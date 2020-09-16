 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Because who WOULDN'T want to eat dinner while suspended 164 feet in the air during a pandemic?   (huffpost.com) divider line
29
    More: Strange, original platform, different culinary experience, sky experience returns, chefs cook, dining-in, COVID-19 lockdown, BRUSSELS, Belgium  
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah

nope nope nope nope
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People like views.
More news at 11 from Ric.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
150 Euro cocktail hour sounds fun. What could go wrong?
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Safest place to be.  As far as we know, the virus can't fly.

/it hasn't started flying, has it?
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wtf happens when you have to go to the bathroom?
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RepoManTSM: 150 Euro cocktail hour sounds fun. What could go wrong?


Ya gotta get your money's worth!
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's the silliest gat damn thing i've seen in a long time.

who farking funded this idea!? tell me now!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heights don't bother me but... No
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm currently waffling on whether or not I'd do it.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: Wtf happens when you have to go to the bathroom?


i am not a scientist but i think you evacuate all over the people below, hold it, or there's an apparatus.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.dinnerinthesky.com/the-co​n​cept

i don't know why but this thing generates anger.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: Wtf happens when you have to go to the bathroom?


GARDYLOOOOOOO!
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Isitoveryet: https://www.dinnerinthesky.com/the-co​n​cept

i don't know why but this thing generates anger.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's not my idea of relaxing dinner atmosphere.

Also this comes to mind (can't reverse it, but...)

There were no survivors
Youtube U55F2huEnQs
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But the roller dogs are awesome at that Inconvenient Store.  Worth the climb
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Whoops, dropped my fork. Whoops, dropped my knife. Whoops, dropped my cup.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Whoops, dropped my fork. Whoops, dropped my knife. Whoops, dropped my cup.


Are you two years old? "cause you sound like you're two years old.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What if someone needs to pee, I wonder...

/ It will well disperse before it hits the ground?
 
powhound
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Wtf happens when you have to go to the bathroom?


Mmmmm. I think it depends ...
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: Russ1642: Whoops, dropped my fork. Whoops, dropped my knife. Whoops, dropped my cup.

Are you two years old? "cause you sound like you're two years old.


It's not intentional if you say "whoops". And the fork stuck in that guy's head isn't mine.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think it looks like a cool place for a date.  You can really find out what people are made of in a hurry.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

awruk!: That's not my idea of relaxing dinner atmosphere.

Also this comes to mind (can't reverse it, but...)

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/U55F2huE​nQs]


What if you drop your fork?  You could kill somebody below.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That actually sounds awesome.

//riggghttt up until you need a bathroom break....
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

whidbey: Isitoveryet: https://www.dinnerinthesky.com/the-con​cept

i don't know why but this thing generates anger.

[Fark user image 373x273]



i lol'd.
i stared at that pic for a couple seconds before i pasted the link, i'm glad you noticed it too.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: whidbey: Isitoveryet: https://www.dinnerinthesky.com/the-con​cept

i don't know why but this thing generates anger.

[Fark user image 373x273]


i lol'd.
i stared at that pic for a couple seconds before i pasted the link, i'm glad you noticed it too.


It was begging for a caption.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: I think it looks like a cool place for a date.  You can really find out what people are made of in a hurry.


Imagine with me, if you will, a place where your date cannot gets away from you...how far would you push it?
- You look nothing like your picture, was that, like 10 years and 100 pounds ago?
- Should we come up with a safe word for later?
- So, that sports-car that you were leaning against in the picture was just some random car in the street? What other pathetic stuff have you done for attention? Waiter! Top up please.
-
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
cdn.newsapi.com.auView Full Size
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dang, putting a main character up there would make a great opening scene for a zombie outbreak movie.
 
