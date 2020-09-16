 Skip to content
 
(KCRG)   Having to shoot your own squad car will put a dent in your career   (kcrg.com) divider line
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was expecting more of an Old Yeller story.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was expecting a South Park type, "It was coming right for me! story.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
First thing I thought.of:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: First thing I thought.of:
[i.pinimg.com image 283x345]


I thought of Potter shooting a jeep after a tank ran it over,
imfdb.orgView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
