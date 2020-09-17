 Skip to content
(Anchorage Daily News)   Great Scott. Dentist who extracted a patient's tooth while riding a hoverboard gets 12 years in prison. This is heavy   (adn.com) divider line
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One of my favorite time kills is to watch YouTube compilations of people falling off hoverboards.


The other is FARK, obviously.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be a dentist...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
anti-riaa [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone calls trump asap. He seems like a fine addition to the administration.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Medicare fraud is like tax evasion. It seems so simple. Free money just sitting there on the table available with minimum effort. And you got away with it once, now twice....you're golden! You're never going to get caught!

And then one day it's all "hey why am I on this bus in an orange jumpsuit?"
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defraud the government dozens of times, am I known as the Dental Defrauder? No.

But you do one tooth extraction while standing on a hover board...
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many times did the other guy in Anchorage need dental work?
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do they like him now?

img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DanInKansas: Medicare fraud is like tax evasion. It seems so simple. Free money just sitting there on the table available with minimum effort. And you got away with it once, now twice....you're golden! You're never going to get caught!

And then one day it's all "hey why am I on this bus in an orange jumpsuit?"


To be fair, if the fraud is massive enough you can become a senator:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article is worth is for the sheer knowledge that, "Unlawful Dental Acts" are a thing, and a legal charge.

"Did you hear?  Abigail was caught nude from the waist down with Lord Copperprong - they were engaged in ... unlawful dental acts!"  <Tsk!  Gasp!>
 
Lettuce Pray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meet your new Trump Admin HHS Secretary!
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DanInKansas: Medicare fraud is like tax evasion. It seems so simple. Free money just sitting there on the table available with minimum effort. And you got away with it once, now twice....you're golden! You're never going to get caught!

And then one day it's all "hey why am I on this bus in an orange jumpsuit?"


It's so easy to screw up billing I have no idea why these chumps think they are going to screw over someone who will eventually catch you at it
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
yomrfark
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
yap yap yap yap yap
 
Talamon Vantika
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I think that Subby might have missed a perfect opportunity to use the "I am your density" line here...
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

anti-riaa: Someone calls trump asap. He seems like a fine addition to the administration.


I will be soooo happy when trump loses in November.
Not because we need someone new, and he is a crappy president. We do and he is.

But simply for the hopeful outcome that we don't have "trump" inserted into every single thread, no matter how irrelevant.
This may take some months to accomplish, but we will eventually see at least ONE thread without mention of him.
 
stuffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just came back from the Dentist so thanks.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I love my dentist, if she wasn't married... whew
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: anti-riaa: Someone calls trump asap. He seems like a fine addition to the administration.

I will be soooo happy when trump loses in November.
Not because we need someone new, and he is a crappy president. We do and he is.

But simply for the hopeful outcome that we don't have "trump" inserted into every single thread, no matter how irrelevant.
This may take some months to accomplish, but we will eventually see at least ONE thread without mention of him.


Womp

also Womp, motherfarker.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: DanInKansas: Medicare fraud is like tax evasion. It seems so simple. Free money just sitting there on the table available with minimum effort. And you got away with it once, now twice....you're golden! You're never going to get caught!

And then one day it's all "hey why am I on this bus in an orange jumpsuit?"

To be fair, if the fraud is massive enough you can become a senator:

[Fark user image 425x223]


He looks like a snake or a bird getting ready to snap up a mouse.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
*reads Fark headline* Yep, that's my kind of satire - let's read the article, though.
*reads page headline* ...huh. Seriously, though, they can't mean what I'm thinking - let's keep reading.

In a video recorded on a cellphone, the dentist can be seen standing over an unconscious patient and pulling her tooth while riding a hoverboard. He then rode into the hallway with his hands over his head and spun around.

...wait, what?

*watches YouTube video* ARE YOU FARKING KIDDING ME?! HE COULD'VE KILLED THAT PERSON!

What in the hell was he thinking?! The man doesn't belong in prison; he needs three stout lads with iron bars to break his ass up in an alley. Leave no two adjacent bones intact on that asshole.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Aquatic Dentistry is a vastly underrated sport that you can only see on ESPN-8 "the ocho"

Marcos P: I love my dentist, if she wasn't married... whew

My dentist is this Colombian woman...let's just say she seems to push her incredible bosom onto my face more times than seems necessary to perform a filling. But I don't schedule appointments for that
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Seriously, dental sedation has some risk associated with it; folks do die, enough to make what that asshole was doing obvious malpractice. There's a reason that general anesthesia is no longer allowed at dental offices in the UK and can only be administered at hospitals.

It's not the unnecessary sedation scam, though, that bugs me - he's farking with people after they're sedated, and increasing the risk to their lives by doing so. I've spent more time than I care to think about in a dentist's chair, thanks to childhood illness resulting in damaged permanent teeth, both as a kid and as an adult - I'd have gone apeshiat on that guy if that was me in that chair & I found out he'd been pulling this shiat while I was under.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

berylman: Aquatic Dentistry is a vastly underrated sport that you can only see on ESPN-8 "the ocho"
Marcos P: I love my dentist, if she wasn't married... whew
My dentist is this Colombian woman...let's just say she seems to push her incredible bosom onto my face more times than seems necessary to perform a filling. But I don't schedule appointments for that


My dentist is male (and a bit of a tech geek - he's got a full 3D setup in the office), but both hygienists are female, and just slightly younger & well built. However, I'm happily married, so I definitely don't take a small bit of admittedly guilty pleasure in serving as a breast rest during a cleaning. It's churlish, but, I am what I am, I guess.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
*reads headline*
12 years? That's pretty harsh.

*reads article*
12 years? He got off easy
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: The article is worth is for the sheer knowledge that, "Unlawful Dental Acts" are a thing, and a legal charge.

"Did you hear?  Abigail was caught nude from the waist down with Lord Copperprong - they were engaged in ... unlawful dental acts!"  <Tsk!  Gasp!>


It's usually levied against folks who perform dental procedures without a license. In most states, though, it's usually a misdemeanor punishable by a small fine. Here in Washington, we've got an entire section on dentistry, with lots of different ways one can unlawfully act in that area.
 
geggy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Whoa that's heavy
 
frankb00th
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

iaazathot: Mad_Radhu: DanInKansas: Medicare fraud is like tax evasion. It seems so simple. Free money just sitting there on the table available with minimum effort. And you got away with it once, now twice....you're golden! You're never going to get caught!

And then one day it's all "hey why am I on this bus in an orange jumpsuit?"

To be fair, if the fraud is massive enough you can become a senator:

[Fark user image 425x223]

He looks like a snake or a bird getting ready to snap up a mouse.


you're very nice about it. to me he looks like he want that person's skin for a new suit
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Visceral Reaction" is a great band name
 
