(TwinCities.com)   Despite massive military budget, the US is running low on bombers, tracked vehicles, and fighting personnel. Oh, you mean fire fighting? Why would we waste tax money on that?   (twincities.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Federal government of the United States, California, fire lines, Firefighter, United States, Fire, Cal Fire, 43-year-old battalion chief  
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I wish more people would have read this book 30 years ago:
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How's that running society like a business workin' out?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bslim: How's that running society like a business workin' out?


We're only on Chapter 11.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ahem...
I will bring our jobs back to America, fix our military and take care of our vets, end Common Core and ObamaCare, protect 2nd A, build WALL
- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2016
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wonder if you could create bomb casings that dispense firefighting foam , or just water that you could load into regular bombers. Then use the Airforce to help fight fires
 
dk47 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sithon: I wonder if you could create bomb casings that dispense firefighting foam , or just water that you could load into regular bombers. Then use the Airforce to help fight fires


Make firefighting drones, allow 12 year olds to control them remotely, and make it a video game.  You put out fires and make money at the same time.

/I'm kidding but.. this could work.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's almost as if it's a racket.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Electing conservatives who despise the role of government has consequences.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah... that would be like a state responsibility.  But states like CA are too busy spending billions on a high-speed train to know where
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Ahem...I will bring our jobs back to America, fix our military and take care of our vets, end Common Core and ObamaCare, protect 2nd A, build WALL
- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2016


The budget is a function of Congress (specifically the House of Representatives). The military splurging has little to do with the military itself and a whole LOT to do with pork projects for various congresscritters.

Please take your TDS and go sit in the corner.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sounds like Australia last year.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Let 'em burn.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Carousel Beast: SurfaceTension: Ahem...I will bring our jobs back to America, fix our military and take care of our vets, end Common Core and ObamaCare, protect 2nd A, build WALL
- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2016

The budget is a function of Congress (specifically the House of Representatives). The military splurging has little to do with the military itself and a whole LOT to do with pork projects for various congresscritters.

Please take your TDS and go sit in the corner.


Except he raided money from the military that included firefighting preparedness.

And he's tried to directly cut funding before.

That's all your corner, champ.
 
Podna
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Multi billion dollar aircraft carriers vs million dollars silkworm missiles
 
joker420
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Make the people who set the fires pay!
 
