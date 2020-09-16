 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Pure Michigan: Landmarks (language a bit NSFW)   (youtube.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ann Arbor taxpayers paid $100K for some metal plates screwed to a cement wall across from the Big House.

https://www.mlive.com/news/ann-arbor/​2​018/05/ann_arbors_new_100k_public_art.​html

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

What are the chances it has an equally absurd name like 'Lysander's Dream'?

The piece is titled "Leaven"

Truly a genius artist you got there.

https://www.mlive.com/news/ann-arbor/2​018/05/ann_arbors_new_100k_public_art.​html

[Fark user image 720x540]


What are the chances it has an equally absurd name like 'Lysander's Dream'?

The piece is titled "Leaven"

Truly a genius artist you got there.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn I love living in Michigan!
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pixelated Pac Mans
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in Ohio we get a lot of 'visit Michigan' TV commercials. because people in Ohio have never seen water. they actually fish in the little decorative duck ponds near apartment complexes. is pathetic.
 
Doctor Funkenstein [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I farking lost it when he said, "Some call it...the Brick Dick," about that water tower penis.

/never been to Michigan
//kinda want to go now to see the Fist, the Brick Dick and the Golden Butthole
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I mean, he did get the $100K for $500 worth of work.

https://www.mlive.com/news/ann-arbor/2​018/05/ann_arbors_new_100k_public_art.​html

[Fark user image 720x540]

What are the chances it has an equally absurd name like 'Lysander's Dream'?

The piece is titled "Leaven"

Truly a genius artist you got there.


I mean, he did get the $100K for $500 worth of work.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in rural Illinois and we griped that we paid a ton of money to paint an ear of corn on a silo. Because corn... super original.

dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Iggie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Who will end up getting sued when some kid trips and gashes open their scalp on one of those?

https://www.mlive.com/news/ann-arbor/2​018/05/ann_arbors_new_100k_public_art.​html

[Fark user image 720x540]

What are the chances it has an equally absurd name like 'Lysander's Dream'?

The piece is titled "Leaven"

Truly a genius artist you got there.

I mean, he did get the $100K for $500 worth of work.


Who will end up getting sued when some kid trips and gashes open their scalp on one of those?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the Uniroyal tire still on I94?
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michigan is a great state.  Went to college there for a little over four years.  Graduating in December was awesome.  The graduation ceremony was very small for a school of 42000 students, about 500 of us plus or minusl, and a bit more of a party atmosphere than the June graduation, because we all knew we were at this graduation because we had screwed up somewhere along the way and didn't finish in four years -- in my case bad planning and failing/dropping too many courses -- but we had all still managed to squeak through one way or another.  I even managed to graduate with cum laude (just plain, not the magna or suma varieties) honors even with a couple of failing grades I couldn't undo.

/CSB, I guess
//I was going to go a different way with this comment, but this is what I ended up with
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You should be lucky you get anything.

[dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net image 224x300]


You should be lucky you get anything.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

As in "Leaven on a jet plane?"

https://www.mlive.com/news/ann-arbor/2​018/05/ann_arbors_new_100k_public_art.​html

[Fark user image 720x540]

What are the chances it has an equally absurd name like 'Lysander's Dream'?

The piece is titled "Leaven"

Truly a genius artist you got there.


As in "Leaven on a jet plane?"
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Welcome to Detroit.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This video is genius.  It starts off pretty okay and normal sounding and slowly slowly starts going further and further off the rails.  I laughed loud enough that the MrsWhy popped her head in and asked what I was laughing about.  I told her, "A video." and did not offer any further elaboration.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The state, but ultimately the taxpayers will pay for it just like the display itself.

https://www.mlive.com/news/ann-arbor/2​018/05/ann_arbors_new_100k_public_art.​html

[Fark user image 720x540]

What are the chances it has an equally absurd name like 'Lysander's Dream'?

The piece is titled "Leaven"

Truly a genius artist you got there.

I mean, he did get the $100K for $500 worth of work.

Who will end up getting sued when some kid trips and gashes open their scalp on one of those?


The state, but ultimately the taxpayers will pay for it just like the display itself.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I'm just here for 'dem glorious Gretchen Michigan mammaries
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was just looking at Detroit and Wayne County real estate.  Some nice little gems right on Lake St. Claire. The property tax is outrageous though. I could afford a realllly nice house there but 35k a year in property tax seems like a lot.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
o/~ It could be worse, at least we're not---oh Fark!

/We ARE Detroit!
 
DrWhy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Fist post!

Welcome to Detroit.


Fist post!
 
