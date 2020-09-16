 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Military police leaders weighed whether or not to deploy a 'heat ray' against the DC protesters. Lex Luthor nods approvingly   (npr.org) divider line
38
    More: Scary, Provost, Long Range Acoustic Device, Police, Gendarmerie, Military police, Provost Marshal, Police officer, Crowd  
•       •       •

465 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Sep 2020 at 7:32 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
These authoritarian trump supporting loser scumbag mfers think this is ok. Cool. Remember that the next time they say cash for clunkers is a jack booted attempt to smash America.

Also, don't be surprised if your dictator's heat ray and helicopters are met with lethal fire next time.

When the time came when a dictator arrived in America and tried to harm and kill the people, it was the right wingers that cheered for it.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bill Barr belongs in prison.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So, we can't use this against real troops thanks 'the conventions of war' so, you cops wanna roast some of our own citizens?"
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: "So, we can't use this against real troops thanks 'the conventions of war' so, you cops wanna roast some of our own citizens?"


You see..... citizens of your own country are not foreign combatants and, therefore, are not protected by any of the international agreements concerning weaponry. They pretty much have to use the heat-ray.

/ the relevant authorities cannot get explosive mines outlawed either.

// I hope the military ignores such orders or, even better, uses the heat ray on those that order such a thing
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
US Military leaders weighed wither or not to deploy military weapons against US Citizens. That's all I got from this.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeaaaaaas!  Give everyone a healthy orange glow!  Bwahahahaha!  How dare they mock my orangeness.  Now, they too, shall have skin the healthiest of orange.

/Just don't see him wasting the body battery energy to say this
 
Meatloaf Baby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So why isn't Monahan being dragged in front of Congress for testifying that an lrad was used to notify protesters when emails state that the national guard didn't have one. Should be easy enough to get equipment inventory records on equipment and where it  is deployed.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes perfect sense.  America has just become the test subject for various pharmaceutical and weapons testers, without the troublesome Ethnics Ethics problems.   More money for your stonks tomorrow.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Giant Death Ray
Youtube DYj_o8YjZfQ
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both these devices are designed to cause non-lethal pain. Or, to put it another way, to torture people.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An LRAD is unlikely to cause any permanent harm when used correctly, so it's a useful item for dealing with rioters.  Complaints from the pro-riot side ring rather hollow, given the widespread use of lasers by rioters which would count as a war crime if used in the same manner on an actual battlefield.
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As Mr. Rogers would say, "Look for the helpers."

We had a whistleblower, he reported it appropriately, and probably (having some insight into this stuff) discouraged the senior leadership from trying to ship one in for the occasion, and, hopefully, will get the Provost Marshal of Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region interrogated interviewed.

Kudos to MAJ DeMarco for standing up for what is right. Sir, there is a beer with your name on it.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is the weapon that makes you feel like you're literally on fire and burning. Great for dispersing people in theory, unless oh, someone gets pushed, falls over, or otherwise gets stuck in the path. Like what might happen in a large crowd of protestors. The long term effects from overexposure are particularly nasty.

Even suggesting this for use against your own citizens should be grounds for serious action, up to a dishonourable discharge.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: An LRAD is unlikely to cause any permanent harm when used correctly, so it's a useful item for dealing with rioters.  Complaints from the pro-riot side ring rather hollow, given the widespread use of lasers by rioters which would count as a war crime if used in the same manner on an actual battlefield.


It should be used on your balls.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: An LRAD is unlikely to cause any permanent harm when used correctly, so it's a useful item for dealing with rioters.  Complaints from the pro-riot side ring rather hollow, given the widespread use of lasers by rioters which would count as a war crime if used in the same manner on an actual battlefield.


Goddamn, Cubansaltyballs, you were right in one. Well done.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

orbister: Both these devices are designed to cause non-lethal pain. Or, to put it another way, to torture people.


That's a uselessly broad definition of "torture".
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: orbister: Both these devices are designed to cause non-lethal pain. Or, to put it another way, to torture people.

That's a uselessly broad definition of "torture".


You enjoy non lethal pain?  You some kind of masochist?  Sickie.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Active Denial System (ADS), is a non-lethal, directed-energy weapon developed by the U.S. military,[2] designed for area denial, perimeter security and crowd control.[3] Informally, the weapon is also called the heat ray[4] since it works by heating the surface of targets, such as the skin of targeted human beings.
The ADS works by firing a high-powered (100 kW output power)[13] beam of 95 GHz waves at a target, which corresponds to a wavelength of 3.2 mm.[14] The ADS millimeter wave energy works on a similar principle as a microwave oven, exciting the water and fat molecules in the skin, and instantly heating them via dielectric heating.

