(Pix11)   NY thinks the Nutmeg state is nuts if they think they have the best pizza than. NJ thinks they are both knuckleheads. Chicago just stands back and watches with a smirk. Begun the tri-state pizza wars have   (pix11.com) divider line
    New York, Connecticut, United States, New Jersey, NEW YORK, New York City, official Twitter account of New Jersey, New England  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This seems important.
 
NewportBarGuy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When Fark Pizza Threads go wrong.

Holy sh*t, you assholes. Leave this to the professionals. Run your states or something.

*head desk*
 
I Ate Shergar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they should bring in an outside party to judge. Someone from, say, Italy.
 
Jake Havechek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too many knuckle dragging meat heads in NYC.
 
Pope Larry II
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both NYC and Chicago style pizza suck.

/let's piss everyone off.
//Pizza Hut FTW!
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some place opened here a few years ago, i think the sign said "Minnesota Style Pizza"

/I never found out what that meant.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best NY pizza is served in NJ. This isn't a secret to anyone who knows the area.
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NY thinks the Nutmeg state is nuts if they think they have the best pizza than.

Caught sayof wut?
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada created the greatest pizza of all time. You're welcome the rest of the world!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Some place opened here a few years ago, i think the sign said "Minnesota Style Pizza"

/I never found out what that meant.


It means their pizza sucks.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NJ pizza is just NY pizza that wanted to move away from the hustle and bustle.. Which im totally OK with. We have bagel places and pizzerias that ship water from NY for their dough.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have an operating theory about food service.

The cheaper the rent, the better the food.

This is more true with niche restaurants, but I find it's true with Pizza as well.  And it makes sense.

So that's why the best NY style pizza is found in NJ, and why the best deep dish (which isn't pizza anyway) is found in Wisconsin.

That said, the BEST PIZZA IN THE WORLD is YOUR LOCAL PIZZA JOINT.  That's just farking science right there.

/I was spoiled as a youth
//Nearest grocery store was 20 minutes away.
///Within 20 minutes there were at least 4 local pizza places.
 
Balder333
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This, so far, is the best pizza I ha e found in the USA : http://thesopranospizzeria.com

NYC slices are a close second.


Chicago style pizza is really just cheese soup in a bread bowl.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is good pizza on both (all) sides.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tri-State pizza war? Only two of those states make pizza.
-
/What Chicago makes is called 'a casserole'
 
baronbloodbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of my favorite NJ pizza is from a place called Yordana's right outside the McGuire AFB/Ft Dix gates.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This place right here:

s3-media1.fl.yelpcdn.comView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please, none of this holds a candle to Ohio Valley style pizza.


I can't believe I was able to type that.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protip for all concerned:
Pizza tastes better when eaten while it's hot - not 45 minutes later when it cools down because you had to bloviate about yours being the best of the best.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having breakfast, what's going on up in here, up in here?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: Protip for all concerned:
Pizza tastes better when eaten while it's hot - not 45 minutes later when it cools down because you had to bloviate about yours being the best of the best.


Protip: No one who thinks their local pizza is the best has ever let their pizza cool because they had to argue on the internet.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: Maybe they should bring in an outside party to judge. Someone from, say, Italy.


Italians don't know shiat about pizza.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicago pizza is great if you like eating crust.
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Please, none of this holds a candle to Ohio Valley style pizza.


I can't believe I was able to type that.


Yes, your keyboard really should have burst into flames to prevent that.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Some place opened here a few years ago, i think the sign said "Minnesota Style Pizza"

/I never found out what that meant.


Frozen, not fresh.
 
damageddude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you ever have a long layover at JFK .....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serious tip: Air fryers are awesome for reheating pizza. Seriously.
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grumpfuff: The best NY pizza is served in NJ. This isn't a secret to anyone who knows the area.


This

Best west coast slices I've had was at American Dream pizza in Corvallis, Oregon. You know who else liked American Dream...
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


/ Chicago deep dish is just pizza soup
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Some place opened here a few years ago, i think the sign said "Minnesota Style Pizza"

/I never found out what that meant.


cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes.  War amongst yourselves, northern pizza states.    After you have thoroughly exhausted your resources, the South shall rise with its own version of pizza and shall rule the pizza world!

