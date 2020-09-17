 Skip to content
(Counton 2)   Man does so well selling counterfeit goods on the internet he decides to open a store   (counton2.com) divider line
    Dumbass, Luxury brands, Police, SC Secretary of State Mark Hammond, High fashion brands, LVMH, South Carolina, Richland business, six-month investigation  
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Your tacky garbage looks too much like this other tacky garbage!"
 
MrHormel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I thought these tasted funny

cdn11.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Magnetbox?
Panaphonics?
Sorny?
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The people buying the tacky replicas are unlikely to buy the tacky originals. Which originals change wildly and every season to combat the counterfeiters.

Yea, yea, copyright etc.   But anyone who knows a brand can tell it's a rip off.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Beijing's Silk Street market laughs at their feeble attempt.

/Was kicked out of the "Ferreri" clothing shop after calling them out on their misspelling.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I thought these tasted funny

[cdn11.bigcommerce.com image 850x1263]


There seems to be a lot of those gag packages:
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
gRAND
 
othmar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
your right that is a dumbass
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Man? All the Quashedas I know are women.
 