/so they'd be literally cooking the protesters in their own juices.
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is it more or less dangerous than being pumped full of lead?

/dnrtfa
 
anuran
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: State_College_Arsonist: An LRAD is unlikely to cause any permanent harm when used correctly, so it's a useful item for dealing with rioters.  Complaints from the pro-riot side ring rather hollow, given the widespread use of lasers by rioters which would count as a war crime if used in the same manner on an actual battlefield.

It should be used on your balls.


Too small a target
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AntonChigger: Is it more or less dangerous than being pumped full of lead?

/dnrtfa


It cops, that choice is never off the table.

/dnrtfa either
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: State_College_Arsonist: An LRAD is unlikely to cause any permanent harm when used correctly, so it's a useful item for dealing with rioters.  Complaints from the pro-riot side ring rather hollow, given the widespread use of lasers by rioters which would count as a war crime if used in the same manner on an actual battlefield.

It should be used on your balls.


Why we gotta kink shame?
 
Pernicious Q. Varmint
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: An LRAD is unlikely to cause any permanent harm when used correctly, so it's a useful item for dealing with rioters.  Complaints from the pro-riot side ring rather hollow, given the widespread use of lasers by rioters which would count as a war crime if used in the same manner on an actual battlefield.


"unlikely" "used correctly"

So given that cops are using 'non-lethal' munitions in ways they are specifically told not to by the manufacturers, and in the process causing permanent injury and possibly death, we are supposed to believe that they'll use this thing correctly?

FWIW, this device can probably be defeated with balloons filled with copper sulfate solution thrown directly onto the antenna.  Metal will also block the beam, so if you have a big sign with heavy aluminum foil backing it can provide something to hide behind.  Given a large enough number of people with such signs and a little coordination, the beam could even be redirected onto the cops. Just sayin.

Also it's ineffective against someone wearing full medieval style plate armor, something to consider if you have any lying around and want to protest.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
WON'T SOMEONE THINK OF THE CHOCOLATE !
 
jjorsett
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: These authoritarian trump supporting loser scumbag mfers think this is ok. Cool. Remember that the next time they say cash for clunkers is a jack booted attempt to smash America.

Also, don't be surprised if your dictator's heat ray and helicopters are met with lethal fire next time.


Somebody just discovered the utility of personal firearms against governmental tyranny.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: The Active Denial System (ADS), is a non-lethal, directed-energy weapon developed by the U.S. military,[2] designed for area denial, perimeter security and crowd control.[3] Informally, the weapon is also called the heat ray[4] since it works by heating the surface of targets, such as the skin of targeted human beings.
The ADS works by firing a high-powered (100 kW output power)[13] beam of 95 GHz waves at a target, which corresponds to a wavelength of 3.2 mm.[14] The ADS millimeter wave energy works on a similar principle as a microwave oven, exciting the water and fat molecules in the skin, and instantly heating them via dielectric heating.

/so they'd be literally cooking the protesters in their own juices.


Aside from the fact that any country would have such a weapon, who the fark would consider using that on its own citizens? What the fark does our military think it's civilian human beings are, target practice?

Jesus Christ. It's never enough to be a selfish, greedy, racist, surrounded by selfish, greedy, racist, sociopaths. They wanna use a pandemic as an excuse to test our their battlefield hardware.

Why, God, why, hasn't this man been forcefully removed from office already? Farking war crimes psychopath. The next administration, if we actually farking get that far, needs to show no mercy. If they let Kamala oversee it, at least his ass might be stripped of his presidential pension. But you never know. Too many farking 20th, and 21st century leaders seemed way too ready to "move on," and letting the country "heal."
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Cubansaltyballs: These authoritarian trump supporting loser scumbag mfers think this is ok. Cool. Remember that the next time they say cash for clunkers is a jack booted attempt to smash America.

Also, don't be surprised if your dictator's heat ray and helicopters are met with lethal fire next time.

Somebody just discovered the utility of personal firearms against governmental tyranny.


Don't worry, five minutes from now they'll have forgotten and gone back to "no person needs a scary looking gun!"

