Minnesota apple orchard goes all in on "China Virus" racism, proceeds to at least triple down until they possibly realize they're not getting as much of the "'MURICA -- FARK YEAH" response that they were expecting
hodgemann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the owner will be begging for some of that sweet sweet socialist relief for his freshly failed company before too long.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Even if it was some kind of Chinese bioweapon, what the fark difference would it make to safety precautions? Ordinary people can't fight China by risking a deadly infection and spreading it to others. I can't even meet these wankers on their own conspiracy level. There's no compromise to be made.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Even if it was some kind of Chinese bioweapon, what the fark difference would it make to safety precautions?


If it were known to be a bioweapon that would justify taking greater precautions even if it initially didn't seem terribly dangerous.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dang, people are mad at each other on social media. This is a dark day.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I hope he goes bankrupt.
 
Pinnacle Point [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We shouldn't disparage every orchard owner just because of a few bad apples.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As far as it concerns the orchard, this was most likely "the Seattle virus", "the Bay Area virus", or the "NYC virus", and not the China virus.

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2​0​20/us/coronavirus-spread.html
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: Dang, people are mad at each other on social media. This is a dark day.


I think they learned it from fark
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I liked the story about Maya Moore on the website.
/end threadjaque
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
three people i know are dead. it will always be the wu hu flu to me. thanks, china.
 
LindenFark
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pointed out by the owner's critics, but not addressed by the owner is the fact that violence against Asian Americans is on the rise, directly attributable to misplaced blame for Coronavirus, We know this not through analysis, but because the perpetrators of this violence often explain their motivation while committing the acts.

The presumption is that using divisive language like "China Virus" encourages this violence and is contributing to the increase. This is not proven, and I don't think is actually the case.

The dynamic of Tea Party politics is not closely held beliefs that cause members to hate those that challenge the ideology. The hate is the goal and the reward, and the ideology will bend to form whatever narrative allows the party members to declare someone their enemy and to hate them with a fiery passion. The violence is already there, I think the term "China Virus" is just a distraction.

The annoying part is that it's a free country, and they don't need a justification to hate someone. But they are too cowardly to just declare themselves assholes and own it, they can't stand to have public opinion criticize their behavior. So they have to invent fictions so they can pretend they are the good guys but still get high on their rage.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
As soon as the first infected person touched US ground, it became America's responsibility and we're not doing a great job at it.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hodgemann: I'm sure the owner will be begging for some of that sweet sweet socialist relief for his freshly failed company before too long.


Meh.  Twitter will forget about it in a few days.  You'll forget this apple orchard even existed, as will the vast majority of the people who made angry tweets at it.  They've alienated a few people who live nearby forever; they've alienated some more temporarily.  That's about it.  Don't expect the free market to do anything about relatively minor instances of bigotry.
 
powhound
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So the owner fully accepts that the early 1900's pandemic was improperly assigned a fake name and ought to be truly referred to as the "American Flu"?
I hope the jack wagon ends up begging for food stamps to survive.
 
powhound
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

aerojockey: hodgemann: I'm sure the owner will be begging for some of that sweet sweet socialist relief for his freshly failed company before too long.

Meh.  Twitter will forget about it in a few days.  You'll forget this apple orchard even existed, as will the vast majority of the people who made angry tweets at it.  They've alienated a few people who live nearby forever; they've alienated some more temporarily.  That's about it.  Don't expect the free market to do anything about relatively minor instances of bigotry.


Depends. There have been a few "Karens" that had to fold up their businesses for racist rants. Depends how much business that place gets from urban customers I suppose.

Has the Yelp reviews been slaughtering it yet?
 
Salmon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, it must be confusing to many considering your elected leader has been using that name for it at all his rallies the past week.

/oh, and you just wait - it will get cooler.
//science just really, doesn't know.
///and no worries, you'll have an cure before the election
 
duncan_bayne
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Spanish Flu, West Nile virus, MERS, Zika, Ebola, and Margburg HF would like a word, please.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LindenFark: The presumption is that using divisive language like "China Virus" encourages this violence and is contributing to the increase. This is not proven, and I don't think is actually the case.


I rather believe it is.  I had a friend from high school whose name is Katrina, who received hate mail after Hurricane Katrina hit.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lady J: I hope he goes bankrupt.


Same, but the publicity could backfire on boycotters, the way Chick-Fil-A boycotts reportedly increased business.

If there are a dozen orchards in the area, and all the covid-deniers, anti-maskers, xenophobes and racists make a point of going to this one, that's more than the 1/12th slice they'd get if everyone chose an orchard randomly.
 
