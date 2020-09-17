 Skip to content
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Something else COVID has caused a rise in? Grinding teeth   (fox43.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I put some old teeth in a coffee grinder the other day. Boy, were my coworkers surprised. One said "does this coffee taste odd to you?" I said "it has a bit of a bite..."

Good times...good times.
 
OldJames
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cocaine bear has been grinding his teeth
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Less grinding hips, more grinding teeth.
COVID is the absolute worst.
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Strangely enough, I have this issue. Not sure if covid related or more of a coming change in lifestyle. Maybe both.

/ will be (at least) semi retiring
// started wearing a night guard
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DrKillPatient: Strangely enough, I have this issue. Not sure if covid related or more of a coming change in lifestyle. Maybe both.

/ will be (at least) semi retiring
// started wearing a night guard


Same. It sucks.

/never thought you could get severe toothaches from grinding
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I have a feeling there's a lot more chronic sighing as well.

Ennui's a biatch.
 