Aa for the rioters, let's compromise and redirect them to the riot cheerleaders neighborhoods, call it a win/win.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: These authoritarian trump supporting loser scumbag mfers think this is ok. Cool. Remember that the next time they say cash for clunkers is a jack booted attempt to smash America.

Also, don't be surprised if your dictator's heat ray and helicopters are met with lethal fire next time.

When the time came when a dictator arrived in America and tried to harm and kill the people, it was the right wingers that cheered for it.


"Dictator". ROFL

Apparently the world's WORST dictator as the protests, vandalism and arson continue pretty much unabated.

Or are you okay with the billions of dollars in property damage as long as it's not YOUR house or YOUR business.

Douchcanoe.
 
Zeromyhero [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When the time came when a dictator arrived in America and tried to harm and kill the people, it was the right wingers that cheered for it.

It always, always is.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The acoustic shadow guns...that's the device used to trigger a known psychotic to do the thing that rationalizes the heat ray.

duh
 
Zeromyhero [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Cubansaltyballs: These authoritarian trump supporting loser scumbag mfers think this is ok. Cool. Remember that the next time they say cash for clunkers is a jack booted attempt to smash America.

Also, don't be surprised if your dictator's heat ray and helicopters are met with lethal fire next time.

When the time came when a dictator arrived in America and tried to harm and kill the people, it was the right wingers that cheered for it.

"Dictator". ROFL

Apparently the world's WORST dictator as the protests, vandalism and arson continue pretty much unabated.

Or are you okay with the billions of dollars in property damage as long as it's not YOUR house or YOUR business.

Douchcanoe.


if only there were more murder and suppression.  Sucks that we might have to wait for the v2 or v3 upgrade to unlock the full sweet.  farking tool, read a book.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Cubansaltyballs: These authoritarian trump supporting loser scumbag mfers think this is ok. Cool. Remember that the next time they say cash for clunkers is a jack booted attempt to smash America.

Also, don't be surprised if your dictator's heat ray and helicopters are met with lethal fire next time.

Somebody just discovered the utility of personal firearms against governmental tyranny.


Tyranny like having to wear a mask? F*ck, you people are stupid.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Zeromyhero: PapermonkeyExpress: Cubansaltyballs: These authoritarian trump supporting loser scumbag mfers think this is ok. Cool. Remember that the next time they say cash for clunkers is a jack booted attempt to smash America.

Also, don't be surprised if your dictator's heat ray and helicopters are met with lethal fire next time.

When the time came when a dictator arrived in America and tried to harm and kill the people, it was the right wingers that cheered for it.

"Dictator". ROFL

Apparently the world's WORST dictator as the protests, vandalism and arson continue pretty much unabated.

Or are you okay with the billions of dollars in property damage as long as it's not YOUR house or YOUR business.

Douchcanoe.

if only there were more murder and suppression.  Sucks that we might have to wait for the v2 or v3 upgrade to unlock the full sweet.  farking tool, read a book.


Government sponsored "murder and suppression?"

Take some Tylenol for that fever you have.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nimbull: US Military leaders weighed wither or not to deploy military weapons against US Citizens. That's all I got from this.


Ah great, now they're trying to give us all wither effects?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Pernicious Q. Varmint:  Given a large enough number of people with such signs and a little coordination...

Euclid looks on disapprovingly AND incredulously...
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Bill Barr belongs in prison.


QFT.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Cubansaltyballs: These authoritarian trump supporting loser scumbag mfers think this is ok. Cool. Remember that the next time they say cash for clunkers is a jack booted attempt to smash America.

Also, don't be surprised if your dictator's heat ray and helicopters are met with lethal fire next time.

When the time came when a dictator arrived in America and tried to harm and kill the people, it was the right wingers that cheered for it.

"Dictator". ROFL

Apparently the world's WORST dictator as the protests, vandalism and arson continue pretty much unabated.

Or are you okay with the billions of dollars in property damage as long as it's not YOUR house or YOUR business.

Douchcanoe.


How's the move going, btw Mayor Wheeler?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

adj_m: This is the weapon that makes you feel like you're literally on fire and burning. Great for dispersing people in theory, unless oh, someone gets pushed, falls over, or otherwise gets stuck in the path. Like what might happen in a large crowd of protestors. The long term effects from overexposure are particularly nasty.

Even suggesting this for use against your own citizens should be grounds for serious action, up to a dishonourable discharge.


...and a felony to associate with any security company or concern in the future.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.