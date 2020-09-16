 Skip to content
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

the mask tickles my chin when I drive so I put it over my eyes.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throw them out on the street like everyone else.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've always thought that anyone hanging ANYTHING from a rearview mirror is a moron.
 
Mock26
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Does your COVID mask lose it's favor (on the rearview while you drive)?
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
THIS JUST IN:

STABBING YOURSELF IN THE HEAD WITH AN ICE PICK MAY HURT.

NEWS AT 11
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I hang mine off the directional thingy because the windshield washer fluid button sticks up high enough to keep it on the stick.
 
skyotter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I've always thought that anyone hanging ANYTHING from a rearview mirror is a moron.


I knew a guy whose parents bought him a car when he turned 16 and got his license.  This was just as the Spuds Makenzie fad was taking off, and the guy *insisted* on hanging a Spuds bandana from his mirror.  Again, he was 16 and had never touched a beer in his life, but he was convinced that girls would like it.  He would not listen to ANYONE, adult or peer, about why it was a very bad idea.

He hit a fire hydrant less than a week later.  Because he didn't see it.  Because the bandana was blocking his view.

Totaled car, and several tickets.  One for having an obstructed view.

Anyway, that's how I learned that not all fire hydrants shoot when cars hit them, like in movies.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And don't go chasin' waterfalls.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And don't chew your food with your mouth open.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And sit up straight when I'm talkin' to ya.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

skyotter: Anyway, that's how I learned that not all fire hydrants shoot when cars hit them, like in movies.


Did it just dribble instead?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Pearl Jam- Rearviewmirror (with Lyrics)
Youtube nLsnJAj5cms
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I do what I WANT!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Deer insurance company actuary people EABOSCD and punch your own face with an IRON
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I usually put mine on the gear stick.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Don't wiz on the electric fence.
 
shill1253
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Don't dip your wick in the company ink.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: [Fark user image 850x999]


You missed one.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

skyotter: Russ1642: I've always thought that anyone hanging ANYTHING from a rearview mirror is a moron.

I knew a guy whose parents bought him a car when he turned 16 and got his license.  This was just as the Spuds Makenzie fad was taking off, and the guy *insisted* on hanging a Spuds bandana from his mirror.  Again, he was 16 and had never touched a beer in his life, but he was convinced that girls would like it.  He would not listen to ANYONE, adult or peer, about why it was a very bad idea.

He hit a fire hydrant less than a week later.  Because he didn't see it.  Because the bandana was blocking his view.

Totaled car, and several tickets.  One for having an obstructed view.

Anyway, that's how I learned that not all fire hydrants shoot when cars hit them, like in movies.


I learned that after I also learned not to try to take a right while going 35 in a 94 Cavalier.  It's better to just miss your turn and turn around.  Physics and all that.
 
shill1253
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Don't get a nose job from a guy named Cirano.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What's the deal with the fir tree-shaped air-freshening apparatuses? Every damn car I see has one...so many that I'm wondering if there's a state law requiring the things.
 
shill1253
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Don't take wooden nickles.
 
shill1253
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Don't forget me, babe.
 
wheresmypen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: What's the deal with the fir tree-shaped air-freshening apparatuses? Every damn car I see has one...so many that I'm wondering if there's a state law requiring the things.


They're in every one.
You'll see.
 
