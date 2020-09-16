 Skip to content
(Guardian)   2/3rds of American adults under 40 don't know 6 million Jews were murdered during the Holocaust   (theguardian.com) divider line
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As  Jew I blame both parents & Schools for not address this.  Unless Holocaust history is taught to people, it's ever more likely it will happened again.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have no witnesses to it left.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a lot to hate about Bill O'Reilly, but his WWII books (especially Killing the SS about the Mossad's hunting of Nazis and all the people complicit in their escapes) are pretty fantastic.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"2/3rds of American adults under 40 don't know 6 million Jews were murdered during the Holocaust ..."

Alleged Holocaust.
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And 1!3 of Americans think that it was a good start. We are a nation of idiots.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF Murica?

Do americans need to be genocided by china or something to learn that genocides are bad?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After years of watching Jay Leno interview people on the streets of L.A. about 1st grade geography, this doesn't surprise me in the least. Americans define the term "incurious".
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what happens when the right wing corrupts the education system from the bottom up.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just think back to your high school history classes. These numbers pretty much line up with truancy rates and half the class being a bunch of goobers that aren't paying attention.

The rest is because we tolerate neo-nazis for some reason.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we need to memorize the number or we're holocaust deniers?
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did that happen with people between 35 and 40?

I remember having to go with my high school history class to see Schindler's List.
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's concerning.

Seriously, do they just not teach history anymore? Any farkers under 25, please tell me, I am genuinely curious. I don't think a year went by from 7th grade on where we didn't cover some aspect of the Holocaust. Was that just because there were a lot of Jews in the area? And don't people watch movies? Or is it all Marvel now?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Data was collected from 1,000 interviews nationwide and 200 interviews in each state with young adults aged 18 to 39 selected at random.

I'm going to say this is a survey demographics/population problem and not an accurate representation of the real number.
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2/3rds of Americans don't know that means 2 out of 3
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well they do such a shiatty job teaching 20th century history in public schools, only reason I knew so much was because I read a lot of history and was a big history nerd. I even took history in college when I didn't have to and I have been to the Holocaust museum a few times and I do like it but man it still hits me hard.
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: So we need to memorize the number or we're holocaust deniers?


You should be able to get within the ballpark.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least partly the result of the Internet and rampant social messaging replacing education.

Maybe Ted Kaczynski was right with his Luddite manifesto.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what percentage are aware that before the 1860's there were "slaves" working for "masters" in America?...
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess maybe I was a little harsh (or not harsh enough?) in that origin of "gaslighting" thread, then.
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: "2/3rds of American adults under 40 don't know 6 million Jews were murdered during the Holocaust ..."

Alleged Holocaust.


That better be satire, or I'll find you, duct tape you to a chair, and force you to watch the film the Brits made of a camp they liberated.

And let you barf on yourself.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: We have no witnesses to it left.


During Penguin vs Irving no eyewitnesses were called

https://www.hdot.org/trial-materials/​

and the Evans book is excellent

https://www.amazon.com/Lying-About-Hi​t​ler-Richard-Evans/dp/0465021530
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is definitely a horrifying, sad figure. And, almost sadder, that we don't teach much about Stalin's purges, Mao's revolution, or the other piece of the nazi genocide - the Holodomor / GPO.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The purpose of schools is not to teach history. The purpose of schools is to prepare our children for working in factories and being good soldiers.

We need to decide what our education system is for and then we can go from there.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

g.fro: Russ1642: So we need to memorize the number or we're holocaust deniers?

You should be able to get within the ballpark.


I was pointing out the stupid phrasing of the headline.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: How did that happen with people between 35 and 40?

I remember having to go with my high school history class to see Schindler's List.


In Los Angeles, you go to the Holocaust Museum. Near the end of the tour, you have to walk through a mock up tunnel leading to the gas chambers. farking intense.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Well they do such a shiatty job teaching 20th century history in public schools, only reason I knew so much was because I read a lot of history and was a big history nerd. I even took history in college when I didn't have to and I have been to the Holocaust museum a few times and I do like it but man it still hits me hard.


Then there are the people who go to the Holocaust museum, and then deny it happened.  The it's, "All a big lie." crowd.
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Well they do such a shiatty job teaching 20th century history in public schools, only reason I knew so much was because I read a lot of history and was a big history nerd. I even took history in college when I didn't have to and I have been to the Holocaust museum a few times and I do like it but man it still hits me hard.