Muwhahahaha!
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take your pick of nearly any pizza joint on any set of boards in NJ, and you'll stop having this silly argument.

The argument should really be which boardwalk has the best pizza.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Jon Stewart Deep Dish Rant
Youtube jCgYMFtxUUw
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dryad: brainlordmesomorph: Some place opened here a few years ago, i think the sign said "Minnesota Style Pizza"

/I never found out what that meant.

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x566]


Is the pineapple hidden in the middle layers?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: [Fark user image 364x138]


:) FROM OUT OF FARKING NOWHERE! St. Louis Style!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The best pizza I had was in Italy.  It was a little place called "Domino's".  Get the Amandi Della Carne.  It's authentic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: I have an operating theory about food service.

The cheaper the rent, the better the food.

This is more true with niche restaurants, but I find it's true with Pizza as well.  And it makes sense.

So that's why the best NY style pizza is found in NJ, and why the best deep dish (which isn't pizza anyway) is found in Wisconsin.

That said, the BEST PIZZA IN THE WORLD is YOUR LOCAL PIZZA JOINT.  That's just farking science right there.

/I was spoiled as a youth
//Nearest grocery store was 20 minutes away.
///Within 20 minutes there were at least 4 local pizza places.


Wrong.

Your local pizza joint, statistically speaking, sucks.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: This place right here:

[s3-media1.fl.yelpcdn.com image 535x400]


Is that ocean city?

If so, I totally agree
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The best pizza I had was in Italy.  It was a little place called "Domino's".  Get the Amandi Della Carne.  It's authentic.

[Fark user image 850x478]


I <3 you.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gar1013: BeesNuts: I have an operating theory about food service.

The cheaper the rent, the better the food.

This is more true with niche restaurants, but I find it's true with Pizza as well.  And it makes sense.

So that's why the best NY style pizza is found in NJ, and why the best deep dish (which isn't pizza anyway) is found in Wisconsin.

That said, the BEST PIZZA IN THE WORLD is YOUR LOCAL PIZZA JOINT.  That's just farking science right there.

/I was spoiled as a youth
//Nearest grocery store was 20 minutes away.
///Within 20 minutes there were at least 4 local pizza places.

Wrong.

Your local pizza joint, statistically speaking, sucks.


For rural posters, their local pizza joint is a chain joint, so yea, I agree.
 
NewportBarGuy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: So that's why the best NY style pizza is found in NJ


When I was growing up it was Long Island with the best pizza shops... But having been back recently, I think you're probably right.
 
God--
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ni and Ny are on par with eachother. Everything else is shiat
 
g.fro
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
TFA is correct, Frank Pepe's of New Haven FTW.
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Yes.  War amongst yourselves, northern pizza states.    After you have thoroughly exhausted your resources, the South shall rise with its own version of pizza and shall rule the pizza world!

Muwhahahaha!


Deep-fried pizza?
 
NewportBarGuy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The best pizza I had was in Italy.  It was a little place called "Domino's".  Get the Amandi Della Carne.  It's authentic.

[Fark user image 850x478]


How has that place not been firebombed? Seriously.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Cythraul: Yes.  War amongst yourselves, northern pizza states.    After you have thoroughly exhausted your resources, the South shall rise with its own version of pizza and shall rule the pizza world!

Muwhahahaha!

Deep-fried pizza?


Fried chicken strips as toppings.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'll take Tacconelli's on E. Somerset, Philly over any of the above.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: gar1013: BeesNuts: I have an operating theory about food service.

The cheaper the rent, the better the food.

This is more true with niche restaurants, but I find it's true with Pizza as well.  And it makes sense.

So that's why the best NY style pizza is found in NJ, and why the best deep dish (which isn't pizza anyway) is found in Wisconsin.

That said, the BEST PIZZA IN THE WORLD is YOUR LOCAL PIZZA JOINT.  That's just farking science right there.

/I was spoiled as a youth
//Nearest grocery store was 20 minutes away.
///Within 20 minutes there were at least 4 local pizza places.

Wrong.

Your local pizza joint, statistically speaking, sucks.

For rural posters, their local pizza joint is a chain joint, so yea, I agree.


If you count it as a chain, Hunt Brothers Pizza has more locations than Papa John's.  You don't really notice it unless you're off the interstate.  It's in a lot of gas stations.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
