 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News.com.au)   Pro tip: If you're using a gun as a prop on the set of a rap video, make sure it's not actually loaded   (news.com.au) divider line
12
    More: Facepalm, Kris Kristofferson, Science fiction novels, Shock, The Trigger, Lance Henriksen, RELEVANT ADVERTISING, Gun, Semi-automatic firearm  
•       •       •

233 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Sep 2020 at 8:31 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Goldie Lookin Chain - Guns Don't Kill People (Official Music Video)
Youtube ICG0MuzEYzw
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Might work out.  Remember what getting shot in the ass did for Massive Genius?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
1993 called. They want Brandon Lee back.
 
ModernLuddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Playing with guns always looks cool and never silly and childish. Ever.

Sheck Wes Didn't Pay Us For His Music Video, So We Made This (the Mo Bamba dude)
Youtube cINCpURy-sI
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well he did say he was shooting a video.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Think of it as rapper evolution in action.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Protip: Literally every poster, if handed a gun while filming a thing, would assume it is loaded with blanks.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cman: 1993 called. They want Brandon Lee back.


No, they don't.  I finally watched "The Crow" two weeks ago.  What a boring slog that was. He definitely did not have his old man's athletic ability.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: Protip: Literally every poster, if handed a gun while filming a thing, would assume it is loaded with blanks.


Yeah even blanks can kill you.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: Protip: Literally every poster, if handed a gun while filming a thing, would assume it is loaded with blanks.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Not one of the many gun owning Farkers would assume such a thing at all. Just you and those at a similarly feeble level.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ less than a minute ago  

grumpfuff: Protip: Literally every poster, if handed a gun while filming a thing, would assume it is loaded with blanks.


In this case, assume just makes an ass out of u.
 
indy_kid
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Hey, we need a fake gun for this video.  Where can we get one?"

"Yo, no problem!  I got my piece out imma car!"
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.