If someone learns only two things about 20th Century history, the Holocaust is one of them.

If someone only learns one thing about 20th Century history, the Holocaust is part of it.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: How did that happen with people between 35 and 40?

I remember having to go with my high school history class to see Schindler's List.


I grew up in a time when the History channel showed nothing but WW2 stuff.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: The purpose of schools is not to teach history. The purpose of schools is to prepare our children for working in factories and being good soldiers.

We need to decide what our education system is for and then we can go from there.


The purpose of school is to babysit kids while their parents toil in the fields.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whitroth: That better be satire


Its a sad state when a holocaust denial joke has to be explained.

Remember when we could all just laugh at holocaust denial jokes like carefree children?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they DID try to teach about the Holocaust, Trump would have the school shut down for "teaching white people to be ashamed of themselves".
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: stoli n coke: How did that happen with people between 35 and 40?

I remember having to go with my high school history class to see Schindler's List.

I grew up in a time when the History channel showed nothing but WW2 stuff.


Now it's half ghost hunters and half ancient aliens.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet another rousing success that the racist assholes of America can point to. I mean, they're helped by the fact that this shiat happened before any of these people were born, but still.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: WTF Murica?

Do americans need to be genocided by china or something to learn that genocides are bad?


Uh, covid 19
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not a holocaust denier, but something about the way we teach it stinks.

Namely the "Never again" part. Who the hell do we think we're kidding? It'll happen again, and we'll all pretend it isn't happening.
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Well they do such a shiatty job teaching 20th century history in public schools, only reason I knew so much was because I read a lot of history and was a big history nerd. I even took history in college when I didn't have to and I have been to the Holocaust museum a few times and I do like it but man it still hits me hard.


Thank you for having a conscience.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He's not a denier, he just thinks the numbers don't add up." - Jane Plough
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you expect.
The average American can't spot Canada on a map and they're incapable of figuring out the metric system.
If it didn't happen IN AMERICA and benefited WHITE AMERICANS its never taught unless you specifically take a course in that topic and even then its watered down.
Black History???  Pffft whatevs, here's a token acknowledgement on Martin Luther King.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirMadness: It'll happen again and we'll all pretend it isn't happening.


You might wanna check in on Africa because its already been done. Which kinda proves your point.
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

growinthings: As  Jew I blame both parents & Schools for not address this.  Unless Holocaust history is taught to people, it's ever more likely it will happened again.


We can't even teach slavery properly and that happened here.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: The purpose of schools is not to teach history. The purpose of schools is to prepare our children for working in factories and being good soldiers.

We need to decide what our education system is for and then we can go from there.


There are factories left to work in?
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2 other movies that were really good are Life is Beautiful and The Boy in the Striped Pajamas.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: raerae1980: stoli n coke: How did that happen with people between 35 and 40?

I remember having to go with my high school history class to see Schindler's List.

I grew up in a time when the History channel showed nothing but WW2 stuff.

Now it's half ghost hunters and half ancient aliens.


Ugh.  What a waste.  So much potential.  It's not like there aren't archaeologists around who'd have killed to host an actual show about history.
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: We have no witnesses to it left.


But we do have 3D hologram recordings of Holocaust survivors.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cThsZ​-​paonI
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: they're incapable of figuring out the metric system.


Hey now, let's not argue about the metric system.   It makes no sense, anyway.   :-P
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: How did that happen with people between 35 and 40?

I remember having to go with my high school history class to see Schindler's List.


Was just gonna say something similar. Didn't watch Schindler's List in school (my parents rented it though) but we did a LOT of study on the Holocaust in history class. And I went to a fairly crappy public school.

/40
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: What do you expect.
The average American can't spot Canada on a map and they're incapable of figuring out the metric system.
If it didn't happen IN AMERICA and benefited WHITE AMERICANS its never taught unless you specifically take a course in that topic and even then its watered down.
Black History???  Pffft whatevs, here's a token acknowledgement on Martin Luther King.


You know, there are topics where American racism has nothing to do with it.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TotallyRealNotFake: Pffft whatevs, here's a token acknowledgement on Martin Luther King.

Was he the nice colored person who solved racism with his nice speech?
 
