(WLKY Louisville)   Apparently if you kill a woman, chop up her corpse, pack the corpse into suitcases, take a Greyhound to visit family out of state with the suitcases and refuse to allow people to touch the suitcase people get suspicious. Good to know   (wlky.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stupid f*cker.  Everybody knows you put the suitcases into one of those bus station lockers when you arrive, and throw away the key in the river well away from the scene.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A guy takes his girlfriend to met his family and then a big fuss breaks out.

Family drama. Ain't it always the way?
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People were suspicious when they noted the luggage smelled better than your average greyhound bus.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roy Brown - Butcher Pete (Full Version) + Lyrics!
Youtube wY4N5NOAsH0
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Stupid f*cker.  Everybody knows you put the suitcases into one of those bus station lockers when you arrive, and throw away the key in the river well away from the scene.


Or you take them down to the basement, dissolve the flesh in lye, eat it if you like, and then cook the teeth and bones in your home pottery furnace to make them soft and crumbly then grind them up in a pestle and mortar and use the dust to fertilise your tomatoes.

Whatever you do, don't take body parts off your property.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amateur. I've been getting away with it for years.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At what point did taking the body on the bus become the best plan instead of disposing of it first.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm. This will be a tough one for the detectives to piece together.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is it that when you have a suitcase full of human body parts that people assume you're some kind of crazy murderer? People always jump to conclusions
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: At what point did taking the body on the bus become the best plan instead of disposing of it first.


At least they're utilizing public transit and lowering their carbon footprint. Around here they chuck the parts out on the highway median from their SUV.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serous question: How do you keep flies away from a suitcase filled with rotting meat? Asking for a friend.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Allegedly,
people come on
allegedly.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Multiple suitcases"

Jeez, his girlfriend must have been huge.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Allegedly,
people come on
allegedly.


And just because I cut up a dead body doesn't mean I made that person dead
I resent the accusation, man

Violence is always wrong.
But you do have to clean up the mess no matter what
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dready zim: Benevolent Misanthrope: Stupid f*cker.  Everybody knows you put the suitcases into one of those bus station lockers when you arrive, and throw away the key in the river well away from the scene.

Or you take them down to the basement, dissolve the flesh in lye, eat it if you like, and then cook the teeth and bones in your home pottery furnace to make them soft and crumbly then grind them up in a pestle and mortar and use the dust to fertilise your tomatoes.

Whatever you do, don't take body parts off your property.


You seem to have experience in this
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
did he eat her brain?
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dready zim: Benevolent Misanthrope: Stupid f*cker.  Everybody knows you put the suitcases into one of those bus station lockers when you arrive, and throw away the key in the river well away from the scene.

Or you take them down to the basement, dissolve the flesh in lye, eat it if you like, and then cook the teeth and bones in your home pottery furnace to make them soft and crumbly then grind them up in a pestle and mortar and use the dust to fertilise your tomatoes.

Whatever you do, don't take body parts off your property.


I've suddenly remembered that I can't come to yours for dinner after all.... you see, I'm having rather a heavy period.....
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dready zim: Benevolent Misanthrope: Stupid f*cker.  Everybody knows you put the suitcases into one of those bus station lockers when you arrive, and throw away the key in the river well away from the scene.

Or you take them down to the basement, dissolve the flesh in lye, eat it if you like, and then cook the teeth and bones in your home pottery furnace to make them soft and crumbly then grind them up in a pestle and mortar and use the dust to fertilise your tomatoes.

Whatever you do, don't take body parts off your property.


If you absolutely MUST bury them, bury them standing up. cops are going to be expecting a roughly six-foot long disturbance in the ground, so if its only 2 or so feet, you'll throw them off. Also, bury an animal, such as a cat or a dog about a foot below the surface, over the victim's body. That way if they do see the depression and excavate, they'll find the animal first and assume the grave was just for a pet and stop digging.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: If you absolutely MUST bury them, bury them standing up.


Or pose them standing up at the bus stop. Make it look like theyre looking at their watch. Itll be hours before anyone notices since all bus stops generally smell like a rotting corpse anyway.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Serous question: How do you keep flies away from a suitcase filled with rotting meat? Asking for a friend.


You can borrow my vacuum sealer.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When the man left the house Tuesday, family members reportedly opened one of the suitcases."
Snoopers have to pop open a case, don't they?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dready zim: Benevolent Misanthrope: Stupid f*cker.  Everybody knows you put the suitcases into one of those bus station lockers when you arrive, and throw away the key in the river well away from the scene.

Or you take them down to the basement, dissolve the flesh in lye, eat it if you like, and then cook the teeth and bones in your home pottery furnace to make them soft and crumbly then grind them up in a pestle and mortar and use the dust to fertilise your tomatoes.

