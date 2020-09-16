 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Nae Tattiebogles this year, laddies   (bbc.com) divider line
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the locals...
(•_•)
( •_•)>⌐■-■
(⌐■_■)
... have had their chips.

/YEEEEAAAHHH
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is it weird I'm saving that image of potato spillage like it's porn or something? Look at all that forgotten starch. This is like the Hindenburg of tuberous root vegetables
 
CptnSpldng [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Looks like the locals...
(•_•)
( •_•)>⌐■-■
(⌐■_■)
... have had their chips.

/YEEEEAAAHHH


With special sheep lineament.

/Nae King!
//Nae Quin!
///We will nae be fooled agin!
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

berylman: Is it weird I'm saving that image of potato spillage like it's porn or something? Look at all that forgotten starch. This is like the Hindenburg of tuberous root vegetables


Oh the huge spilled tatties!
 
Pestifer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Won't somebody think of the neeps!
This is not a euphemism.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But who can count them?
 
0z79
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Edinburgh.. that's where my 3x great-granddaddy came from, the family page has a picture of exactly where he went to school. I'm sure neither of us would understand one another, were we to meet.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pestifer: Won't somebody think of the neeps!
This is not a euphemism.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Sign reads, "Please tip neeps here thanks".
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.