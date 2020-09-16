 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Storm chaser posts harrowing footage from inside the eye wall of hurricane Sally. So harrowing that you can see the rain drops not moving on his windshield below the line where he cropped in someone else's footage   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Warthog [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Not sure what's more of a fail, the fake video, or the news agencies tripping over themselves in the comments to get the footage from him.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So this means climate change is fake and Greta Thunberg is president of Cuba.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Warthog: Not sure what's more of a fail, the fake video, or the news agencies tripping over themselves in the comments to get the footage from him.


Oh I would absolutely clamor for exclusive rights to play that on the morning show.
 
ThatBillmanGuy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm.. missing.. something..
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Unless I'm missing something , that "Line" is the hood of his car.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: So this means climate change is fake and Greta Thunberg is president of Cuba.


Always knew she was a commie bastage
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It was farking brutal, I managed to capture this footage before my phone flew out of my hands.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What's going on?  His whole Twitter feed is him in Orange Beach, but this video looks off in a pointless way.  Like, if it is fake, then what's the angle?  Because if it's a fake, it's a clear fake.  Is it a "LOL I fake out media" thing?
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: So this means climate change is fake and Greta Thunberg is president of Cuba.


Checkplease, Cuba Libres!
 
ca_nimrod
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Unless I'm missing something , that "Line" is the hood of his car.


If you watch the wipers move you will see they are barely pushing any water and the water on the part of the windshield you think is the hood, isn't moving or even accumulating.
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: It was farking brutal, I managed to capture this footage before my phone flew out of my hands.

[Fark user image 447x251] [View Full Size image _x_]


shakes munchkin fist
 
Warthog [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ThatBillmanGuy: I'm.. missing.. something..


Look at the grey horizontal line at the bottom of the screen, above which you see the fierce wind supposedly outside the car.  Then look under that -- you can see water drops on the windshield below where the windshield wiper comes across.   They don't move, at all, despite supposed 100+ mph wind outside.  You can also see the hood of the car, which totally vanishes behind / under the line of the wall of wind.  Then watch the car / camera move around relative to that grey line.  It basically doesn't move, while the car bounces around.

My guess is the dude hung a green screen in front of his windshield, and the edited storm footage onto the green screen.  That's how you get the windshield wipers coming across in front of the "wind," and see them moving some of the water on the windshield.
 
ThatBillmanGuy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Unless I'm missing something , that "Line" is the hood of his car.


My guess Trump made a joke about hurricanes being fake, but since I don't follow political stuff as much as this site obsessively does, the joke was lost on me.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not convinced this is a fake.  Winds in the eye of a hurricane would be weird, and who knows how they'd interact with the aerodynamics of the car.

Large drops falling high up on the windshield are affected by the wind (before the wiper blades gets them).  Smaller drops, and drops that fall lower down on the windshield, are less affected.  There are a few drops in particular, that land in the lower part of frame but overlaid on the storm itself, that don't seem to move at all (before the wiper blades get them).

It could be faked with a green screen, sprinkler, and a large fan, but that's a lot of effort.  Unless I'm missing something else, I don't think the lack of wind affecting the droplets on the bottom of the windshield is a giveaway of a fake - it's consistent with the rest of the image.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ca_nimrod: GardenWeasel: Unless I'm missing something , that "Line" is the hood of his car.

If you watch the wipers move you will see they are barely pushing any water and the water on the part of the windshield you think is the hood, isn't moving or even accumulating.


Is he maybe under a structure?
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Little Ms. Thunberger will win the Nobel and likely become the next High Fezz of Nordica or whatever.  Good for her.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Warthog: despite supposed 100+ mph wind outside


Winds in the eye wouldn't be anywhere near 100+ mph.

https://climate.ncsu.edu/climate/hurr​i​canes/structure
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Little Ms. Thunberger will win the Nobel and likely become the next High Fezz of Nordica or whatever.  Good for her.


God, I hope she does
 
Hevach
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: Not convinced this is a fake.  Winds in the eye of a hurricane would be weird, and who knows how they'd interact with the aerodynamics of the car.

Large drops falling high up on the windshield are affected by the wind (before the wiper blades gets them).  Smaller drops, and drops that fall lower down on the windshield, are less affected.  There are a few drops in particular, that land in the lower part of frame but overlaid on the storm itself, that don't seem to move at all (before the wiper blades get them).

It could be faked with a green screen, sprinkler, and a large fan, but that's a lot of effort.  Unless I'm missing something else, I don't think the lack of wind affecting the droplets on the bottom of the windshield is a giveaway of a fake - it's consistent with the rest of the image.


People have been in them and know. The standard trick to be able to get footage is to put the back of the car into the wind so your windshield doesn't get constantly covered.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fake or not, that's a boring storm video.  Look, it's some grey!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ca_nimrod: GardenWeasel: Unless I'm missing something , that "Line" is the hood of his car.

If you watch the wipers move you will see they are barely pushing any water and the water on the part of the windshield you think is the hood, isn't moving or even accumulating.


If the wind and rain are coming from the back of the vehicle, as it looks like in this footage, than there is not going to be a lot of water hitting the windshield.

Having seen a few pixels in my time, this video does look legit.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tyyreaunn: Not convinced this is a fake.  Winds in the eye of a hurricane would be weird, and who knows how they'd interact with the aerodynamics of the car.

Large drops falling high up on the windshield are affected by the wind (before the wiper blades gets them).  Smaller drops, and drops that fall lower down on the windshield, are less affected.  There are a few drops in particular, that land in the lower part of frame but overlaid on the storm itself, that don't seem to move at all (before the wiper blades get them).

It could be faked with a green screen, sprinkler, and a large fan, but that's a lot of effort.  Unless I'm missing something else, I don't think the lack of wind affecting the droplets on the bottom of the windshield is a giveaway of a fake - it's consistent with the rest of the image.


Might I interest you in a bridge I happen to have up for sale?
 