Whatever you do, don't take body parts off your property.


Just spitballing here... but the cops might track large quantities of lye... plus it leaves a god awful slurry you have to clean up and flush later.

Wouldn't freezing drying the flesh with dry ice, reducing it to powder, then incinerating it in said pottery oven be an acceptable option?
 
dascott
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But can he still hear her complain?
 
PunGent
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Louisville, IL...per-capita murder rate an order of magnitude higher than Chicago...
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
After having guarded the suitcases long enough to raise suspicion, what was so important that he left without them?

Better but still sadly incomplete article here.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
popoptiq.comView Full Size


Apparently.....
 
Slypork
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dready zim: Benevolent Misanthrope: Stupid f*cker.  Everybody knows you put the suitcases into one of those bus station lockers when you arrive, and throw away the key in the river well away from the scene.

Or you take them down to the basement, dissolve the flesh in lye, eat it if you like, and then cook the teeth and bones in your home pottery furnace to make them soft and crumbly then grind them up in a pestle and mortar and use the dust to fertilise your tomatoes.

Whatever you do, don't take body parts off your property.

Brick Top: You're always gonna have problems lifting a body in one piece. Apparently the best thing to do is cut up a corpse into six pieces and pile it all together.
Sol: Would someone mind telling me, who are you?
Brick Top: And when you got your six pieces, you gotta get rid of them, because it's no good leaving it in the deep freeze for your mum to discover, now is it? Then I hear the best thing to do is feed them to pigs. You got to starve the pigs for a few days, then the sight of a chopped-up body will look like curry to a pisshead. You gotta shave the heads of your victims, and pull the teeth out for the sake of the piggies' digestion. You could do this afterwards, of course, but you don't want to go sievin' through pig shiat, now do you? They will go through bone like butter. You need at least sixteen pigs to finish the job in one sitting, so be wary of any man who keeps a pig farm. They will go through a body that weighs 200 pounds in about eight minutes. That means that a single pig can consume two pounds of uncooked flesh every minute. Hence the expression, "as greedy as a pig".
Vinny: Well, thank you for that. That's a great weight off me mind. Now, if you wouldn't mind telling me who the fark you are, apart from someone who feeds people to pigs of course?
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
apeironinfinity.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He should have flown United.
That way the body would have never been found.
 
McFarkus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I can't understand why the need for a suitcase? Hell, I could fit my GF in a fanny pack after stabbing her a few times.
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Why is it that when you have a suitcase full of human body parts that people assume you're some kind of crazy murderer? People always jump to conclusions


It's as bad as the people at the blood bank when I go to donate.
"Where did you get this blood?  Why is it in a bucket?"
 
McFarkus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: dready zim: Benevolent Misanthrope: Stupid f*cker.  Everybody knows you put the suitcases into one of those bus station lockers when you arrive, and throw away the key in the river well away from the scene.

Or you take them down to the basement, dissolve the flesh in lye, eat it if you like, and then cook the teeth and bones in your home pottery furnace to make them soft and crumbly then grind them up in a pestle and mortar and use the dust to fertilise your tomatoes.

Whatever you do, don't take body parts off your property.

If you absolutely MUST bury them, bury them standing up. cops are going to be expecting a roughly six-foot long disturbance in the ground, so if its only 2 or so feet, you'll throw them off. Also, bury an animal, such as a cat or a dog about a foot below the surface, over the victim's body. That way if they do see the depression and excavate, they'll find the animal first and assume the grave was just for a pet and stop digging.


wow, seriously great advice. where were you when I was fighting for custody after the divorce?
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Random Anonymous Blackmail: At what point did taking the body on the bus become the best plan instead of disposing of it first.

At least they're utilizing public transit and lowering their carbon footprint. Around here they chuck the parts out on the highway median from their SUV.


Well that's just stupid. They'll see it in the median!
Boil it in a lye solution.  You can flush the liquid effluent down the toilet or pour it into a floor drain. The bones' remnants will have the consistency of chalk and you can just put them in a trash bag with the normal garbage and nobody would bat an eye.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

McFarkus: I can't understand why the need for a suitcase? Hell, I could fit my GF in a fanny pack after stabbing her a few times.


Sure, after she's been deflated.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
.
.
.
Now you know why Greyhond buses smell like that.
.
.
.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
At least throw the suitcase on the beach in Virginia somewhere.

