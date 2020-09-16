|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
|
Fark NotNewsletter: Six-martini lunches at the Circle K
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-09-16 6:14:48 PM, edited 2020-09-16 6:18:48 PM (23 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
• • •
150 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2020 at 6:42 PM (17 minutes ago) | Favorite | Watch | share:
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week has gone well.
This week's news meta is super distracted. I'm not sure MSM folks have enough available resources to cover everything going on. The surprise hurricane last night added some extra workload, wildfires, and 2020 politics are 2020 politics as usual. There's a lot going on, I get the impression if this were the '30s or the '50s, everyone would head out to a six-martini lunch at noon Friday and call it a week. At least I would. Maybe I'll do that, hmmm....
We've got some new interesting features that we'll be giving TotalFarkers a look at soon - none that will be available this week, but there are some great things coming. We'll be asking TotalFarkers for input and advice, if you'd like to weigh in now's a great time to sign up for TotalFark! Strange things are afoot at the Circle K. Stay tuned!
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Abe Vigoda's Ghost got hungry while reading about "puppy girls"
Call the Guy described what happened when university student Brian Nguyen "dry" fired a gun in his apartment
Pocket Ninja was inspired by a brawl at Dollar General
Jack Sabbath pointed out why the upcoming "Dune" movie looks like garbage
Barfmaker became excited by a development in the fight between mask-wearers and anti-maskers
Tr0mBoNe answered a question about a wildfire that was started by a gender reveal party device
NeoCortex42 summed up why Candace Cameron Bure's husband copped a feel in a photo with her
ZAZ noticed an error in a headline about the Associated Press style guidelines
felching pen wrote a confusing review of a hotel that had a huge explosion
LordOfThePings explained why police in Rochester, NY reportedly tear gassed a statue of Frederick Douglass
Smart:
TommyDeuce showed how police officers in the U.S. are able to handle every type of problem
169th Cousin discussed the intention behind the movement to "defund the police"
Russ1642 shared an observation about getting promotions at work
jaylectricity had a good idea to get stores to enforce mask usage, if you can pull it off
lolmao500 mentioned another reason for Americans to take COVID-19 more seriously
bloobeary would like to see certain changes remain after the pandemic is over
cherryl taggart found a reason to continue wearing masks
Squid_for_Brains described National Guard crews who risked their lives to rescue 214 campers from a wildfire
Night Train to Wakanda suggested that a different story of the origins of Rey from the latest Star Wars movies would've been better
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Funny: Beeblebrox showed us what it might look like when a Fark moderator looks for a new home
Funny: leeksfromchichis had news about a fire that was getting uncomfortably close to another Farker
Smart: merrillvillain showed off that curved wood
Funny: croesius explained why someone couldn't nominate themselves for the Noble Peace Prize
Smart: Barnacles! shared some casual Sox
Smart: Eclectic listed some pros and cons of living in California
Politics Funny:
scottydoesntknow explained why boats were sinking at the Trump Boat Parade on Lake Travis
NewportBarGuy knew what really matters when it comes to the mysterious seeds people received from China
Sin'sHero just has one question about the article in The Atlantic about Donald Trump's disrespect for the military
Jake Havechek did something special in observance of the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks
ThomasPaineTrain knew exactly how Antifa caused those boats at the Trump Parade to sink
Politics Smart:
cherryl taggart was familiar with the cause of all the problems at the Trump Boat Parade on Lake Travis
NewportBarGuy submitted a thread to tell us what effect the destruction of the U.S. Postal Service is having on veterans
El Dudereno figured incels have a lot in common with another group
Squik2 discussed the reason signs have been put up telling USPS workers not to "hold trucks"
wademh explained to Louis DeJoy why he's the Boobiesmaster general to fail at the job
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
opalakea designed a floral skirt
RedZoneTuba showed how wild predators adapt to catch their prey
X-Geek gave us the forest at knight
RedZoneTuba took a Wiz in the woods
Thrakkorzog found out that Violet Beauregarde never left the factory after the tour
opalakea appreciated the latest French fashions
Circusdog320 discovered that this famous fish finally found the way home
RedZoneTuba learned not to dance with sharks
#2 brought a Sopwith Camel to a paper airplane fight
rugbyjock showed zebrafish larvae playing leapfrog
Fartist Friday: Musical art
aeroperf decided to make music from scratch
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Celebrate Talk Like A Pirate Day this weekend by creating something pirate-themed such as a haiku in pirate-speak, a pirate treasure map, dress up like a pirate, etc.
Farktography: Software Hootenanny 10
Vortex Dweller gave us a taste of the Milky Way
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another great time on the Quiz last week, and I'm glad to say that we aren't in any danger of robots taking over for Quiz writing, although sometimes I wish they'd take over for flipping the right switches when it goes green so I wouldn't make silly mistakes like not limiting the number of questions. So that gives up our top 10 from last week:
Cardinal Ximenez 1081
AlfalfaMale 1070
OkieDookie 1053
NM Volunteer 1021
jim32rr 1004
Hassan Ben Sobr1001
Dead for Tax Reasons 998
JasonOfOrillia 988
Denjiro 964
zerkalo 925
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was over those wacky waffle eaters in Belgium and what they embedded in a public fountain in the town of Verviers back in 1883. Only 39% of quiztakers knew that rather than artifacts like a daily newspaper or town proclamations or local artisan workmanship, someone found the actual heart of the town's first mayor (who had died back in 1839) and decided to stick it in there. I'm willing to bet that the wife of whoever was keeping that thing probably had something to do with it. "Mattéo, you've had that thing lying around for 44 years. It's weird and our friends are creeped out every time they come over. You're getting rid of it this weekend, and that's final!"
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about those wacky Portlanders (Portlandites? Portlandians?) and their eternal quest to Keep Portland Weird. 80% of quiztakers knew that the guy wandering around dressed like a Sleestak was paying homage to the fish-man critters from "Land of the Lost". Or maybe that was his way of offering directions to lost tourists, I dunno.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was about what unwanted sequel Johnny Depp was filming that left him too busy to prosecute a defemation suit against his ex-wife. Only 33% of quiztakers knew he was now in production of "Fantastic Beasts 3" for some reason. According to Screenrant, Disney is considering two different directions for "Pirates of the Caribbean 6," one of which might involve Captain Jack Sparrow in a limited role, the other of which won't at all.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was over "Cole & Marmalade." 89% of quiztakers knew that Cole and Marmalade were two cats whose antics were considered "intellectual property" by a guy who was hired by their owner to promote them, and at one point had a legal injunction against their owner prohibiting him from posting pics of the kitties online. Luckily for fans, they have now returned to social media, although I'm pretty sure that like all cats, they really don't care.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz right here.
Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
· · ·
23 Comments (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
Displayed 23 of 23 comments
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
|
|