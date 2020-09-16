 Skip to content
(WISTV)   When you hold the clerk at gunpoint one of you have to do the robbing   (wistv.com) divider line
AbuHashish
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This comes to mind

"Fast Times At Ridgemont High" on CBS (Robbery)
Youtube _dwjdiXI8_Y
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
When you hold the clerk at a cell phone store at gunpoint,
You're both robbers.
 
MBooda
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Last time I was at a cellphone place, it was just me and the guy behind the counter. And it sure as hell wasn't me doing the robbing.

/how the fark much for an upgrade?
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: This comes to mind


Mr. Hand was right, everyone is on dope.  He was ahead of his time.

/strangely enough, it's the not the people on dope trying to destroy the entire farking civilized world as a rule
//Mr. Hand was not so correct on the likely results
///apparently it takes other sorts of habits and insanities to be that big a prick
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
However, the men were not able to take anything from the store...

Of course not.  And no further explanation is needed.
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Armed robbery and putting someone in imminent mortal fear with a firearm.  Man this is so stupid.  This is like virtually guaranteed 15 to 30.

Just run in the store, run in circles and frantically scream "Oh my god, my mother just spanked the topless wonder woman mime outside with a huge pink dildo!!!" to totally confuse everyone.  Grab everything in arms reach, and run out again.  If caught, at worst you'll get counselling and medication.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
...the men were not able to take anything from the store and left the business in an older white Chevrolet Malibu


.
Sweet ride.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
while phone shopping i found myself in at least three stores that probably had less than $1500 worth of sellable merchandise. one store, the clerk told me they had 1 damn phone in inventory. this is almost as stupid as robbing a Dollar General.
 