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-h​i​story/human-remains-found-in-suitcase-​near-virginia-beach

or Seattle

https://heavy.com/news/2020/06/watch-​t​iktok-video-seattle-dead-body-suitcase​-randonauting/

or just a San Francisco sidewalk

https://www.cnn.com/2015/01/28/us/bod​y​-parts-suitcase/index.html
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: dready zim: Benevolent Misanthrope: Stupid f*cker.  Everybody knows you put the suitcases into one of those bus station lockers when you arrive, and throw away the key in the river well away from the scene.

Or you take them down to the basement, dissolve the flesh in lye, eat it if you like, and then cook the teeth and bones in your home pottery furnace to make them soft and crumbly then grind them up in a pestle and mortar and use the dust to fertilise your tomatoes.

Whatever you do, don't take body parts off your property.

If you absolutely MUST bury them, bury them standing up. cops are going to be expecting a roughly six-foot long disturbance in the ground, so if its only 2 or so feet, you'll throw them off. Also, bury an animal, such as a cat or a dog about a foot below the surface, over the victim's body. That way if they do see the depression and excavate, they'll find the animal first and assume the grave was just for a pet and stop digging.


This is some disturbing information that you have in your brain there buddy
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: dready zim: Benevolent Misanthrope: Stupid f*cker.  Everybody knows you put the suitcases into one of those bus station lockers when you arrive, and throw away the key in the river well away from the scene.

Or you take them down to the basement, dissolve the flesh in lye, eat it if you like, and then cook the teeth and bones in your home pottery furnace to make them soft and crumbly then grind them up in a pestle and mortar and use the dust to fertilise your tomatoes.

Whatever you do, don't take body parts off your property.

If you absolutely MUST bury them, bury them standing up. cops are going to be expecting a roughly six-foot long disturbance in the ground, so if its only 2 or so feet, you'll throw them off. Also, bury an animal, such as a cat or a dog about a foot below the surface, over the victim's body. That way if they do see the depression and excavate, they'll find the animal first and assume the grave was just for a pet and stop digging.


That hasn't worked for a long time.  The dogs sniffing for bodies can tell the difference, so if they alert, the coppers keep digging for a few feet more just in case someone does something like this.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: dready zim: Benevolent Misanthrope: Stupid f*cker.  Everybody knows you put the suitcases into one of those bus station lockers when you arrive, and throw away the key in the river well away from the scene.

Or you take them down to the basement, dissolve the flesh in lye, eat it if you like, and then cook the teeth and bones in your home pottery furnace to make them soft and crumbly then grind them up in a pestle and mortar and use the dust to fertilise your tomatoes.

Whatever you do, don't take body parts off your property.

Just spitballing here... but the cops might track large quantities of lye... plus it leaves a god awful slurry you have to clean up and flush later.

Wouldn't freezing drying the flesh with dry ice, reducing it to powder, then incinerating it in said pottery oven be an acceptable option?


It will smell. So the thing to do is make a BBQ and stew restaurant and feed the victim to the State CID guys like in Fried Green Tomatoes
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dascott: But can he still hear her complain?


I used to love her but I had to kill her
I used to love her, oh yeah but I had to kill her
I had to put her six feet under
And I can still hear her complain
I used to love her, oh yeah but I had to kill her
I used to love her, ooh yeah but I had to kill her
I knew I'll miss her so I had to keep her
She's buried right in my back yard
Oh yeah, ooh yeah, whoa oh yeah
I used to love her, but I had to kill her
I used to love her, ooh yeah but I had to kill her
She b!t@h so much, she drove me nuts
And now I'm happier this way
Whoa oh yeah
(Take it for what it is)
I used to love her, but I had to kill her
I used to love her, ooh yeah but I had to kill her
I had to put her six, ooh, feet under
And I can still hear her complain
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

McFarkus: I can't understand why the need for a suitcase? Hell, I could fit my GF in a fanny pack after stabbing her a few times.


This is why I would prefer to date Little women.
But they just assume I'm fetishizing them
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: Kalyco Jack: dready zim: Benevolent Misanthrope: Stupid f*cker.  Everybody knows you put the suitcases into one of those bus station lockers when you arrive, and throw away the key in the river well away from the scene.

Or you take them down to the basement, dissolve the flesh in lye, eat it if you like, and then cook the teeth and bones in your home pottery furnace to make them soft and crumbly then grind them up in a pestle and mortar and use the dust to fertilise your tomatoes.

Whatever you do, don't take body parts off your property.

If you absolutely MUST bury them, bury them standing up. cops are going to be expecting a roughly six-foot long disturbance in the ground, so if its only 2 or so feet, you'll throw them off. Also, bury an animal, such as a cat or a dog about a foot below the surface, over the victim's body. That way if they do see the depression and excavate, they'll find the animal first and assume the grave was just for a pet and stop digging.

