strong incentive to help that along.
 
scalpod
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He probably poisoned himself just to make Putin look bad.
 
scalpod
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
[in before Russian trollbots?]
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Are the people hit with Novichock lucky that Putin's goons are so incompetent, or are the goons deliberately maiming instead of killing?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.