(PennLive)   He just happened to be carrying the shotgun his gram-gram gave him when he walked over to the apartment of the guy he was going to fight, and then he just happened to have his finger on the trigger and they struggled, not like he meant to kill him   (pennlive.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Jury, The Juror, Julius Allen, Common law, shot 22-year-old Kevin Royster, Coroner, Voir dire, Allen's homicide trial Wednesday  
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another "good guy with a gun".
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
kicked in a door and shot someone with a shotgun?
Not a cop?
going away.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best way to get shot is to own a gun.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are people able to have guns or not I don't understand?
if you're going to allow people to have guns
then those people are going to use the guns
period
and
On occasion those guns are going to get stolen
occasionally
And
those guns are going to end up in other people's hands
and
those people are going to kill people
this is all connected
this isn't all separate
if you're going to have guns
people are going to shoot people
and it's your fault
live with it and get over it

chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes you have to drive across town and kick in someones door to shoot them in self-defense.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Acidicnads: The best way to get shot is to own a gun.


Arguably, another great way to get shot is to beat the shiat out of a man who has a gun and who will later carry that gun to your house, kick in the door, and shoot you in the groin with it.

Either way.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When a raving lunatic with a shotgun starts banging on my door my rule of thumb is to not let them in.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead, she said, Allen challenged Royster to fight and ended up on the losing end, Thornton said

Bruh get your lawyer on Fox news, they love the idea of murdering people that you start fights with and lose.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it a million to one shot?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

worst poem ever
 
almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whenever I take my howitzer anywhere, I keep my finger of off the firing thing, not really a trigger but a thing you  pull.  But then again, a trigger doesn't just mean a shotgun style of trigger, you can have a trigger that is set off by weight or a mercury switch, or it can be a script used to set off killer FX graphics in video games!  Anyway, I never have any problems with my howitzer accidentally going off and killing the guy I am having a fight with.

Hmm, now that seems strange, like my howitzer secretly wants me to lose the fight...I wonder why my howitzer hates me.
 
almejita
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Fano
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hey Joe, where ya goin?
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
did they set bail on the shooter?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dothemath: When a raving lunatic with a shotgun starts banging on my door my rule of thumb is to not let them in.


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
McFarkus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
a momentary loss of muscular coordination....a few extra foot pounds of energy per second
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

chewd: Sometimes you have to drive across town and kick in someones door to shoot them in self-defense.


He bring the gun to shoot him . He brought the gun cause he was scared man .

/that's what they always say
 
WithinReason
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dothemath: When a raving lunatic with a shotgun starts banging on my door my rule of thumb is to not let them in.


What if they have run out of ammo? It's the same as a neighbor asking for a cup of sugar.
 
mmojo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have been fascinated lately by listing to police interrogations on you tube. They go on for hours and hours packed with the most extraordinary human drama I have ever seen. Seeing a person's well thought out story fall apart and watching them slowly realize they are going to spend the rest of their lives in prison is unreal to witness.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mmojo: I have been fascinated lately by listing to police interrogations on you tube. They go on for hours and hours packed with the most extraordinary human drama I have ever seen. Seeing a person's well thought out story fall apart and watching them slowly realize they are going to spend the rest of their lives in prison is unreal to witness.


You're not supposed to have a story man
you're supposed to not answer any questions.
No questions are to be answered
none whatsoever
. Don't answer your questions because
the slightest inconsistency will be painted as conclusive proof of something
it's completely ridiculous that inconsistency
In answers, to millions of questions means anything whatsoever
but that is the cornerstone of our corrupt stupid jacked up justice system
 
Birnone
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He tried to black knight for this girl and got humiliated. Then to compensate for his humiliation he decided to fark this guy right between the legs. But first he needed to get the penis substitute(aka the shotgun) from his grandmother's home!
Humiliation upon humiliation.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Instead, she said, Allen challenged Royster to fight and ended up on the losing end, Thornton said

Bruh get your lawyer on Fox news, they love the idea of murdering people that you start fights with and lose.


Pretty sure Fox would label this guy a violent thug and say that he is a reason that good upstanding people need to buy more guns.

Call it a hunch.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: HotWingConspiracy: Instead, she said, Allen challenged Royster to fight and ended up on the losing end, Thornton said

Bruh get your lawyer on Fox news, they love the idea of murdering people that you start fights with and lose.

Pretty sure Fox would label this guy a violent thug and say that he is a reason that good upstanding people need to buy more guns.

Call it a hunch.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeah, solid hunch.
/If only he'd crossed state lines while illegally carrying an AR15, started some shiat and killed some people. Then he would be worth defending...
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Steve Earle - The Devil's Right Hand
Youtube VW5E8noEbn4
 
