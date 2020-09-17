 Skip to content
 
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   "Florida fifth-grader asked to remove Hooters-themed mask"   (wfla.com) divider line
30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Florida Department of Child Services asked to remove fifth-grader.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When Hooters are outlawed only outlaws will have hooters.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good thing kiddo didn't wear a Chick Fil-A mask, then...
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
godxam
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
goddammit, our problem is getting people to wear masks, let's not make it about what are on the masks.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I thought Hooters restaurants doubled as day cares in Florida.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm curious if they'd make him take this one off too

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Aristocrats!
 
catmander
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ah, Windermere.  An official Colony of Karens.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's Florida. Half the moms and most of the teachers have worked in a hooters. Just be glad the kid is wearing a mask.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Article is worthless without a photo of the mask.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dress codes are sexist.  Why cant that boy wear what he wants?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
An Orange County father says he doesn't understand why his fifth grade son was asked to remove his Hooters-themed face mask at school.

Florida man raising the next generation of Florida men.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Grade 5 is the perfect time to carve out a nice big emotional trauma scar by publicly humiliating the boy in the national news media and social media.

Set that in there nice and deep, ahhhh, that's the stuff.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Walker: When Hooters are outlawed only outlaws will have hooters.


Hilarious but true.

Someone should start a GoFundMe.

/ think of the titties
 
eKonk
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can we just agree to hate everyone here?

I mean, the kid and his dad know that someone's going to be a prude and throw a fit at the mention of Hooters, so why not just get a plain mask rather than whoring for attention?

At the same time, if the school is letting people wear masks shilling for other corporations, why get all uptight because this one has the pearl-clutchingly risque "Hooters" logo on it? At least the kid was wearing a mask.
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dad should go get that kid a Rachel's mask.
 
bubbadave1056 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wouldn't have happened if he were wearing a Hobby Lobby or Liberty University mask.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

catmander: Ah, Windermere.  An official Colony of Karens.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

godxam: goddammit, our problem is getting people to wear masks, let's not make it about what are on the masks.


I don't think you'd like where such a stance would inevitably lead.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You know if he hot the mask because his Mom worked there, you just basically told the boy you think his Mom is a whore at a time he is just starting to comprehend such things.

It just had the damn logo on it.  Besides, in Florida most waitresses wear booty shorts and overly small tops to get better tips, so he may not have made the connection that it is anything other than the place where he watches sports and eats wings with his Dad, who you are now telling him is a pervert if you did not call his Mom a whore.
 
OldJames
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Masks that bring attention to hooters are not appropriate for a 5th grader
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
OK, I could understand it if the mask had a picture of a well endowed "Hooters Girl" on it, but all the mask has on it is the word Hooters on it over and over.  Nothing offensive, nothing graphic.  It just happens to be advertising a restaurant chain that the kid likes.  Having been to several Hooters establishments over the years in several states, and seeing that the majority of the ladies who worked there were no more 'gifted' than any other woman I had seen out in public that day, I can see why the kid might be confused as to why the mask is deemed offensive.

But this did remind me of a Jeff Foxworthy joke.
The Boob Job
Youtube MID5PNmwpIw
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Article is worthless without a photo of the mask.


It's in the video
Fark user imageView Full Size


When I lived in Macon, GA, the Hooters there considered themselves a 'family restaurant'.
 
blockhouse
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Everyone is going crazy over this "Cuties" show on Netflix, where young girls dress and act much worse than the waitresses at Hooters. Likewise Instagram, which isn't going away any time soon.  And this is the case we're going to make?  This is the kid we're going to throw the book at?  We should be happy, at least, that the women at Hooters are all* of legal age and working there by choice.

* There were rumors about the Hooters where I grew up employing girls from the high school across the street.  Still don't care; Hooters waitresses wore more than that high school's cheerleaders did.  People need to take their hypocrisy and stick it.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But really, the question is out of all the possible masks, you think the Dad didn't chuckle sending the kid to school with a hooter's mask and kind of wonder if it would cause the kid problems??

But if you really want to even things out, send all the girls to school with a mask from Dick's.

Problem solved.
 
Cleffer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
TheGreatGazoo:

When I lived in Macon, GA, the Hooters there considered themselves a 'family restaurant'.

Hooters considers themselves a "family restaurant" EVERYWHERE. It's whether or not the people in the town stoop to the level of Hooters bullshiat or not...
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wonder if he is just some anti mask ahole and just using this as some passive aggressive attack on the school. Or is he really that dense, could go either way being Florida.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"I learned it from you, dad!  I learned it from YOU!"
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
blockhouse: .... Hooters waitresses wore more than that high school's cheerleaders did.  People need to take their hypocrisy and stick it.

B-b-b-but cheerleaders are GOOD girls! Hooters waitresses are practically strippers!

[Cannot believe I posted that with a straight face]
 
