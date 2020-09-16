 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   It's not a good idea to be on Discord posing with a gun and posting 'I just sent a 9 millie in this f***in hippie' before calling 911 claiming your girlfriend shot herself, Mr. Sheriff deputy   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
He was a narcotics detective, so he really hates hippies, at least as much as narcotics. People like this feel he's doing the world a favor, by increasing the population of people like himself.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: He was a narcotics detective, so he really hates hippies, at least as much as narcotics. People like this feel he's doing the world a favor, by increasing the population of people like himself.


No. People like this are simply looking for any kind if validation to kill another human being.
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
She was disabled (from the article, had been in a car accident and unable to walk). She was at his mercy, and he shot her up close, brags about it, then makes a phony call to 911, all within 3 minutes. That's psychopathic.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

blastoh: Lambskincoat: He was a narcotics detective, so he really hates hippies, at least as much as narcotics. People like this feel he's doing the world a favor, by increasing the population of people like himself.

No. People like this are simply looking for any kind if validation to kill another human being.


A side effect of Trump, trying too hard to figure out psychopaths.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

blastoh: Lambskincoat: He was a narcotics detective, so he really hates hippies, at least as much as narcotics. People like this feel he's doing the world a favor, by increasing the population of people like himself.

No. People like this are simply looking for any kind if validation to kill another human being.


Guess he'll find out the results of being full psycho.  Enjoy being in prison the rest of your sad and moronic life.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's one of the "blue lives" that every republican scumbag has been saying is worth more than the rights of any non-white person in America.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: He's one of the "blue lives" that every republican scumbag has been saying is worth more than the rights of any non-white person in America.


Since he posted on Discord (and not about gaming), I will also extrapolate that he is a white supremacist incel.

It all ties together nicely, really.

:(
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is the puppy OK?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Deputy Rotter?!?

You have GOT to be f*cking kidding me.
 
Zeromyhero [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This must be one of the good ones.  i feel safe.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's not a good idea to be on Discord posing with a gun and posting 'I just sent a 9 millie in this f***in hippie' before calling 911 claiming your girlfriend shot herself, Mr. Sheriff deputy

Why would it be a bad idea?  It was practically a coin flip if the pig got anything worse than a paid vacation.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Love this quote from his boss

'We believe in the criminal justice process and the truth will prevail,' Waybourn said.

You mean putting a knee to his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds is out of the question? Wonder why.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This guy is exactly what the thin blue line superimposed on our national standard represents.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
hey lebron, why don't you post bail for this american hero?
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
His Discord addiction will suffer as a result.
Seriously, dude was texting a Discord channel repeatedly as he was shooting his GF.
 
anuran
‘’ less than a minute ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: She was disabled (from the article, had been in a car accident and unable to walk). She was at his mercy, and he shot her up close, brags about it, then makes a phony call to 911, all within 3 minutes. That's psychopathic.


Are you trying to ruin a good cop's career just because he made one little mistake?
 
