 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Refused beer sales at the corner store and wrecked your truck because you're drunk? Antifa did it   (twitter.com) divider line
8
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

32 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Sep 2020 at 2:31 AM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like he splurged for the undercoating. Very clean
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ta daaa!
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm not seeing the antifa angle, subby.  Given your immediate need to spin everything into an antifa conspiracy, I'd say you're ready to run for office as a Trumplican.  May god have mercy on your soul.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: I'm not seeing the antifa angle, subby.  Given your immediate need to spin everything into an antifa conspiracy, I'd say you're ready to run for office as a Trumplican.  May god have mercy on your soul.


Heh, heheh, heh, heheheh..
They were being sarcastic, dumbass!
-Butthead
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: I'm not seeing the antifa angle, subby.  Given your immediate need to spin everything into an antifa conspiracy, I'd say you're ready to run for office as a Trumplican.  May god have mercy on your soul.



Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans)

Replying to@IwriteOK

You can see the parking lot better in this shot. After crashing, the driver crawled out and, according to a witness, accused passersby of being "Antifa" and having caused the crash.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's "guy-wire" not "guide wire".

Also fascists suck.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fusillade762: It's "guy-wire" not "guide wire".

Also fascists suck.


That's sexist!
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.