That hasn't worked for a long time.  The dogs sniffing for bodies can tell the difference, so if they alert, the coppers keep digging for a few feet more just in case someone does something like this.


The guy from the FBI already told the general public that there's plenty of misinformation out there
 
chozo13
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: Kalyco Jack: dready zim: Benevolent Misanthrope: Stupid f*cker.  Everybody knows you put the suitcases into one of those bus station lockers when you arrive, and throw away the key in the river well away from the scene.

Or you take them down to the basement, dissolve the flesh in lye, eat it if you like, and then cook the teeth and bones in your home pottery furnace to make them soft and crumbly then grind them up in a pestle and mortar and use the dust to fertilise your tomatoes.

Whatever you do, don't take body parts off your property.

If you absolutely MUST bury them, bury them standing up. cops are going to be expecting a roughly six-foot long disturbance in the ground, so if its only 2 or so feet, you'll throw them off. Also, bury an animal, such as a cat or a dog about a foot below the surface, over the victim's body. That way if they do see the depression and excavate, they'll find the animal first and assume the grave was just for a pet and stop digging.

That hasn't worked for a long time.  The dogs sniffing for bodies can tell the difference, so if they alert, the coppers keep digging for a few feet more just in case someone does something like this.


I like to take mine to a cemetery and look for a freshly dug grave. Just dig down three more feet, bury it, then wait for the caretakers to fill in the rest of the hole tomorrow. Problem solved.
 
dready zim
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: dready zim: Benevolent Misanthrope: Stupid f*cker.  Everybody knows you put the suitcases into one of those bus station lockers when you arrive, and throw away the key in the river well away from the scene.

Or you take them down to the basement, dissolve the flesh in lye, eat it if you like, and then cook the teeth and bones in your home pottery furnace to make them soft and crumbly then grind them up in a pestle and mortar and use the dust to fertilise your tomatoes.

Whatever you do, don't take body parts off your property.

Just spitballing here... but the cops might track large quantities of lye... plus it leaves a god awful slurry you have to clean up and flush later.

Wouldn't freezing drying the flesh with dry ice, reducing it to powder, then incinerating it in said pottery oven be an acceptable option?


You could always eat them, as I say.
 
Muzzleloader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: Kalyco Jack: dready zim: Benevolent Misanthrope: Stupid f*cker.  Everybody knows you put the suitcases into one of those bus station lockers when you arrive, and throw away the key in the river well away from the scene.

Or you take them down to the basement, dissolve the flesh in lye, eat it if you like, and then cook the teeth and bones in your home pottery furnace to make them soft and crumbly then grind them up in a pestle and mortar and use the dust to fertilise your tomatoes.

Whatever you do, don't take body parts off your property.

If you absolutely MUST bury them, bury them standing up. cops are going to be expecting a roughly six-foot long disturbance in the ground, so if its only 2 or so feet, you'll throw them off. Also, bury an animal, such as a cat or a dog about a foot below the surface, over the victim's body. That way if they do see the depression and excavate, they'll find the animal first and assume the grave was just for a pet and stop digging.

That hasn't worked for a long time.  The dogs sniffing for bodies can tell the difference, so if they alert, the coppers keep digging for a few feet more just in case someone does something like this.


That and it is a lot of work to dig a hole 3ft by 3ft or so,and over 6 feet deep.
So I've heard.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ less than a minute ago  

chozo13: zeroflight222: Kalyco Jack: dready zim: Benevolent Misanthrope: Stupid f*cker.  Everybody knows you put the suitcases into one of those bus station lockers when you arrive, and throw away the key in the river well away from the scene.

Or you take them down to the basement, dissolve the flesh in lye, eat it if you like, and then cook the teeth and bones in your home pottery furnace to make them soft and crumbly then grind them up in a pestle and mortar and use the dust to fertilise your tomatoes.

Whatever you do, don't take body parts off your property.

If you absolutely MUST bury them, bury them standing up. cops are going to be expecting a roughly six-foot long disturbance in the ground, so if its only 2 or so feet, you'll throw them off. Also, bury an animal, such as a cat or a dog about a foot below the surface, over the victim's body. That way if they do see the depression and excavate, they'll find the animal first and assume the grave was just for a pet and stop digging.

That hasn't worked for a long time.  The dogs sniffing for bodies can tell the difference, so if they alert, the coppers keep digging for a few feet more just in case someone does something like this.

I like to take mine to a cemetery and look for a freshly dug grave. Just dig down three more feet, bury it, then wait for the caretakers to fill in the rest of the hole tomorrow. Problem solved.


I prefer chopped up, make a small concrete box with exhaust holes for off-gassing, then dropped into a deep lake.
 
