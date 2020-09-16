 Skip to content
(KGW Portland)   God dam: An operator's story   (kgw.com) divider line
    More: Scary  
davidphogan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are lots of heroes I've heard of during this, but him opening the gates and leaving supplies in case people evacuated to the dam is pretty farking awesome.

Thanks subby!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
librisblog.photoshelter.comView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Got nothing
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The related story below that one makes me want to set a cable company on fire......

Last week, Larson called various utility companies to let them know her house was destroyed. She later got a bill from Wave Broadband for $603. A customer service representative told Larson the $603 bill was for cable equipment lost in the fire, and she was responsible

"You should have some compassion for the people you are dealing with right now, especially in one of the most horrible times of their lives," said Larson.

Another wildfire victim complained of a similar experience with Wave Broadband.

"I didn't think to run back into the fire to save my Wave equipment, that was not on my mind," said Rachel Robertson of Otis. Robertson lost her home in the Echo Mountain Fire in Lincoln County.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does a fire cause the road to be blocked by boulders?
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: How does a fire cause the road to be blocked by boulders?


Maybe burns some trees that fall over and knock them loose.
 
BlueGinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: How does a fire cause the road to be blocked by boulders?


Fire destabilizes slopes. You get rock slide.

Same with heavy rains, and depending on elevation, sometimes avalanches occur that cause rock slides further down the mountain.

You've never lived in the mountains, I take it?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: The related story below that one makes me want to set a cable company on fire......

Last week, Larson called various utility companies to let them know her house was destroyed. She later got a bill from Wave Broadband for $603. A customer service representative told Larson the $603 bill was for cable equipment lost in the fire, and she was responsible

"You should have some compassion for the people you are dealing with right now, especially in one of the most horrible times of their lives," said Larson.

Another wildfire victim complained of a similar experience with Wave Broadband.

"I didn't think to run back into the fire to save my Wave equipment, that was not on my mind," said Rachel Robertson of Otis. Robertson lost her home in the Echo Mountain Fire in Lincoln County.


Wow thats pretty shiatty. Wouldnt insurance pay for it anyway?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the best piece of oral history I've read in a while.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: The related story below that one makes me want to set a cable company on fire......

Last week, Larson called various utility companies to let them know her house was destroyed. She later got a bill from Wave Broadband for $603. A customer service representative told Larson the $603 bill was for cable equipment lost in the fire, and she was responsible

"You should have some compassion for the people you are dealing with right now, especially in one of the most horrible times of their lives," said Larson.

Another wildfire victim complained of a similar experience with Wave Broadband.

"I didn't think to run back into the fire to save my Wave equipment, that was not on my mind," said Rachel Robertson of Otis. Robertson lost her home in the Echo Mountain Fire in Lincoln County.


Add it to the insurance claim. Case closed. It's not like they're actually expecting YOU to pay for it. It would be the same if your car burned inside the garage. It's not as if Toyota Finance is just going to let you off.  You have insurance for this.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlueGinger: Russ1642: How does a fire cause the road to be blocked by boulders?

Fire destabilizes slopes. You get rock slide.

Same with heavy rains, and depending on elevation, sometimes avalanches occur that cause rock slides further down the mountain.

You've never lived in the mountains, I take it?


I wish we all could live in the mountains, at high altitude.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlueGinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: BlueGinger: Russ1642: How does a fire cause the road to be blocked by boulders?

Fire destabilizes slopes. You get rock slide.

Same with heavy rains, and depending on elevation, sometimes avalanches occur that cause rock slides further down the mountain.

You've never lived in the mountains, I take it?

I wish we all could live in the mountains, at high altitude.
[Fark user image image 425x235]


I did for a long time. It's beautiful. I miss Colorado a lot.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlueGinger: Russ1642: How does a fire cause the road to be blocked by boulders?

Fire destabilizes slopes. You get rock slide.

Same with heavy rains, and depending on elevation, sometimes avalanches occur that cause rock slides further down the mountain.

You've never lived in the mountains, I take it?


You ain't wrong.

Same time like living in Montana, I totally drove on the road next to fires burning uncontrolled "going to work. Cleaned the ash and embers off my car"

Annnnd hey pretty lights near the road. And saying "ill make it home one way or another"

Its been an eye opening experience and another reason why I don't invest a lot in personal material possessions. I've seen that shiat burn. Keep it small. Keep it simple. And in the end? It means nothing.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, Detroit should be safe from fires in Oregon, for sure. Just avoid the schizophrenic homeless people downtown and the gang areas, and you'll be fine.
 
Retribution
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is the link to the story about the cable company charging for burned equipment?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he realized the safest place would be inside the dam

Sitting in front of the levers that release millions of gallons of water? Yeah I'd say that's a pretty dam safe place to be, Alfred Eisenstein
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

davidphogan: There are lots of heroes I've heard of during this, but him opening the gates and leaving supplies in case people evacuated to the dam is pretty farking awesome.

Thanks subby!


I was going to say the same.  That part jumped out at me:

"He opened the security gates and the visitor center and left supplies inside. He knew how easy it was to get surprised and trapped. He wanted others running from the fire to have a place to hide out from the flames. He moved several trucks inside a large garage in the dam. "
 
Mock26
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That dam operator is one hell of a dude.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

alex10294: Add it to the insurance claim. Case closed. It's not like they're actually expecting YOU to pay for it. It would be the same if your car burned inside the garage. It's not as if Toyota Finance is just going to let you off.  You have insurance for this.


Not everyone does - e.g. renters don't.
 
el_pilgrim
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: alex10294: Add it to the insurance claim. Case closed. It's not like they're actually expecting YOU to pay for it. It would be the same if your car burned inside the garage. It's not as if Toyota Finance is just going to let you off.  You have insurance for this.

Not everyone does - e.g. renters don't.


I rent and have renters insurance, covered for a lot including fire.
Lets not paint with too broad of a brush.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

el_pilgrim: Enigmamf: alex10294: Add it to the insurance claim. Case closed. It's not like they're actually expecting YOU to pay for it. It would be the same if your car burned inside the garage. It's not as if Toyota Finance is just going to let you off.  You have insurance for this.

Not everyone does - e.g. renters don't.

I rent and have renters insurance, covered for a lot including fire.
Lets not paint with too broad of a brush.


Not having insurance for your stuff is nuts. Renter's insurance is cheap.
 
smokewon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Eat your heart out Bruce Willis...
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How long until Marky Mark plays him in a movie ?
 
