(KVUE Austin)   Two cranes collide and over 20 are injured. How big are these farking birds anyway?   (kvue.com) divider line
16
    News  
•       •       •

Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ATCEMS reported Wednesday morning two cranes had collided, resulting in 22 people being injured, including 16 people being transported to the hospital.

Jesus, I would hope that they include the people being taken to the hospital in their total...
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Daniel-san must have kicked the leg.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
♪ AND THIS IS WHAT ITS LIKE WHEN CRANES COLLIDE ♪

got nothing really
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
For the love of all that is holy do not GIS "big farking crane"
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was under the impression that there were pretty strict protocols about siting, radius and clearance zones, and communications for that kind of situation.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Did you hear the one about the paddy wagon that collided with the cement mixer?

12 hardened criminals escaped.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: For the love of all that is holy do not GIS "big farking crane"


reelheels.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I was under the impression that there were pretty strict protocols about siting, radius and clearance zones, and communications for that kind of situation.


Rules get in the way of profit. So says the Grand Nagus.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Measure twice.  Put up cranes once.
 
bughunter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: For the love of all that is holy do not GIS "big farking crane"


Does Darla make an appearance?

She liked large, er... uh... booms.

/so I'm told
 
TylerParry
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gar1013: SumoJeb: For the love of all that is holy do not GIS "big farking crane"

[reelheels.files.wordpress.com image 480x400]


Tossed-salad and scrambled eggs.
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Once a woman has dipped her toe into Crane Lake, dry land is never the same again.
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TylerParry: gar1013: SumoJeb: For the love of all that is holy do not GIS "big farking crane"

[reelheels.files.wordpress.com image 480x400]

Tossed-salad and scrambled eggs.


DAMN YOU NILES
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Austin? I'm surprised this isn't happening every week.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If do right, no can defense.
 
Cubs300
‘’ less than a minute ago  
2 cranes collided and 20 cranes are injured?!?  Those must be some magical cranes.

/nouns are your friend
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
