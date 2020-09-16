 Skip to content
(Forbes)   Canada would like to apologize for continuing to produce the best whiskey in the world   (forbes.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Scotch whisky, Canadian whisky, Whisky, famed whiskey writer Jim Murray, Whiskies, Canadian Club, Alcohol by volume, Vodka  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
See Canada!?!?!? You can make good whiskey!

So why produce so much crap?!?!?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: See Canada!?!?!? You can make good whiskey!

So why produce so much crap?!?!?


Because Americans buy it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No we dont. All we produce is Rye Whiskey. Any dolt can make that.

If it isn't a single malt Scotch I will drink it but I will make faces when I do.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Provided somebody else is paying for the drinks. If it is Single Malt Scotch and I am paying, I will make the faces at the price.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: SpectroBoy: See Canada!?!?!? You can make good whiskey!

So why produce so much crap?!?!?

Because Americans buy it.


Touche'
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

brantgoose: No we dont. All we produce is Rye Whiskey. Any dolt can make that.

If it isn't a single malt Scotch I will drink it but I will make faces when I do.


You're almost ready for bourbon then!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: You're almost ready for bourbon then!


Jeez, just mix some real whisky with maple syrup if you're gonna drink that

/kidding
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

brantgoose: No we dont. All we produce is Rye Whiskey. Any dolt can make that.

If it isn't a single malt Scotch I will drink it but I will make faces when I do.


Here's a Canadian single malt -

https://www.lcbo.com/webapp/wcs/store​s​/servlet/en/lcbo/canadian-whisky-15020​053/glen-breton-rare-canadian-single-m​alt-whisky-601146

Haven't tried it yet myself though
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
65.1% ABV, 100% prairie rye

At 130 proof, it's not surprising it's got a ton of flavor right up front (like Booker's Bourbon), but that's a little strong for more than a couple of glasses.

Also, I'm not a huge fan of ryes. They're a little peppery for my tastes.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size


All you need to know
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't drink much, but I do enjoy a glass of Alberta Premium.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: SpectroBoy: See Canada!?!?!? You can make good whiskey!

So why produce so much crap?!?!?

Because Americans buy it.


Americans dont give a shiat about Canadian alcohol. Crown is the only one we buy.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much Mountain Dew is required to make it drinkable?
 
Stavr0
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: brantgoose:
Here's a Canadian single malt -
https://www.lcbo.com/webapp/wcs/stores​/servlet/en/lcbo/canadian-whisky-15020​053/glen-breton-rare-canadian-single-m​alt-whisky-601146


The AB Rye is cheaper than Glen Breton. Go figger.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Approves:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Seriously, how does the same company produce both products.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, but is it more of a 'stumbling' whiskey, or more of a 'driving' whiskey?
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did have a fantastic unaged single-malt during a visit to Glenora Distillery.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dan: 'Nothing likes chuggin' the best hooch with your besties!'
Darry: 'My Pink Squirrel needs freshening up.'
Wayne: 'I'm plantin' a boot to yer pink squirrel after this swig! STOP BEING SO F**KIN' AWKWARD!!'
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: 65.1% ABV, 100% prairie rye

At 130 proof, it's not surprising it's got a ton of flavor right up front (like Booker's Bourbon), but that's a little strong for more than a couple of glasses.


Yep.  For strong whiskey with character, try some Balcones Blue Corn (*not* Baby Blue) if you can find it.  ~69% on average.

/I'm just waiting for Laphroaig Cairdeas to get here.
//Also, if you like Japanese, Nikka Coffey grain is on the shelf again...finally.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: No we dont. All we produce is Rye Whiskey. Any dolt can make that.

If it isn't a single malt Scotch I will drink it but I will make faces when I do.


oh c'mon... you make faces regardless of booze or not.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheJoe03: Benevolent Misanthrope: SpectroBoy: See Canada!?!?!? You can make good whiskey!

So why produce so much crap?!?!?

Because Americans buy it.

Americans dont give a shiat about Canadian alcohol. Crown is the only one we buy.


Seagrams 7 is required for a decent 7 & 7
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: SpectroBoy: You're almost ready for bourbon then!

Jeez, just mix some real whisky with maple syrup if you're gonna drink that

/kidding


I would actually like to see a maple syrup ( exclusive ingredient ) Whisky. Its all sugar after all.
I am thinking a *very* lightly toasted barrel and 3 years.
One would need a mead type yeast starter .
 
antijester [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
40 Creek. Cheap and damn tasty Canadian whiskey.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend recommended I try Collingwood whiskey but I haven't found it here yet.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alienated: gopher321: SpectroBoy: You're almost ready for bourbon then!

Jeez, just mix some real whisky with maple syrup if you're gonna drink that

/kidding

I would actually like to see a maple syrup ( exclusive ingredient ) Whisky. Its all sugar after all.
I am thinking a *very* lightly toasted barrel and 3 years.
One would need a mead type yeast starter .


https://www.acerum.ca/
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alienated: gopher321: SpectroBoy: You're almost ready for bourbon then!

