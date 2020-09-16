 Skip to content
(Argus Leader)
14
davidphogan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Further proof that birds aren't real. Why would it drop a perfectly good snake unless it was programmed to do so?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aberdeen ship!
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't a badger.
 
joepennerlives [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's a shame that there's already a city there.  If Mexico ever wanted a new capital, the signs show that this is obviously the place they'd pick.  They wouldn't even have to change their flag.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"The snake was injured but lived"
Interesting tidbit
"The snake lived but was injured"
Implied euthanization
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure that entire article headline is a euphemism
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That bird must have been very angry
 
MBooda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Road Warrior: First Truck Chase
Youtube wNzfgl_H5vA
 
haknudsen
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: At least it wasn't a badger.


or a bear...
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

davidphogan: Further proof that birds aren't real. Why would it drop a perfectly good snake unless it was programmed to do so?


A perfectly good RAW snake??
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Could have been worse. Could have been a coconut.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
ah ok so it's not about mexico generating power on the moon then.
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's too much Halloween 4 for one eagle.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
the tiny town of Butler NJ USA 07405 has its own small antiquated power station. outages happened. then the Wed edition of the local bird cage rag would feature a tell all front page exclusive, above the fold. more than once a picture of a dead rodent and a story line of a "saboteur squirrel" was breakfast reading.
 
