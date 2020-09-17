 Skip to content
New York City tries to throw an old woman in the trash
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not dead yet!!
 
fusillade762
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The other article wasn't even 24 hours old yet, c'mon...
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The lady is pretty intent on not giving up her seat. I suppose the garbage truck smell will ultimately go away, but to sit there with that din and stench like nothing's happening? That's some serious Chipotle type shiat.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: The other article wasn't even 24 hours old yet, c'mon...


You mean this previous Fark front page article?
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
subby: news, New York City
reality: repeat, Rochester
 
LurkLongAndProsper [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She was willing to sacrifice herself so that the economy could move forward. A true hero.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: subby: news, New York City
reality: repeat, Rochester


Rochester? I think it's somewhere uptown. Probably above 180th.
 
