(The Scottish Sun)   Covid conscious pensioner has a D'oh-vid moment, mistakes slushy machine for hand sanitiser at gas station   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor guy.
And to think, The Blue raspberry has at least 50% more sanitizing power....
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He drove there?  If he confuses a slushy machine for a hand sanitizer dispenser, he probably isn't a safe driver.  (Insert Prince Phillip joke here.)
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh bugger"
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
crinz83
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
icee what he did there
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If he was American he would have knocked the thing over yelling about his rights.
 
vdrog [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He tried - which is more than most do.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Next up on Fark: Pensioner dies after filling big gulp with half a liter of diesel.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't really feel like laughing at old people today.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.