 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Appeal)   Man faces 8 years in prison for heinous crime of A: Dealing drugs? B: Animal cruelty? or C: Not returning rental car on time?   (theappeal.org) divider line
10
    More: Asinine, Police, Crime, Brian Stepter, Constable, Felony, Police officer, Maricopa County, Rental Car  
•       •       •

347 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2020 at 6:43 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, he kept it almost a month and the car was reported stolen. Way to ignore that little tidbit, subby.

You make it sound like he was a day late.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Yeah, he kept it almost a month and the car was reported stolen. Way to ignore that little tidbit, subby.

You make it sound like he was a day late.


Still. 8 years. The whole of wall street didnt even get 8 years for destroying the world economy and ruining hundreds of millions of people.
 
Phocas
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A Subby trolling Farkers? Inconceivable!
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Yeah, he kept it almost a month and the car was reported stolen. Way to ignore that little tidbit, subby.

You make it sound like he was a day late.


You are part of the problem
 
tpmchris
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
creckert
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Mikey1969: Yeah, he kept it almost a month and the car was reported stolen. Way to ignore that little tidbit, subby.

You make it sound like he was a day late.

Still. 8 years. The whole of wall street didnt even get 8 years for destroying the world economy and ruining hundreds of millions of people.


They have money though
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't know what the appropriate charge is for stealing a car, but I don't see why keeping a rental and sharing it with friends isn't stealing a car.

Is 8 too many? Is he primarily targeted for another primary reason? Is he getting more because of such a reason?

Those complaints are legitimate. But he stole that car. He didn't return it and not pay the overage fees, he didn't return it late due to circumstances. He just figured he could keep it.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Yeah, he kept it almost a month and the car was reported stolen. Way to ignore that little tidbit, subby.

You make it sound like he was a day late.


But didn't you read the article?  He has substance abuse problems.  And health problems.  Seriously, what a shiat article.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hertz, donut?
 
treesloth
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Uggh... stop trying to make Latinx happen.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.