Jeez, just mix some real whisky with maple syrup if you're gonna drink that

/kidding

I would actually like to see a maple syrup ( exclusive ingredient ) Whisky. Its all sugar after all.
I am thinking a *very* lightly toasted barrel and 3 years.
One would need a mead type yeast starter .


In Quebec they make "Caribou" it's red wine, whisky and maple syrup served warm. It's really good!
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Murray dubbed the winning Canadian whisky "a succulence to the oils, balanced perfectly by ulmo and manuka honeys ensure for the most chewable Canadian mouthful possibly ever....and yet this is constantly salivating, from the very first nanosecond...Truly world-class whiskey from possibly the world's most underrated distillery. How can something be so immense yet equally delicate? For any whiskey lover on the planet looking for huge but nearly perfectly balanced experience, then here you go. And with rye at its most rampantly beautiful, this is something to truly worship."

//flowery
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: No we dont. All we produce is Rye Whiskey. Any dolt can make that.

If it isn't a single malt Scotch I will drink it but I will make faces when I do.


Uh, brant...it's "whisky" no e.
Now don't yell at me.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canuckian whisky has a pleasing afterburn - great on a cold winter night.
And we don't put an 'e' in whisky like the yanks cuz it looks all uppity & pretentious.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: alienated: gopher321: SpectroBoy: You're almost ready for bourbon then!

Jeez, just mix some real whisky with maple syrup if you're gonna drink that

/kidding

I would actually like to see a maple syrup ( exclusive ingredient ) Whisky. Its all sugar after all.
I am thinking a *very* lightly toasted barrel and 3 years.
One would need a mead type yeast starter .

https://www.acerum.ca/


Farking Québécois, where's your English option??
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you like 51st stater Whiskey, you don't like whiskey.

Switch to vodka on the rocks. It's the ultimate 'smooth Canadian whiskey'.

I know, because I don't like most Whiskey. Bowmore's single malt is about the only Scotch I'll drink. The rest taste like medical Iodine mixed with Creosote to me.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet another example that Alberta is a shining beacon of hope to the rest of Canada.

/yes I know I just summoned him
//wonder which cliche we'll get first
///sips a nice glass of Alberta Premium.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a succulence to the oils, balanced perfectly by ulmo and manuka honeys ensure for the most chewable Canadian mouthful possibly ever...and yet this is constantly salivating, from the very first nanosecond...Truly world-class whiskey from possibly the world's most underrated distillery. How can something be so immense yet equally delicate? For any whiskey lover on the planet looking for huge but nearly perfectly balanced experience, then here you go. And with rye at its most rampantly beautiful, this is something to truly worship.

Jesus, how many glasses did he have in him when he wrote that?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: If you like 51st stater Whiskey, you don't like whiskey.

Switch to vodka on the rocks. It's the ultimate 'smooth Canadian whiskey'.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you all need to try some Tasmanian whisky. most of them are extremely new start ups as small batch distilling was illegal in most parts of Australia until recently.

they've been selling gins for the last few years while they were waiting for the whiskies to develop. but the whiskies coming out now are spectacular. it starts with the water.

https://manofmany.com/lifestyle/drink​s​/best-tasmanian-whiskies-distilleries
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

antijester: 40 Creek. Cheap and damn tasty Canadian whiskey.


That.  40 Creek is 'house' whiskey.
 
TurdblossomTrump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What's the best scotch whiskey anyway?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Christ almighty, if the name of the country has an E in it (United States, Ireland) then it's whiskey. If the name of the country doesn't have an E in it (Scotland, Canada) then it's whisky.
 
PunGent
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hmm.  Don't know much about good Canuck whiskies...use the Seagrams for mixed drinks.  Might be time to branch out.

God knows this is no year for sobriety :)
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Christ almighty, if the name of the country has an E in it (United States, Ireland) then it's whiskey. If the name of the country doesn't have an E in it (Scotland, Canada) then it's whisky.


Enjoy this bit of fail from several years ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Except the don't
 
Trocadero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Trocadero: Christ almighty, if the name of the country has an E in it (United States, Ireland) then it's whiskey. If the name of the country doesn't have an E in it (Scotland, Canada) then it's whisky.

Enjoy this bit of fail from several years ago.

[Fark user image 425x590]


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Christ almighty, if the name of the country has an E in it (United States, Ireland) then it's whiskey. If the name of the country doesn't have an E in it (Scotland, Canada) then it's whisky.


wine-searcher.comView Full Size
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

antijester: 40 Creek. Cheap and damn tasty Canadian whiskey.


Currently working my way through a bottle of their cream liqueur. Fantastic.
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Christ almighty, if the name of the country has an E in it (United States, Ireland) then it's whiskey. If the name of the country doesn't have an E in it (Scotland, Canada) then it's whisky.


icdn.bottlenose.wineView Full Size
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's all the same to me- whiskey's fer sellin', not drankin'.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I like this stuff.  It has a distinctive tang.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Have a bottle of that, myself. Pretty good IMO and if you like cask strength rye, it's high up on my list of "hey, you should try this one".

Rittenhouse is my "go to" when it comes to cocktails for rye, but I'd buy more Alberta Premium Cask Strength if I can FIND it, after this article. Very reasonable price.
 
